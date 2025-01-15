Please copy and paste this text on Twitter, Facebook, Gab, etc.

Not Enough Evidence?

TJ recently heard that we lost the lawsuit, because “we did not have enough evidence.” Someone has been listening to their V2K again…and not reading the facts. These same people have not actually read the lawsuit - which is freely available on our website.

https://www.targetedjustice.com/lawsuit-tj-v-garland.html

TJ never got to present ANY evidence. None. As in ZERO. The Judge did not allow the presentation of ANY EVIDENCE, even though we had undeniable evidence, such as Dr. Len Ber’s Havana Syndrome diagnosis, and the Sheriff’s Dept false claim that Richard Lighthouse was a “suspected terrorist” listed on the TSDB…

Judge Lee Rosenthal did not allow us to present ANY evidence, or even obtain the limited discovery regarding the Terrorist Screening Database status of the plaintiffs as has been granted in previous cases, because if she had, she would not have been able to dismiss the lawsuit. Judge Rosenthal was appointed to the bench by George Bush Sr - the former CIA Director that helped to set up the Targeted Individual program! The FBI admitted under oath that they placed people on the TSDB without “probable cause” or “reasonable suspicion” and under “secret criteria.” This is a violation of Federal Law and the U.S. Constitution. When a criminal confesses to a crime - YOU DO NOT NEED MORE EVIDENCE! Judge Rosenthal engaged in ex-parte communications and allowed the crooked DOJ to write the ruling. She literally allowed the group we were suing, to determine the outcome. The DOJ attorney even admitted to our attorney that “this case is going to get dismissed anyways.” You can't make this up! This is a violation of law and courtroom ethics. We ran a computer program that proves Judge Rosenthal did not write the ruling. The program confirmed there was a greater than 96% probability - she did not write the ruling. That is an impeachable offense for any Judge. Judge Rosenthal stated that our claims were “fantastical,” and that the court lacked jurisdiction to consider ANY EVIDENCE. The reason we lost is because the Judge is crooked. It does not have to do with evidence. In February 2023, Judge Tipton in the Victoria Courtroom where we originally filed, stated that our Petition for Injunction was “meritorious” - and thus granted the additional pages in the filing. No one asked for the case to be transferred to Rosenthal’s Court in Houston. Yet, as soon as Judge Tipton wrote an order, that he found our petition to be “meritorious,” it was suddenly transferred to Rosenthal without anyone asking for it. THIS IS UNPRECEDENTED FOR ANY COURT CASE. The DOJ even admitted that our case was already in the correct courtroom. Neither the Court of Appeals with crooked Judge Wilson, nor the Supreme Court had the courage to take on the Deep State and reverse Rosenthal’s crooked decision. Want more information? Read our newsletter of 24 May 2024. If you don’t read the newsletter… it sounds like it’s your problem. TargetedJustice.substack.com

January 17th - 25th: Rare Celestial Event

Get ready for a rare celestial event in January 2025. 7 planets will align in a rare planetary parade. This month, a rare planetary alignment will light up the evening sky as seven planets — Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Mercury, Uranus, and Neptune — align in what astronomers call a planetary parade.

"There's a plot in this country to enslave every man, woman and child. Before I leave this high and noble office, I intend to expose this plot."

— President John F. Kennedy

