DIY Scan -

*contains opinions of Targeted Justice

Targeted Justice began advocating for Do-It-Yourself (DIY) scans in 2023. However, if you would rather spend $ thousands on a body scan. - that is your choice.

If a Judge does not approve an expert witness for your court case, then you cannot use the scan documents or opinions. This is Federal Law.

Federal Rules of Procedure for Expert Witnesses

In general, an M.D. or PhD with peer-reviewed technical papers might qualify as an expert witness. A 2023 SEAK registry analysis reports that about 42% of listed experts hold PhDs and physicians (M.D.s) make up about 28% of active experts in U.S. directories.

Key Rules Governing Expert Witnesses

Federal Rules of Evidence (FRE)

Rule 702

Governs the admissibility of expert testimony. An expert must be qualified by knowledge, skill, experience, training, education. Their testimony must assist the jury in understanding evidence or determining facts.

It must be based on sufficient facts, reliable principles, and a reliable application of those principles.

Rule 703

Allows experts to base their opinions on facts or data that may not be admissible as evidence, provided that such facts are commonly relied upon by experts in the field.

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Federal Rules of Procedure, Rule 26(a)(2)(B)

Specifies that the expert report must include a complete statement of opinions, the facts or data considered, any exhibits, the expert’s qualifications, and a list of previous cases where the expert testified.

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If you think spending thousands on a scan will get you evidence for a court case - you might be mistaken. If the Judge does not approve the Expert - any such documents will be disregarded by the court.

However -

You can always testify on behalf of yourself, in any courtroom, using data that you personally documented.

Which would you rather do?

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We suggest the following possible steps:

*This is not medical or legal advice. Please consult a medical doctor or attorney.

1. Thoroughly scan your entire body, and mark the locations on the diagram. See our newsletter of 13 August 2023. Record the frequency of the megaphone when it detects something - use an online audio spectrum analyzer, such as

https://tools4music.com/tools/spectrum-analyzer

2. Use an electric massager pen to confirm the presence of a device.

3. Try a neodymium magnet, to see if it “pulls.”

4. Get an ultrasound or xray of the area. Ultrasound is less expensive and more reliable.

5. Find a plastic surgeon in your city, that will remove it. You will need to make some phone calls. Don’t be shy. Tell the nurse that you have an ultrasound image and want it removed. We suggest older, experienced plastic surgeons that have their own office and can do minor surgeries in their office. The whole procedure can be done in minutes.

6. Save the device that is removed, in a sealed container.

7. Contact TJ and share the details.

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Our prior newsletters about the megaphone:

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Megaphone Detects Implants - Proof positive Targeted Justice, Inc. · February 1, 2024 Ana Toledo’s 2021 CT scan showing multiple implants in her brain. Notice the 2 implants near the top of her brain. She did not consent to these implants or have prior knowledge. There is also a third larger implant, which is too far from the surface to detect. Ana says that with an electric massager pen, she can “feel” the 45 degree hole that was drilled into her brain, to place the implant. Read full story

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Please note: Targeted Justice is not a legal or medical firm, and does not provide legal or medical advice. Please consult a medical doctor or attorney. The FDA has not evaluated our statements or newsletter content. Please visit the home page at TargetedJustice.com for all of our disclaimers.