We are the 278,000. Please investigate Codes 3 & 4 of the TSDB.

97% of the TSDB is “Non-Investigative Subjects.” No known ties to terrorism per OIG.

Illegal Government Blacklist!

*Targeted Justice only advocates for non-violent solutions. We never intend to threaten anyone. We will use every legal means to shut down the illegal targeting program.

The India Times

Our TJ contacts in India report that a Havana Syndrome pleading was dismissed.

Chennai: Madras high court dismissed a plea moved by an ex-serviceman seeking an inquiry into Havana Syndrome.

https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/chennai/petition-seeking-havana-syndrome-inquiry-dismissed/articleshow/119353010.cms

Chosen Heroes - today at 3pm Central, 4pm Eastern.

Hosted by our Vice President - Melissa Miller

Special Guest: Armando - inventor of the Silent Knight Shielding Device

Using a Gauss Meter to detect signals

Shielding techniques for home & on-the-go

TJ Website

We are working on the TJ website. It will return soon.

TJ Houston - Monthly Meeting at Onion Creek

Saturday - April 12th, 9 - 11am

3106 White Oak Dr, Houston, TX 77007 (Second Saturday)

We will be doing EMF head scans for free, using a gauss meter. Please join us. This head scan will show that you are being tracked by satellites. Everyone is being tracked, not just Targeted Individuals.

Medical Flyer distribution - coming in April.

Can you feel the satellite tracking pulse?

Many Targeted Individuals can feel the pulse - about once per second. Try it.

Next - try feeling the tracking pulses from cell towers, by holding your hand out and slowly moving your body in a full circle. Can you feel the pulses from cell towers?

www.antennasearch.com

Please comment below.

