Conference Calls & Podcasts

February 17–23, 2025

Monday, February 17th

Victory Through V2K - Next Call on Monday, Feb 24th



Join us bi-weekly to discuss effective strategies for managing V2K challenges, share personal experiences, and connect with a supportive community.

Additional Upcoming Call Dates

● March 10, 2025

● March 24, 2025

● April 7, 2025

Tuesday, February 18th



GoGi’s After Dinner J.A.M.🍇! (Justice Action Meeting)

⚒️💪🏽 WE GOT WORK TO DO!

Please bring your PEN 🖊️ and PAD 🗓️; PRESS PAST YOUR PAIN. Let's PREPARE, PRODUCE, and PROGRESS!

This Week’s Special Guest:

Just Us

📅 February's Theme: Evidence Gathering

🕣 Session Start: 8:30 PM EST / 7:30 PM CST / 6:30 PM MST / 5:30 PM PST

🔎 This Week’s Focus:

How do we gather evidence for the different components of the program? Let's chat about it.

📢 Call to Action:

Stay informed, stay engaged, and support the JAM’s ongoing efforts toward justice.

🌐 Check out GoGi's website for more:



https://gogisjam.com/

Dial-In: (605) 313-4497

Access Code: 2832692#

Meeting ID: gogi210

Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/gogi210

Wednesday, February 19th



TI HELP NOW

Hosted by: Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Minister & Paralegal Andrea Walters

Join us for TI HELP NOW.

Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST

Dial-In: (605) 313-5111

Access Code: 712679#

Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408

Thursday

Targeted Justice Weekly Space

8pm Central, 9pm Eastern

Twitter/X Profile:

https://x.com/TargetedJustice

(Follow this account for updates.)

(Ensure you have a Twitter/X account to participate.)

Friday, February 21st



Orwellian Entertainment Industry & Spy Society

Mark your calendars! This call will take place on the 1st Friday of every month.

Start Times:

Netherlands: 8 PM / EST: 2 PM / CST: 1 PM / MST: 12 PM / PST: 11 AM

Join according to your time zone.

Topics:

Orwellian Entertainment Industry & Spy Society

Join Teele, a Netherlands-based Targeted Justice volunteer, to uncover the Deep State’s connections between the entertainment industry, the targeting program, and the New World Order agenda.

Ways to Join

Online for Video and Screen Sharing:

https://join.freeconferencecall.com/linkteele

FCC ID: linkteele

Dial-in Options:

Netherlands Dial-in:

0970 550 01887

Access Code: 6357442

US Dial-in:

(605) 313-5597

Access Code: 6357442#

Find your local dial-in number:

https://fccdl.in/i/linkteele

Host:

Teele

For Additional Questions, Contact:

TJustice2@proton.me

Friday

Im Auge des Sturms

– Deutscher TI-Podcast auf YouTube LIVE

Ein deutschsprachiger Podcast, der sich mit illegalen Verfolgungspraktiken und Experimenten mit Neurotechnologie auseinandersetzt. Harald Brems, ein Targeted Individual (TI) seit über 20 Jahren, bringt Menschen zusammen, die täglich Opfer dieser inhumanen Praktiken werden.

Hosted by: Harald Brems

Startzeiten: 20:00 Uhr MEZ (Berliner Zeit) / 15:00 Uhr EDT / 14:00 Uhr CDT / 13:00 Uhr MDT / 12:00 PM PDT

Tritt der Show zu deiner lokalen Zeit bei.

Möglichkeiten zum Beitritt:

Du kannst die Live-Übertragung auf YouTube unter folgendem Link ansehen:

Klicke einfach auf den Link, um direkt zum Livestream zu gelangen.

In the Eye of the Storm

– German-Language TI Podcast on YouTube LIVE

A German-language podcast that explores illegal tracking practices and experiments with neurotechnology. Harald Brems, a Targeted Individual (TI) for over 20 years, brings together people who are daily victims of these inhumane practices.

Hosted by: Harald Brems

Start Times: 8:00 PM CET (Berlin Time) / 3:00 PM EDT / 2:00 PM CDT / 1:00 PM MDT / 12:00 PM PDT

Join according to your local time zone.

Saturday, February 22nd

Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene

The Australasia call will be paused for the time being, as our VP for Australasia, Helen, will focus in developing a digital warrior army in Australia and New Zealand.

If you are interested in enlisting on it, please contact tjustice2@proton.me and write in the subject line Au/NZ Digital Warriors.

We really need volunteers to raise awareness among the non-TI population everywhere.

Volunteer to create your own Digital Warrior Army in your country!

Sunday, February 23rd

TUNE IN LIVE:

"The Chosen Heroes" Podcast With Melissa Miller

Podcast Start Times: 4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST

Join The Chosen Heroes podcast as host Melissa Miller shares insights on healing, empowerment, and overcoming targeting.

Tune in on Rumble to check out the show:

https://rumble.com/c/c-6927785

