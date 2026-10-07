DIY Scan -
*contains opinions of Targeted Justice
Targeted Justice began advocating for Do-It-Yourself (DIY) scans in 2023. However, if you would rather spend $ thousands on a body scan. - that is your choice.
If a Judge does not approve an expert witness for your court case, then you cannot use the scan documents or opinions. This is Federal Law.
Federal Rules of Procedure for Expert Witnesses
In general, an M.D. or PhD with peer-reviewed technical papers might qualify as an expert witness. A 2023 SEAK registry analysis reports that about 42% of listed experts hold PhDs and physicians (M.D.s) make up about 28% of active experts in U.S. directories.
Key Rules Governing Expert Witnesses
Federal Rules of Evidence (FRE)
Rule 702
Governs the admissibility of expert testimony. An expert must be qualified by knowledge, skill, experience, training, education. Their testimony must assist the jury in understanding evidence or determining facts.
It must be based on sufficient facts, reliable principles, and a reliable application of those principles.
Rule 703
Allows experts to base their opinions on facts or data that may not be admissible as evidence, provided that such facts are commonly relied upon by experts in the field.
/
Federal Rules of Procedure, Rule 26(a)(2)(B)
Specifies that the expert report must include a complete statement of opinions, the facts or data considered, any exhibits, the expert’s qualifications, and a list of previous cases where the expert testified.
/
If you think spending thousands on a scan will get you evidence for a court case - you might be mistaken. If the Judge does not approve the Expert - any such documents will be disregarded by the court.
However -
You can always testify on behalf of yourself, in any courtroom, using data that you personally documented.
Which would you rather do?
/
We suggest the following possible steps:
*This is not medical or legal advice. Please consult a medical doctor or attorney.
1. Thoroughly scan your entire body, and mark the locations on the diagram. See our newsletter of 13 August 2023. Record the frequency of the megaphone when it detects something - use an online audio spectrum analyzer, such as
https://tools4music.com/tools/spectrum-analyzer
2. Use an electric massager pen to confirm the presence of a device.
3. Try a neodymium magnet, to see if it “pulls.”
4. Get an ultrasound or xray of the area. Ultrasound is less expensive and more reliable.
5. Find a plastic surgeon in your city, that will remove it. You will need to make some phone calls. Don’t be shy. Tell the nurse that you have an ultrasound image and want it removed. We suggest older, experienced plastic surgeons that have their own office and can do minor surgeries in their office. The whole procedure can be done in minutes.
6. Save the device that is removed, in a sealed container.
7. Contact TJ and share the details.
/
/
Our prior newsletters about the megaphone:
/
/
/
/
Hi, Update. Nanotechnology. Detecting ''agglomerations'' Part3
[Attachments are not allowed on this comment
CancelPost]
You got Lumbago (lower back pain)?
Been sick in bed for 3 days. Plenty of time to think.
According to Ana Toledo & Richard Lighthouse, I have an implant in my neck. And I tested it, and it beeps. So I wondered if that lower back pain (in that one little muscle thats been irritating me since september 14 2026), might be an implant as well.
Lo and behold.
My questions: How to correctly utilize the megaphone scan on myself and others, the electro-acupunture pen scan plus the online frequency analyzer. When tones are noticed what possible causes can be involved: presence of nanotech structures; presence of foreign implants; innate effects of the energy body; simulated by remote interference with the digital megaphone or other digital equipment. How is the megaphone toning effected by skin properties, orientation, the volume setting?
Citizen Science. From the video watching and post reading that I have done so far, I agree that more precise details on using the method could be helpful, however I think that providing additional details and productions could be done by us as fellow researchers. I see the producers of the text and videos as having provided a valuable starting point, suggesting inexpensive equipment, and a methodology for finding out about violations of our person that seems a significant aspect of being targeted or controlled or monitored. By my reading, TJ is inviting individuals to do documented megaphone scans and other scans such as ultrasound imaging and submit reports as evidence of wrong-doing, additionally perhaps removing or disabling the unwanted technology.
Supplies. My approach so far: I have a Pyle PMP20 megaphone, a separately purchased set of 4 type C 1.25 volt batteries, and a previously purchased electroacupuncture device (which I have inadequate instructions for). Online s/w
frequency analyzer https://tools4music.com/tools/spectrum-analyzer (suggested by TJ).
Avoiding nano technology. I have avoided injections of all types since 2020, but have had ultrasound gel (which seems to be producing hydrogel) applied to me once (after which I easily produced my own gel with aloe vera juice and salt).
Testing. My preliminary test with the Pyle megaphone reveals the front of my body toning in 4 locations with two locations matched and tones matched with my partner. The volume was set at about mid range to produce the loud tones.
Note: https://targetedjustice.com/implants Penn State research notes frequencies used for various communication protocols.
TJ commented: ""The invasive devices operate at frequencies between 2350 MHz-2400 Mhz. Anyone could build one operating at a different frequency, but it would not comply with the current medical standard. Disclamer: implants that emit frequencies outside of this range have been detected in Tis."
TJ suggested s/w frequency analyzer, also have this link: https://www.compadre.org/osp/pwa/soundanalyzer/ and a h/w frequency analyzer.
Avoiding nano technology. Dental anesthetic can be cleaned of graphene with a magnet, anesthetic without graphene is also specially produced and could be supplied to a dentist (possibly with minimal discussion).
Method (electro-acupuncture pen);
Noted in comments under "Megaphone Update" (?)
"Ana Toledo
Mira!
Jan 30, 2024
When you place it on the area of an implant, you will feel a sting.
If another person is scanning your body, they have to place the other hand on one of your limbs to create ground. They will get an electric pulse on that hand when they hit an area with an implant. "