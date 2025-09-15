Dr Engel is a brave woman and a Targeted Individual. She is a inspiration to all of us. She will be discussing her published books about MK-Ultra, Project Monarch, and human trafficking.
Targeted Justice estimates that 50% of female Targeted Individuals may be experiencing rape and human trafficking, many without knowing it. Please join us and support this important podcast.
https://www.amazon.com/SPARKY-Surviving-Juliette-Engel-MD/dp/1634242955/
https://www.amazon.com/Angels-Over-Moscow-Trafficking-Russia/dp/1634243617/
https://www.amazon.com/Moscow-Traffic-International-Juliette-Engel/dp/1634244400/
Corn Kernels that Glow??
*opinions of Targeted Justice: Your food should not glow…
https://x.com/BGatesIsaPyscho/status/1966576417388347905
There is no credible reason why fresh food should glow from black light.
If it does - why would you eat it?
You can buy an inexpensive black light (ultraviolet) on amazon, walmart, or ebay.
Contact the Conservative Media in Washington DC
Email and call them.
Media/ Type/ Website/ Email/ Phone
The Washington Times
Newspaper
https://www.washingtontimes.com
circulation@washingtontimes.com
202-636-3333
Washington Examiner
Newspaper
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com
info@washingtonexaminer.com
202-903-2000
WMAL 105.9 FM
Radio
https://www.wmal.com
news@wmal.com
202-686-3020
AM 570 The Answer (WWRC)
Radio
https://am570theanswer.com
comments@am570theanswer.com
703-682-0022
WAVA 105.1 FM
Radio
https://wava.com
comment@wava.com
703-807-2266
WJLA-TV
TV
https://wjla.com
newsdesk@wjla.com
703-236-9552
FOX 5 DC (WTTG)
TV
https://www.fox5dc.com
(Contact form available on site)
202-244-5151
Newsmax
TV
https://www.newsmax.com
(Contact form available on site)
202-452-4024
One America News Network (OAN)
TV
https://www.oann.com
contact@oann.com
858-270-6900
I honor your journey. You have fought and continue to fight many battles. Battles that are for the average human being, invisible and nonexistent.
You are an unsung hero. I see you. Stay safe...
Bruce brschlie@yahoo.com
Thank you. And welcome. Welcome Dr Engle.