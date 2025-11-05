Dominic Halpin's New Documentary
Cognitive Liberty: Mind Control
Much Thanks to our Advisory Board Member, Dominic Halpin and the volunteers that participated. Amazing film…
We want the CIA DeFunded and shut down. They swore an oath to the U.S. Constitution. Use their pensions to pay the victims, then empty their bank accounts for Civil Rights violations. Torture is a violation of Federal and State law, the Geneva Conventions, and is a Crime Against Humanity. Shut it down!
Please consider a donation to Ana’s efforts in Washington D.C.
No one in the TI Community works harder than Ana. She needs donations to last for 6 months or more. She is not getting paid for this - she just needs living expenses in D.C.
We must shut down this illegal CIA program.
"I got the chips in the people, Gates owes me" Matt Hancock, a UK Govt slave. Big in the covid pyops. Also, he was responsible for the import of Madazalam, end of life drug used to kill and get the death spike in April 2020. The nanotech is more advanced than most people know. https://substack.com/@anamihalceamdphd can explain along with many others
So glad this is finally coming to the light!!!