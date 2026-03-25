Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) in Epstein Files
DEW in Epstein Files
In the Epstein files - hundreds of pages documenting the use of directed energy weapons (DEW) and mind control technology.
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STOP 702
Reform Section 702: End mass warrantless surveillance
The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act program allows the government to spy on Americans’ communications without a warrant. It’s been abused in the past to target journalists, peaceful protesters, elected officials, and Targeted Individuals.
Write a letter to Congress to stop warrantless spying on Americans. You can edit the text:
https://freedom.press/action/reform-section-702-end-mass-warrantless-surveillance/
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I'll fight against this as I always have I'm just worried that they're going to continue it out let it sunset and open a backdoor to something else on the heels of this that's even worse than before. Remember: Cointelpro never ended it just became the NSA and Operation Chaos is still happening till this day, MK Ultra never ceased to exist either.
Targeted Individuals we are all being experimented on via this illegal crime syndicate and the deep state is gauging our reactions and they are studying our patterns of life so they can effectively orchestrate their pattern of harassment around it with synchronicity, precision, and pin point accuracy. I want this to end so badly so we can have our lives restored unto us. But realistically I'm feeling a bit skeptical on our freedom because everytime I have any hope that this will end, it gets extinguished quickly when they renew the FISA. I feel that their going to use the war in Iran to retain the FISA. I don't know.
I would also like to add that remember guys these stasi criminals have been indoctrinated under the false pretense that they are impervious to the law and consequences of their actions. Newsflash karma has no deadline.
I am targeted by RNM and V2k in Australia but no physical harrassment so if anyone has valid claims regarding knowledge of this kind it would be helpful but I'm not 100% sure how valid factual all of it is.