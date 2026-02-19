https://x. com/JasonBassler1/status/2021373868712316954?

(delete the spaces)

\

“Domestic Terrorist App”

This short clip shows an ICE Agent apparently threatening Jason Bassler in Sacramento, California. The Agent claims there is a “domestic terrorist app,” that he will be placed on.

This is a clear violation of the 4th Amendment of the Constitution. No Due Process. No probable cause. No reasonable suspicion. Taking pictures is not a crime.

\

“We have a nice little database and now you’re considered a domestic terrorist,” a federal agent mocked a protester filming him in Maine last month.

Tricia McLaughlin, at DHS responded - “There is NO database of ‘domestic terrorists’ run by DHS.

Is she lying?

According to senior national security officials - there are more than a dozen secret watchlists that DHS and the FBI are using to track protesters (both anti-ICE and pro-Palestinian), “Antifa,” and others who are labeled “domestic terrorists.”

Some of the secret databases go by codenames like Bluekey, Grapevine, Hummingbird, Reaper, Sandcastle, Sienna, Slipstream, and Sparta (including the ominous sounding HEL-A and HEL-C reports generated by Sparta).

\