This short clip shows an ICE Agent apparently threatening Jason Bassler in Sacramento, California. The Agent claims there is a “domestic terrorist app,” that he will be placed on.
This is a clear violation of the 4th Amendment of the Constitution. No Due Process. No probable cause. No reasonable suspicion. Taking pictures is not a crime.
“We have a nice little database and now you’re considered a domestic terrorist,” a federal agent mocked a protester filming him in Maine last month.
Tricia McLaughlin, at DHS responded - “There is NO database of ‘domestic terrorists’ run by DHS.
Is she lying?
According to senior national security officials - there are more than a dozen secret watchlists that DHS and the FBI are using to track protesters (both anti-ICE and pro-Palestinian), “Antifa,” and others who are labeled “domestic terrorists.”
Some of the secret databases go by codenames like Bluekey, Grapevine, Hummingbird, Reaper, Sandcastle, Sienna, Slipstream, and Sparta (including the ominous sounding HEL-A and HEL-C reports generated by Sparta).
Calling someone who isn't a domestic terrorist and putting them on a list is actually domestic terrorism by definition of the FBI.
