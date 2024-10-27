Dr Len Ber on Coast to Coast AM - Tonight!

Dr Len Ber appears on George Noory’s show - Coast to Coast AM.

Live Nightly 1am - 5am EDT / 10pm - 2am PDT

(midnight Central time)

The show is estimated to be carried by over 600 US affiliates,[1] along with a limited number of FM stations, as well as many Canadian affiliates. Some stations stream the show on their website.

According to estimates by Talkers Magazine, Coast to Coast AM has a cumulative weekly audience of around 2.75 million unique listeners.

https://www.coasttocoastam.com/shows/upcoming/

Where and when to listen locally:

https://www.coasttocoastam.com/stations/

Urgent Care Clinics - Flyer distribution

November 8 & 9 we will be distributing flyers to Urgent Care clinics worldwide.

This effort will raise awareness with Doctors and Nurses about the targeting program.

Please join us!

1. maps.google.com

Type in your zip code, and Search for “urgent care” - you will see all the locations in your area.

Stay tuned for details.

https://www.targetedjustice.com/handouts--flyers.html

One of the flyers you can use:

= = = = = = = = = = = = = = == = = = =

We Need International Podcasters:

If you live outside the United States, here’s your chance to help shut down the Targeting program. If you would like to volunteer for Targeted Justice, please send an email to TJustice2@proton.me (put PODCAST in the subject line):

Full name, Email and phone number (yes - we want to talk to you) We will help you set up a weekly PODCAST or Conference Call. It’s easy - even a child can do it. And we will announce your show in our weekly newsletter. You can do this! To start a Conference Call - just download the app to your phone on FreeConferenceCall.com For Podcasts, we recommend using OBS Software - it is free. Stream on youtube, rumble, etc. https://obsproject.com/ / /

TJ on Rumble (Videos)

https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice

Blocked?

Note the government criminals may have blocked the newsletter to your email address.

Try signing up with another email, or check our substack each week at

TargetedJustice.substack.com

