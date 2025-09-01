Dr Sally Priester - Great Interview!
https://x.com/PhdSansone/status/1962280083223195996
Dr. Sally Priester on “Mind Matters and Everything Else” with Dr. Joseph Sansone, talking about her case filed with U.S. Supreme Court and being the only M.D. in U.S. with a gag order on her, regarding all things COVID.
Podcasts & Conference Calls
September 1st - 7th, 2025
🚨 Join Us for Targeted Action 2025
More than 230 have signed up!
This is the largest TI Event in history — you don’t want to miss it.
🎥 Producer Dominic Halpin will be filming and conducting interviews.
📍 September 5th – 9th in Washington, D.C.
🔗 Event Info: https://targetedjustice.com/targetedaction2025
🚗 Ride Share Sign-Up:
https://tievents.org
💳 Note: Government criminals may be blocking Cornerstone payments. Another option is to send a check for registration.
Monday, September 1st
🎧 Victory Through V2K (Biweekly Support Call) – Returns Monday, September 8th at 9:30 PM EST
Wednesday, September 3rd
THE GAVEL
With Attorney Ana Toledo
Last minute updates for Targeted Action 2025.
4 PM Eastern/ 3 PM Central / 1 PM Pacific
https://rumble.com/c/c-7713973
Latest legal and judicial developments for Targeted Individuals.
Wednesday
TI HELP NOW
Hosted by: Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Rev. Dr. & Paralegal Andrea Walters
Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST
Dial-In: (605) 313-5111
Access Code: 712679#
Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408
Friday, Sept 5 - Tuesday, Sept 9th
LIVESTREAMING of Targeted Action 2025.
https://targetedjustice.com/targetedaction2025
Live on X & Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice
https://x.com/TargetedJustice
Other platforms to be announced - Youtube & Facebook
LIVEstream - check back often for key events.
SCHEDULE - *check website & newsletter for last minute changes or rain
Friday, 5 September
6:30 – 9am - Banner locations
9am – 3pm - Registration table near Washington Monument
- Meet with Congressmen
3pm – 7pm - Registration Dinner
Saturday, 6 September
7:30 – 9am - Banner locations
9am – 11am - Lincoln Memorial
12 – 1pm - Lunch
1pm – 4pm - Banner locations & flyer distribution
6pm – Dinner
Sunday, 7 September
7:30 – 9am - Banner locations
9am – 11am - Jefferson Memorial
12 – 1pm - Lunch
1pm – 4pm - Banner locations & flyer distribution
6pm – Dinner
8pm - ? SuperMoon
Monday & Tuesday, 8 - 9 September
6:30 - 9am - Banner locations & flyer distribution
9am – 3pm - Meet with Congressmen
3pm – 6pm - Banner locations
6pm – 8pm - Dinner
*If you can help with holding a banner – please give your name at registration
Saturday, September 6th
🚨 Ongoing! Beyond the Looking Glass presents Targeted Survivor Counterintelligence Training bi-weekly teleconference hosted by Jamie Rice (Quantum Reality Studies) and Melissa Miller. Fortify Your Mind – Join The Fight!
🕐 New Time: 2 PM EST / 1 PM CST /11 AM PST
Videos are available for past meetings on the Chosen Heroes YouTube channel.
Ways To Join
📞 Dial-in Number (US): (605) 313-5614
📟 Access Code: 6772502#
🌐 International Dial-in Numbers: https://fccdl.in/i/chosenheroes
🖥️ Online Meeting ID: chosenheroes
💻 Join the Online Meeting: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/chosenheroes
Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene.
Join our Digital Warriors online!
https://x.com/i/communities/1956073056855527621
X: @TargetedJustice
Sunday
TUNE IN LIVE:
"The Chosen Heroes" Podcast With Melissa Miller - Featuring Special Guest: Jeremy Strayer
Podcast Start Times: 4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST
Join The Chosen Heroes podcast as host Melissa Miller shares insights on healing, empowerment, and overcoming targeting.
https://rumble.com/c/c-6927785
\
Most of your TI questions are answered in our Rumble videos.
https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice
Government showing their paranoia. A new, criminal form of paranoia, that is.