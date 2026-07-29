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Targeted Justice Newsletter

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Cosmic Crimes's avatar
Cosmic Crimes
7h

It’s definitely coming from the United States.

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Ang Car's avatar
Ang Car
8h

Although my V2k has stopped I’m still inclined to speak out against these childish lowlifes. This program needs to be completely dismantled releasing innocent civilians.

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