DEW in Epstein Files

In the Epstein files - hundreds of pages documenting the use of directed energy weapons (DEW) and mind control technology.

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STOP 702

Reform Section 702: End mass warrantless surveillance

The Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act program allows the government to spy on Americans’ communications without a warrant. It’s been abused in the past to target journalists, peaceful protesters, elected officials, and Targeted Individuals.

Write a letter to Congress to stop warrantless spying on Americans. You can edit the text:

https://freedom.press/action/reform-section-702-end-mass-warrantless-surveillance/

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