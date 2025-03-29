Dr Bill Deagle's experience at Schriever Base. Every TI should watch this - 5 minutes.

/

FBI - Internet Crime Complaint Center

https://www.ic3.gov

Why is it important to file a complaint about your targeting? Because we can FOIA the history of complaints - and use it to prove that the FBI was covering up the reports.

File your report! www.IC3.gov

/

You can also file a complaint thru the FBI Tips website:

“We are the 278,000. Please investigate Codes 3 & 4 of the TSDB.

97% of the TSDB is “Non-Investigative Subjects.” No known ties to terrorism per OIG.

The TSDB is mostly an illegal Government Blacklist!”

/

Join the Digital Warriors on X.com and Truth Social !!

How to setup an account on X.com:

Step 1: Visit the x.com website

Step 2: Click on ‘Sign Up’

Step 3: Enter Your Information. Choose “email address.”

Step 4: Verify Your Account. They will send a code to your email address.

Step 5: Choose Your Username

Step 6: Set Up Your Profile

Step 7. Use the search button (magnifying glass) and look for Targeted Justice. Click FOLLOW. (They might block this search - keep trying.) When you find some Targeted Individuals, you can follow them - one of their contacts will be Targeted Justice.

Step 8. To post a note, click on the blue circle, then tag TargetedJustice, so we can see it. Then hit POST. You did it! Your first post.

/

Always tag:

@TargetedJustice (X, Truth Social, On Locals)

@AnaToledoDavila

TargetedJustice.com

targetedjustice.substack.com

Rumble.com/usb/user/RealTargetedJustice

@Psardonicus (Dr. Ber: Havana Syndrome posts)

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = =====

DIGITAL WARRIORS -

Please copy and paste the text of this newsletter onto Twitter, Facebook, Truth Social, TikTok, Instagram, etc.

They will block it, if you just post the LINK.

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = = == = = = = = = = = = =

TJ on Rumble (Videos)

https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice/channels

/

Please consider a Donation

Targeted Justice is a 501(c)(3) non-profit.

Donations are tax deductible. TJustice2@proton.me

or

by check:

Targeted Justice ​

P.O. Box 15990

Houston, TX 77220

/

Gifts & Tshirts

https://www.bonfire.com/store/targeted-justice-products/

/

1. Please restrict your comments to the content of this post. PAID subscribers can post on any subject in the Chat Room.

Targeted Justice is not a legal or medical firm, and does not provide legal or medical advice. Please consult an appropriate doctor or lawyer. See the bottom of our HOME page - TargetedJustice.com, for a full list of disclaimers.

#DeFundCIA; #DeFundFBI

/