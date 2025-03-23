Step up!
Many TI’s are reporting increased attacks.
Don’t sit there. Join the Digital Warriors!
Contact Targeted Justice and let us know you are helping:
X.com: @TargetedJustice
Truth Social: @TargetedJustice
Please contact the new FBI Deputy Director - Dan Bongino
Twitter/X: @DBongino
(Dan Bongino’s new FBI X handle is: @FBIDDBongino (Deputy Director Bongino)
Thanks to JA.)
Email: Daniel.Bongino@ic.fbi.gov
We are the 278,000. Please investigate Codes 3 & 4 of the TSDB.
97% of the TSDB is “Non-Investigative Subjects.” No known ties to terrorism per OIG.
Illegal Government Blacklist!
*Targeted Justice only advocates for non-violent solutions. We never intend to threaten anyone. We will use every legal means to shut down the illegal targeting program.
The India Times
Our TJ contacts in India report that a Havana Syndrome pleading was dismissed.
Chennai: Madras high court dismissed a plea moved by an ex-serviceman seeking an inquiry into Havana Syndrome.
https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/chennai/petition-seeking-havana-syndrome-inquiry-dismissed/articleshow/119353010.cms
Chosen Heroes - today at 3pm Central, 4pm Eastern.
Hosted by our Vice President - Melissa Miller
Special Guest: Armando - inventor of the Silent Knight Shielding Device
Using a Gauss Meter to detect signals
Shielding techniques for home & on-the-go
TJ Website
We are working on the TJ website. It will return soon.
TJ Houston - Monthly Meeting at Onion Creek
Saturday - April 12th, 9 - 11am
3106 White Oak Dr, Houston, TX 77007 (Second Saturday)
We will be doing EMF head scans for free, using a gauss meter. Please join us. This head scan will show that you are being tracked by satellites. Everyone is being tracked, not just Targeted Individuals.
Medical Flyer distribution - coming in April.
Can you feel the satellite tracking pulse?
Many Targeted Individuals can feel the pulse - about once per second. Try it.
Next - try feeling the tracking pulses from cell towers, by holding your hand out and slowly moving your body in a full circle. Can you feel the pulses from cell towers?
www.antennasearch.com
Please comment below.
Digital Warrior contacts:
DIGITAL WARRIORS -
Please copy and paste the text of this newsletter onto Twitter, Facebook, Truth Social, TikTok, Instagram, etc.
They will block it, if you just post the LINK.
TJ on Rumble (Videos)
https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice/channels
"The Chosen Heroes" Podcast With Melissa Miller
Podcast Start Times Sunday: 4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST
Tune in on Rumble to check out the show:
https://rumble.com/c/c-6927785