This is a government organization, led by Biden and Obama appointees - this government “council” claims to work with major corporations. The truth is - they are part of the U.S. gangstalking program, and receive the TSDB updates on a daily basis. They work directly with FBI Field Offices. According to the Office of Inspector General (OIG), all Non-Investigative Subjects in the United States, were nominated by FBI Field Offices.

The mission of DSAC states they inform corporations about “emerging threats.” Why is this fraudulent? Because an FBI agent under oath stated that - The Terrorist Screening Database (TSDB) has NEVER been used to stop an act of terrorism. Not even once in 22 years.

This “council” exists to promote gangstalking at private corporations. We need to remind them:

97% of the names on the TSDB have “No known ties to terrorism,” per the OIG. 3 year-old children are placed on the TSDB as “suspected terrorists.” The TSDB has NEVER been used to stop an act of terrorism, per FBI agent under oath. The vast majority of “intelligence production” at Fusion Centers has nothing to do with terrorism. “...as much as 85 percent of the reports that left his office “were not beneficial” to any entity, from federal intelligence agencies to state and local fusion centers.” - Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, U.S. Senate. https://web.archive.org/web/20250118104611/http://www.targetedjustice.com/fusion-centers---fraud.html \

You can write to them:

gretchen.burrier@ic.fbi.gov

tammy.hutchinson@dhs.gov, tammy.hutchinson@hq.dhs.gov

C1A - Operation Northwoods

“Being a patriot doesn’t mean prioritizing service to government above all else. Being a patriot means knowing when to protect your country, knowing when to protect your Constitution, knowing when to protect your countrymen, from the violations of and encroachments of adversaries. And those adversaries don’t have to be foreign countries.”

- - Ed Snowden

Comments from X

@WallStreetApes, May 10 2025: “US Government authorized the use of Directed Energy Weapons to be used against the American People” .

@Kevin_Shipp, former CIA, Jan 11 2025: “CIA does have directed energy weapons and uses them on American citizens.”

Former Sec of State Mike Pompeo, Jan 11 2021: “I was the director of the CIA. I know the other tools and capabilities that we can bring...UNSEEN...and they don’t get reported.”

“The weapons of THIS century aren’t bombs & bullets & ordinance, but electromagnetic energy targeting the human being, which is the greatest revolution in military affairs since gunpowder...” - Nick Begich, “William Shatner Exposes the Organized Stalking of Cheryl Welsh” on The History Channel

Georgia TI

Dan Williams is looking for TI’s in Georgia and surrounding states that can help with presentations at City Council meetings. This is an important effort. Get involved.

Contact him on X.

https://x.com/DanWill91759444

