Targeted Justice Newsletter

Targeted Justice Newsletter

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Targeted Justice, Inc.
Oct 15

In our opinion, this woman is truly sick and disturbed.

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Mike Hoehn's avatar
Mike Hoehn
Oct 15

Our government is full of these kind of so called people. Sickening

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