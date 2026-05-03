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Another Student's avatar
Another Student
1d

Due to my disabilities, I only leave home now for Dr appointments which are up to 2 hrs away, post office once a month, & quick gas station visits. The vehicles that want me to notice them (gangstalkers) begin as soon as i leave my driveway & still are around 100+.

What has increased is DEWs to my liver (gallbladder emergency surgery, gone 2017, 1.5 yrs after continuous direct burning hits to liver) & right kidney which too has a tumor that i expect will be bigger in next test as well as left kidney tumor. Too recent tests show that I have a different & concerning right breast nodule & a growing lung nodule. Brain tumor is said to be slow growing so far. My harassment has increased in DEWs, more road harassment, & further water line breaks

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Renada's avatar
Renada
1dEdited

Mine has increased over the last year. But the last 3 months more attacks to my liver , kidneys, nose, and extremes in temperature. I wake up very hot. Same with sitting or doing chores. I have granulomas in my lung . Burning feeling and skin hot all over face and throat and under arms and my sides of my breasts. Stole 3 bottles of blood pressure medicine which I never had before this. I have been getting all of my medication stolen for awhile. But it’s worse now. I was also in a car accident because I think I fainted or they knocked me out. When I came to I could see the inside of the car but I looked through the windows all I saw was snow on my windshield and a tiny red glow . I was in Scottsdale AZ and it was 115 degrees. I had crashed through a red light. I was given a ticket. But I have been wary about driving since but that was last year. But really has turned up for me . Sent to ER 15 times in a matter of months. But they have continued to shoot me in the chest head and throat for 2 weeks straight now. Thanks for reading my statement 🙏

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