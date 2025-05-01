Targeted Justice Newsletter

On April 30, 1975, the American military forces evacuated Vietnam, and the South Vietnamese Army collapsed, which left the Viet Cong in control. The Vietnam War continues today. Using 20 million gallons of Agent Orange, American Forces sprayed over 3 million hectares to defoliate forests and kill food crops. Huge areas of destroyed forests gave rise to invasive bamboo and conga grass, which also changed the natural habitat and eliminated many birds, insects, and larger mammals. The scorched earth caused by Agent Orange still today carries the highly toxic and carcinogenic dioxin, which has been proven to cause multiple forms of cancer, birth defects, skin disease, and mental disorders. In the last report, published in 2016, it was estimated that 1 million Vietnamese suffer health problems due to Agent Orange, which has entered the food chain and water supply. Around former American Army bases, concentrations of Agent Orange are still 350 times what International Standards deem acceptable. Today, it continues to be found in breast milk and in the blood of those whose families live in Vietnam.

Just sent 2 will send the rest as soon as I can❣️

