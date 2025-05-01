Let’s get the word out!

Some of the top conservative media sources. Contact each one.

(Thanks to Fernando and Jill - two of our amazing team members!)

/

SEND THIS MESSAGE:

Microwave Weapon Attacks on 278,000 U.S. Civilians. This is real!

Names illegally placed on Terror Watchlist TSDB, Codes 3 & 4.

278,000 illegal FISA warrants.

Kash Patel - please make this a priority!

www.TargetedJustice.com/microwave-burns

/

The Federalist

media@thefederalist.com

https://x.com/FDRLST

/

Just the News

https://justthenews.com/form/contacthttps://x.com/JustTheNews

support@justthenews.com

Phone: (202)765-2580

/

Liberty Nation

https://www.libertynation.com/contact-us/

https://x.com/libertynation

/

Breitbart

https://www.breitbart.com/send-a-tip/

https://www.breitbart.com/contact-us/

https://x.com/BreitbartNews

/

Real Clear Politics

https://www.realclearpolitics.com/contact.html

https://x.com/RCPolitics

https://x.com/intent/post?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.realclearpolitics.com

/

American Thinker

https://www.americanthinker.com/static/contact_information.html

https://www.facebook.com/AmericanThinker/#

/

PJ Media

https://pjmedia.com/contact-us

https://x.com/PJMedia_com

/

Epoch Times

https://help.theepochtimes.com/hc/en-us/requests/new?ticket_form_id=360000879891&tf_360031435011=other&tf_360033314072=media_inquiry&_gl=1*2qp92k*_gcl_au*NDYyNzI3NjkuMTc0NjA2OTgzOA..

https://x.com/EpochTimes

/

The American Spectator

editor@spectator.org

https://x.com/amspectator

/

Reason

https://reason.com/submissions/

Media inquiries: Email Chris Mitchell, chris.mitchell@reason.com Director of Communications (310-367-6109)https://x.com/reason

/

The Washington Examiner

https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/contact/

https://x.com/DCExaminer

/

The Daily Wire

press@dailywire.com

https://x.com/realDailyWire

/

Townhall

https://townhall.com/contact-us/

https://x.com/townhallcom

/

The Gateway Pundit

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/media-inquiries/

https://x.com/gatewaypundit

/



The Washington Times

For media inquiries, please contact:

media@washingtontimes.com

https://x.com/WashTimes

/

Daily Caller

Media Bookings – bookings@dailycaller.com

https://x.com/DailyCaller

/

NewsBusters

https://www.newsbusters.org/contact

https://x.com/newsbusters

/

The Daily Signal

To request an interview with a Daily Signal journalist, please send an email to media@dailysignal.com with the words Media Request in the subject line.

https://x.com/DailySignal

/

The Washington Free Beacon

Media inquiries and requests

If you would like to contact our editors and writers, please write us at press@freebeacon.com. To request a media appearance by one of our writers please email us with MEDIA REQUEST in the subject line, or call 202-465-8605.

https://www.facebook.com/FreeBeacon

/