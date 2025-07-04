Math tells the truth. Don't Stop Believing.

RL is a math person. Every week, he hears from a TI that is troubled because they don't think we can win.

Here's the math: If there are 10,000 prospective whistleblowers inside gov't agencies - the CIA criminals must silence them all. That’s almost impossible to do.

And we only need one that gets thru.

The mathematical odds of us exposing & shutting down the program, are overwhelmingly in our favor. It is just a matter of time...

We will win. The program will be shut down.

Don't stop believing…

Are you a Gov’t Whistleblower?

Willing to come forward and help us shut down the TI program?

There are many ways to get in touch with Targeted Justice.

One of the safest is - send someone to our meetings in Houston on 2nd Saturdays.

3106 White Oak Drive, Houston, Texas 77007

Officers and Board Members

Whistleblowers - You can also privately contact one of our Officers or Board Members.

https://targetedjustice.com/officers

DHS Intelligence & Analysis plans to cut workforce

https://www.nextgov.com/cybersecurity/2025/07/dhs-plans-shed-most-its-intel-office-workforce/406466/

The Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Intelligence and Analysis is planning to reduce its staffing by around 75%, cutting its workforce from some 1,000 full-time employees to 275, according to multiple people familiar with the matter.

The office is one of 18 units in the U.S. intelligence community and one of two housed under DHS, the other being Coast Guard Intelligence. I&A, stood up after the Sept. 11 terror attacks, disseminates threat information to state, local, tribal and territorial governments across the country.

TJ believes this will have an effect on gangstalking operations globally.

This is also the group that Richard Lighthouse identified in his 2018 ebook, “The Governors of Gangstalking.”

https://www.amazon.com/Governors-Gangstalking-Richard-Lighthouse-ebook/dp/B07MY3ZQSW

No violence. No threats.

Targeted Justice is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization committed to exposing and ending the CIA's illegal torture program of civilians - through public awareness, education, and legal actions. We only advocate for non-violent solutions.

We are the internet's most popular website and newsletter for Targeted Individuals. Our sites contain the largest collection in the world of legal, technical, and medical information for Targeted Individuals. During 2025, we expect more than 2.4 million page views.

Targeted Justice does not advocate for violence or harassment of any kind. We never intend to threaten anyone. We seek the legitimate prosecution of the government and corporate criminals that are involved.

If a TI advocates for violence, we will block you and immediately remove you from membership.

Thank you for your attention to this matter.

