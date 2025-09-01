Dr Sally Priester - Great Interview!

https://x.com/PhdSansone/status/1962280083223195996

Dr. Sally Priester on “Mind Matters and Everything Else” with Dr. Joseph Sansone, talking about her case filed with U.S. Supreme Court and being the only M.D. in U.S. with a gag order on her, regarding all things COVID.

Podcasts & Conference Calls

September 1st - 7th, 2025

🚨 Join Us for Targeted Action 2025

More than 230 have signed up!

This is the largest TI Event in history — you don’t want to miss it.

🎥 Producer Dominic Halpin will be filming and conducting interviews.

📍 September 5th – 9th in Washington, D.C.

🔗 Event Info: https://targetedjustice.com/targetedaction2025

🚗 Ride Share Sign-Up:

https://tievents.org

💳 Note: Government criminals may be blocking Cornerstone payments. Another option is to send a check for registration.

Monday, September 1st

🎧 Victory Through V2K (Biweekly Support Call) – Returns Monday, September 8th at 9:30 PM EST

Wednesday, September 3rd

THE GAVEL

With Attorney Ana Toledo

Last minute updates for Targeted Action 2025.

4 PM Eastern/ 3 PM Central / 1 PM Pacific

https://rumble.com/c/c-7713973

Latest legal and judicial developments for Targeted Individuals.

Wednesday

TI HELP NOW

Hosted by: Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Rev. Dr. & Paralegal Andrea Walters

Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST

Dial-In: (605) 313-5111

Access Code: 712679#

Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408

Friday, Sept 5 - Tuesday, Sept 9th

LIVESTREAMING of Targeted Action 2025.

https://targetedjustice.com/targetedaction2025

Live on X & Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice

https://x.com/TargetedJustice

Other platforms to be announced - Youtube & Facebook

LIVEstream - check back often for key events.

SCHEDULE - *check website & newsletter for last minute changes or rain

Friday, 5 September

6:30 – 9am - Banner locations

9am – 3pm - Registration table near Washington Monument

- Meet with Congressmen

3pm – 7pm - Registration Dinner

Saturday, 6 September

7:30 – 9am - Banner locations

9am – 11am - Lincoln Memorial

12 – 1pm - Lunch

1pm – 4pm - Banner locations & flyer distribution

6pm – Dinner

Sunday, 7 September

7:30 – 9am - Banner locations

9am – 11am - Jefferson Memorial

12 – 1pm - Lunch

1pm – 4pm - Banner locations & flyer distribution

6pm – Dinner

8pm - ? SuperMoon

Monday & Tuesday, 8 - 9 September

6:30 - 9am - Banner locations & flyer distribution

9am – 3pm - Meet with Congressmen

3pm – 6pm - Banner locations

6pm – 8pm - Dinner

*If you can help with holding a banner – please give your name at registration

Saturday, September 6th

🚨 Ongoing! Beyond the Looking Glass presents Targeted Survivor Counterintelligence Training bi-weekly teleconference hosted by Jamie Rice (Quantum Reality Studies) and Melissa Miller. Fortify Your Mind – Join The Fight!



🕐 New Time: 2 PM EST / 1 PM CST /11 AM PST



Videos are available for past meetings on the Chosen Heroes YouTube channel.

Ways To Join

📞 Dial-in Number (US): (605) 313-5614

📟 Access Code: 6772502#

🌐 International Dial-in Numbers: https://fccdl.in/i/chosenheroes

🖥️ Online Meeting ID: chosenheroes

💻 Join the Online Meeting: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/chosenheroes

Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene.

Join our Digital Warriors online!

https://x.com/i/communities/1956073056855527621

X: @TargetedJustice

Sunday

TUNE IN LIVE:

"The Chosen Heroes" Podcast With Melissa Miller - Featuring Special Guest: Jeremy Strayer

Podcast Start Times: 4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST

Join The Chosen Heroes podcast as host Melissa Miller shares insights on healing, empowerment, and overcoming targeting.

https://rumble.com/c/c-6927785

Most of your TI questions are answered in our Rumble videos.

https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice

