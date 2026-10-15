DHS Bureaucrat Watch List TARGETS

*contains opinions of Targeted Justice, Inc., a 501c(3) nonprofit.

In our opinion, Kelli is one of the Deep State criminals that helps maintain and enforce the illegal TSDB. She is a disgusting and disturbed criminal, in our opinion.

KELLI ANN BURRIESCI’S NOTABLE PRIOR EMPLOYMENT HISTORY

July 2021 – Present – U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Office of Strategy, Policy, and Plans

June 2019- July 2021 – Transportation Security Administration – Assistant Administrator, Enrollment Services and Vetting Programs

December 2007 – June 2019 – U.S. Department of Homeland Security – Various Positions:

March 2017 – June 2019 – FBI Terrorist Screening Center – Principal Deputy Director

January 2017 – March 2017 – DHS Office of Policy – Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary

March 2016 – March 2017 – DHS Office of Policy – Threat Prevention and Security Policy – Acting Assistant Secretary

February 2012 – January 2017 – DHS Office of Policy – Screening Coordination Office – Deputy Assistant Secretary

December 2007 – February 2012 – DHS Office of Policy – Screening Coordination Office – Senior Director

A SENIOR PARTICIPANT ON THE BIDEN ADMINISTRATION’S “DISINFORMATION GOVERNANCE BOARD”

In 2022, Americans were horrified to learn of the Biden Administration’s plans for a so-called “Disinformation Governance Board.” In a climate of big-tech censorship and collusion between government and social media platforms, this Orwellian sounding entity posed a potential threat to the free political speech of Americans unprecedented in recent history.

According to publicly available emails, Kelli Ann Burriesci was part of the team working on the Disinformation Governance Board. Burriesci was even routinely included on emails from initiative leader, Nina Jancowicz (and was once even CC’d on an email addressed to “Nina and team”). The emails below show Burriesci’s name highlighted as a recipient of emails relating to the Disinformation Governance Board:

(Note: Records released by DHS and posted to their website pursuant to FOIA requests.)

DISPLAYED CALLOUS INDIFFERENCE TO AMERICANS WRONGLY PLACED ON TERROR “WATCH LISTS” AND LOSING CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS

In 2015, Ms. Burriesci testified before Congress regarding the use of watch lists by the Department. Congressman Trey Gowdy asked Burriesci about whether American citizens are afforded due process before they are placed on such a list. Burriesci answered in the negative and further stated that Americans on these lists could lose their Second Amendment rights.

*Thanks to American Accountability Foundation

https://www.dhswatchlist.com/targets/kelli-ann-burriesci

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