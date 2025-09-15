Dr Engel is a brave woman and a Targeted Individual. She is a inspiration to all of us. She will be discussing her published books about MK-Ultra, Project Monarch, and human trafficking.

Targeted Justice estimates that 50% of female Targeted Individuals may be experiencing rape and human trafficking, many without knowing it. Please join us and support this important podcast.

Stay tuned for announcements.

Please re-post and share on social media:

https://www.amazon.com/SPARKY-Surviving-Juliette-Engel-MD/dp/1634242955/

https://www.amazon.com/Angels-Over-Moscow-Trafficking-Russia/dp/1634243617/

https://www.amazon.com/Moscow-Traffic-International-Juliette-Engel/dp/1634244400/

\

Corn Kernels that Glow??

*opinions of Targeted Justice: Your food should not glow…

https://x.com/BGatesIsaPyscho/status/1966576417388347905

There is no credible reason why fresh food should glow from black light.

If it does - why would you eat it?

You can buy an inexpensive black light (ultraviolet) on amazon, walmart, or ebay.

\

Contact the Conservative Media in Washington DC

Email and call them.

Media/ Type/ Website/ Email/ Phone

\

The Washington Times

Newspaper

https://www.washingtontimes.com

circulation@washingtontimes.com

202-636-3333

/

Washington Examiner

Newspaper

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

info@washingtonexaminer.com

202-903-2000

/

WMAL 105.9 FM

Radio

https://www.wmal.com

news@wmal.com

202-686-3020

/

AM 570 The Answer (WWRC)

Radio

https://am570theanswer.com

comments@am570theanswer.com

703-682-0022

/

WAVA 105.1 FM

Radio

https://wava.com

comment@wava.com

703-807-2266

/

WJLA-TV

TV

https://wjla.com

newsdesk@wjla.com

703-236-9552

/

FOX 5 DC (WTTG)

TV

https://www.fox5dc.com

(Contact form available on site)

202-244-5151

/

Newsmax

TV

https://www.newsmax.com

(Contact form available on site)

202-452-4024

/

One America News Network (OAN)

TV

https://www.oann.com

contact@oann.com

858-270-6900

\