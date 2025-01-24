As a Scientist - this is an exciting discovery.

Watch the video.

https://rumble.com/v6byysd-former-nasa-scientist-claims-the-drones-are-ours-but-the-orbs-are-not-w-ric.html

The glowing orbs and the aerial drones are two different things. Very different. More orbs have shown up in Florida and Colorado.

The CIA wants you to think it is the same. It is not.

(Interview starts at 5:45 minutes.)

SLIDES

https://www.targetedjustice.com/parallel-universes.html

Expose the CIA

Targeted Justice endeavors to expose the criminality of the CIA and their black projects. The recent drone psyop conducted by the CIA, is one example.

We are providing the background and importance of this information. This is not about targeting, but it does give concrete examples of the CIA’s outrageous attempts and expenditures to cover up their black projects.

As long as the CIA clowns run the show - the results will never be in our interest.

The Senate & House Intelligence Committees need to be involved and make the decisions about these programs. Not the war-mongers at the CIA and DARPA.

The National Academies of Science and the National Science Foundation should be involved.

#DeFundCIA; #DeFundFBI