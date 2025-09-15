Targeted Justice Newsletter

Targeted Justice Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Bruce's avatar
Bruce
14h

I honor your journey. You have fought and continue to fight many battles. Battles that are for the average human being, invisible and nonexistent.

You are an unsung hero. I see you. Stay safe...

Bruce brschlie@yahoo.com

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Darlene Seeley's avatar
Darlene Seeley
8h

Thank you. And welcome. Welcome Dr Engle.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Targeted Justice, Inc
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture