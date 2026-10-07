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Ralf Schooneveld's avatar
Ralf Schooneveld
1d

Hi, Update. Nanotechnology.  Detecting ''agglomerations'' Part3

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You got Lumbago (lower back pain)? 

Been sick in bed for 3 days. Plenty of time to think. 

According to Ana Toledo & Richard Lighthouse, I have an implant in my neck. And I tested it, and it beeps. So I wondered if that lower back pain (in that one little muscle thats been irritating me since september 14 2026), might be an implant as well. 

Lo and behold.

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ti nodox's avatar
ti nodox
Oct 19Edited

My questions: How to correctly utilize the megaphone scan on myself and others, the electro-acupunture pen scan plus the online frequency analyzer. When tones are noticed what possible causes can be involved: presence of nanotech structures; presence of foreign implants; innate effects of the energy body; simulated by remote interference with the digital megaphone or other digital equipment. How is the megaphone toning effected by skin properties, orientation, the volume setting?

Citizen Science. From the video watching and post reading that I have done so far, I agree that more precise details on using the method could be helpful, however I think that providing additional details and productions could be done by us as fellow researchers. I see the producers of the text and videos as having provided a valuable starting point, suggesting inexpensive equipment, and a methodology for finding out about violations of our person that seems a significant aspect of being targeted or controlled or monitored. By my reading, TJ is inviting individuals to do documented megaphone scans and other scans such as ultrasound imaging and submit reports as evidence of wrong-doing, additionally perhaps removing or disabling the unwanted technology.

Supplies. My approach so far: I have a Pyle PMP20 megaphone, a separately purchased set of 4 type C 1.25 volt batteries, and a previously purchased electroacupuncture device (which I have inadequate instructions for). Online s/w

frequency analyzer https://tools4music.com/tools/spectrum-analyzer (suggested by TJ).

Avoiding nano technology. I have avoided injections of all types since 2020, but have had ultrasound gel (which seems to be producing hydrogel) applied to me once (after which I easily produced my own gel with aloe vera juice and salt).

Testing. My preliminary test with the Pyle megaphone reveals the front of my body toning in 4 locations with two locations matched and tones matched with my partner. The volume was set at about mid range to produce the loud tones.

Note: https://targetedjustice.com/implants Penn State research notes frequencies used for various communication protocols.

TJ commented: ""The invasive devices operate at frequencies between 2350 MHz-2400 Mhz. Anyone could build one operating at a different frequency, but it would not comply with the current medical standard. Disclamer: implants that emit frequencies outside of this range have been detected in Tis."

TJ suggested s/w frequency analyzer, also have this link: https://www.compadre.org/osp/pwa/soundanalyzer/ and a h/w frequency analyzer.

Avoiding nano technology. Dental anesthetic can be cleaned of graphene with a magnet, anesthetic without graphene is also specially produced and could be supplied to a dentist (possibly with minimal discussion).

Method (electro-acupuncture pen);

Noted in comments under "Megaphone Update" (?)

"Ana Toledo

Mira!

Jan 30, 2024

When you place it on the area of an implant, you will feel a sting.

If another person is scanning your body, they have to place the other hand on one of your limbs to create ground. They will get an electric pulse on that hand when they hit an area with an implant. "

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