Conference Calls & Podcasts
February 17–23, 2025
Monday, February 17th
Victory Through V2K - Next Call on Monday, Feb 24th
Join us bi-weekly to discuss effective strategies for managing V2K challenges, share personal experiences, and connect with a supportive community.
Additional Upcoming Call Dates
● March 10, 2025
● March 24, 2025
● April 7, 2025
Tuesday, February 18th
GoGi’s After Dinner J.A.M.🍇! (Justice Action Meeting)
⚒️💪🏽 WE GOT WORK TO DO!
Please bring your PEN 🖊️ and PAD 🗓️; PRESS PAST YOUR PAIN. Let's PREPARE, PRODUCE, and PROGRESS!
This Week’s Special Guest:
Just Us
📅 February's Theme: Evidence Gathering
🕣 Session Start: 8:30 PM EST / 7:30 PM CST / 6:30 PM MST / 5:30 PM PST
🔎 This Week’s Focus:
How do we gather evidence for the different components of the program? Let's chat about it.
📢 Call to Action:
Stay informed, stay engaged, and support the JAM’s ongoing efforts toward justice.
🌐 Check out GoGi's website for more:
https://gogisjam.com/
Dial-In: (605) 313-4497
Access Code: 2832692#
Meeting ID: gogi210
Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/gogi210
Wednesday, February 19th
TI HELP NOW
Hosted by: Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Minister & Paralegal Andrea Walters
Join us for TI HELP NOW.
Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST
Dial-In: (605) 313-5111
Access Code: 712679#
Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408
Thursday
Targeted Justice Weekly Space
8pm Central, 9pm Eastern
Twitter/X Profile:
(Follow this account for updates.)
(Ensure you have a Twitter/X account to participate.)
Friday, February 21st
Orwellian Entertainment Industry & Spy Society
Mark your calendars! This call will take place on the 1st Friday of every month.
Start Times:
Netherlands: 8 PM / EST: 2 PM / CST: 1 PM / MST: 12 PM / PST: 11 AM
Join according to your time zone.
Topics:
Orwellian Entertainment Industry & Spy Society
Join Teele, a Netherlands-based Targeted Justice volunteer, to uncover the Deep State’s connections between the entertainment industry, the targeting program, and the New World Order agenda.
Ways to Join
Online for Video and Screen Sharing:
https://join.freeconferencecall.com/linkteele
FCC ID: linkteele
Dial-in Options:
Netherlands Dial-in:
0970 550 01887
Access Code: 6357442
US Dial-in:
(605) 313-5597
Access Code: 6357442#
Find your local dial-in number:
https://fccdl.in/i/linkteele
Host:
Teele
For Additional Questions, Contact:
TJustice2@proton.me
Friday
Im Auge des Sturms
– Deutscher TI-Podcast auf YouTube LIVE
Ein deutschsprachiger Podcast, der sich mit illegalen Verfolgungspraktiken und Experimenten mit Neurotechnologie auseinandersetzt. Harald Brems, ein Targeted Individual (TI) seit über 20 Jahren, bringt Menschen zusammen, die täglich Opfer dieser inhumanen Praktiken werden.
Hosted by: Harald Brems
Startzeiten: 20:00 Uhr MEZ (Berliner Zeit) / 15:00 Uhr EDT / 14:00 Uhr CDT / 13:00 Uhr MDT / 12:00 PM PDT
Tritt der Show zu deiner lokalen Zeit bei.
Möglichkeiten zum Beitritt:
Du kannst die Live-Übertragung auf YouTube unter folgendem Link ansehen:
Klicke einfach auf den Link, um direkt zum Livestream zu gelangen.
In the Eye of the Storm
– German-Language TI Podcast on YouTube LIVE
A German-language podcast that explores illegal tracking practices and experiments with neurotechnology. Harald Brems, a Targeted Individual (TI) for over 20 years, brings together people who are daily victims of these inhumane practices.
Hosted by: Harald Brems
Start Times: 8:00 PM CET (Berlin Time) / 3:00 PM EDT / 2:00 PM CDT / 1:00 PM MDT / 12:00 PM PDT
Join according to your local time zone.
Saturday, February 22nd
Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene
The Australasia call will be paused for the time being, as our VP for Australasia, Helen, will focus in developing a digital warrior army in Australia and New Zealand.
If you are interested in enlisting on it, please contact tjustice2@proton.me and write in the subject line Au/NZ Digital Warriors.
We really need volunteers to raise awareness among the non-TI population everywhere.
Volunteer to create your own Digital Warrior Army in your country!
Sunday, February 23rd
TUNE IN LIVE:
"The Chosen Heroes" Podcast With Melissa Miller
Podcast Start Times: 4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST
Join The Chosen Heroes podcast as host Melissa Miller shares insights on healing, empowerment, and overcoming targeting.
Tune in on Rumble to check out the show:
https://rumble.com/c/c-6927785
