The Women of 2nd Space Operations Squadron (SOPS)

Do not leave for tomorrow, what needs to be done today…

/

A Psychology Today article reported on how for every female psychopath, there are six male ones.

Perhaps this is why it shocks the conscience to realize that there is an all-female squadron at the US Space Force.

Below is a copy of the email I sent to those proud “public servants” vested with the task of tracking and torturing innocent Americans in outright violation of their oath of loyalty to this great nation.

I urge every targeted individual to write to them, letting them know how the money with which they pay for their houses, groceries, children’s clothes and that routine manicure is tainted with the suffering and blood of millions of civilians around the world. If you prefer to send a letter, their latest addresses are in the previous newsletter.

VIA EMAIL:

Alexis.Thuli@SpaceForce.mil

Kelley.McCaa@SpaceForce.mil

Mary.McLaughlin@SpaceForce.mil

Mikayla.Roberts@SpaceForce.mil

Kelly.Malone@SpaceForce.mil

Joelle.Schritt@SpaceForce.mil

Gillian.Clover@SpaceForce.mil

Larissa.Contreras@SpaceForce.mil

/

Senior Officers:

Traci.Kueker-Murphy@spaceforce.mil

Lucia.White@spaceforce.mil

Angela.Tomasek@spaceforce.mil

/

To the Space Force women:

As one of the over 400,000 innocent Americans that you illegally track and torture 24/7 in violation of my most basic human and constitutional rights, I write to demand that you immediately CEASE AND DESIST your illegal conduct.

As you safely sit in front of your monitors, enjoying the human hunting games you get paid to play, I ask you:

1. Who gave you the right to beam to a 3-year-old child artificial voices mimicking the voice of a mother, instructing her to kill her pet?

2. Who gave you the right to monitor my thoughts through Remote Neural Monitoring, allowing you to interfere with my most sacrosanct activity of intimately speaking with God?

3. Who gave you the right to insert your sick, deranged artificial dreams into the peacefulness of my sleep?

4. Who gave you the right to torture my pets to the point of forcing me to give them up in adoption?

5. Who gave you the right to torture an elderly lady with holograms up to her death at the age of 100?

6. Who gave you the right to monitor my son’s thoughts and impose on him conduct that did not come from his own volition?

7. Who gave you the right to use military-grade weaponry to torture innocent civilians, comprised of mostly women, and their pets?

8. Who gave you the right to target and torture a 35-year-old down”s syndrome patient who falls asleep out of sheer exhaustion fighting with the voices that you cruelly beam to her every night?

9. Who gave you the right to deem real people as fictitious characters you get paid to obliterate as part of the illegal human hunting game you play for a living?

I could go on, but I think I’ve made my point.

The identifying numbers you get from the FBI’s Terrorist Screening Database’s handling codes 3 and 4 do not represent terrorist threats. They are innocent people like myself, who were illegally placed on the TSDB without reasonable suspicion and under “secret criteria” because they do not represent a threat to national security. Most of us were placed on the TSDB out of revenge for being whistleblowers, denouncing crimes, and fighting corruption.

Furthermore, even if they were criminals or terrorists, it is illegal for you to track and attack Americans in the homeland using satellites and military-grade weaponry.

Yes, those TSDB numbers that you target and illegally fire directed energy weapons at, belong to actual people, their relatives and pets.

You are acting beyond the authority that any governmental entity or general can delegate. No agency of the United States of America can legally bestow on you the permission to track and torture American citizens and legal residents. What this means is that every time you carry out any of these tasks, you are actually committing many crimes including treason, punishable by death.

The time has come for you to disobey superior orders to perpetrate crimes against humanity. Hitler’s generals failed to do so, paying for their loyalty with their lives.

Do not make their same mistake. Nuremberg 2.0 will be inevitable.

Sincerely,

Ana L. Toledo

//

If you are a targeted Individual, I urge you to do something every day to end your targeting. You cannot sit and wait for someone to end it, or even worse — refuse to do anything because you believe that your targeting "will get worse” or “nothing will stop it.”

That is exactly what the masterminds of the program counted on: that the majority of the targets who also happen to be women, would back off and not fight back.

The time has come to prove them wrong. Drop these ladies a note today.