Latest interview with Dr Juliette Engel. She is a wise woman that has seen it all. Listen in….

*Dr Engel is on the Advisory Board of Targeted Justice.

Security Cameras

IP Camera Hacking: Many home security cameras use Universal Plug and Play (UPnP) to open ports on routers, making them visible to scanners on the public internet. If you did not change the manufacturer’s default credentials, any observer can view the feed remotely.

TJ recommends wired Reolink security cameras. But you must change the default credentials. You can also use a hardware VPN and change the settings frequently. This makes it difficult for the government criminals to find your camera.

Podcasts & Conference Calls

Everyday - Set your cell phone alarm

Conscious Intention & Prayer

A new effort by Targeted Justice.

Join us mentally and virtually - each day at 12 noon New York City time (11am Houston, 9am Los Angeles). There is no call-in number. Just stop what you are doing for 5 - 10 minutes and participate.

For those in Asia-Pacific - 12 noon in Melbourne, Australia.

Europe - 12 noon in Paris & Berlin

Repeat the one that resonates most deeply with you.

1. The targeting has ended. We are now free.

The targeting is over, and I walk in full freedom and peace. My life is mine again; all targeting has permanently ceased. My happiness has returned. The targeting is finished forever. \

Monday (Biweekly)

Victory Thru V2K is a biweekly support call focused on shared experiences, community connection, and practical discussion around V2K-related concerns. Participants are encouraged to listen in, share respectfully, and gain insight through open discussion in a supportive environment.

Time: 9:30 PM EST / 8:30 PM CST / 7:30 PM MST / 6:30 PM PST

Dial-In: (605) 313-5489

Access Code: 3237775#

Meeting ID: victorycall

Join Online:https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/victorycall



Wednesday



THE GAVEL

Attorney Ana Toledo

https://rumble.com/c/c-7713973

Latest legal and judicial developments for Targeted Individuals in our Quest for Freedom from government weaponization.

Join Ana as she brings you from Washington, D.C., the Truth Avalanche happening in our nation.

Wednesday

TI HELP NOW

Hosted by: Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Rev. Dr. & Paralegal Andrea Walters

Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST

Dial-In: (605) 313-5111

Access Code: 712679#

Join https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408

Saturday

Southern Cross Searchers

This is a T.I. call hosted by Helene in Australia and Kathryn in New Zealand.



“Bring your cares, share and learn, grow and flourish. It’s time to take back your power and your life”.

-Helene



“If you’re a T.I. living in Australia or New Zealand and you want to learn how to cope with the challenges we face each day, we invite you to come join us on the next conversation... where we focus on strategies to help mitigate targeting and strengthen your mindset. To become Unstoppable!!!

We encourage you to listen and share in knowing that you’re not alone.”

- Kathryn



Saturdays

7pm Melbourne

9pm New Zealand



Ways To Join:

Dial-In: 02 4022 9113 within Australia

Dial-in: +612 4022 9113 from New Zealand

Access Code: 4647797#



OR



Join online for Video, Chat and Screen Sharing:

https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/tiaustralasia

Meeting ID: tiaustralasia

Saturday (last Saturday of month)

SUPPORT FOR SPANISH-SPEAKING TIs

APOYO A LOS TIs HISPANOHABLANTES

Targeted Justice Monthly Spanish Meeting

Reunión Mensual en Español de Targeted Justice

Please share with any Spanish-speaking TI.

Por favor comparta con cualquier TI hispanohablante.

SABADO/ 2pm EST

SATURDAY 2pm EST

Featuring:

Javier – Argentina

Horacio – Chile

Mariana – Mexico

Ana – Washington, D.C.

Miguel – California

¡Intentaremos tener llamada en Zoom simultánea para recibir preguntas y escucharles!

Watch on Rumble:

https://rumble.com/c/c-6857933?

Watch on X:

[Link coming soon]



Sunday



India TI Group Conference Call

Hosted by: Piyush, Country Manager for India, Targeted Justice

A new weekly conference call bringing Indian Targeted Individuals together to share experiences, strengthen connection, and support one another amid new developments in India.

Time: Sundays at 1:30 PM (India Time)

Please join according to your local time zone.

Dial-In (International): +612 4022 9113

Access Code: 4647797#

Join Online:

https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/tiaustralasia

Meeting ID: tiaustralasia

Contact: sunchild@posteo.uk



More Podcasts and Conference calls. There are calls every day - See the calendar.

COLORADO TIs MEET UP

For TIs in the state of Colorado, there is a meetup forming just for you. Those interested may contact:

Lenette - touchingtheangels@proton.me

TJ on Rumble (Videos)

https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice

