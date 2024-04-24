Garlic & cilantro - inexpensive chelation

Natural Chelating Agents

The following information is from Dr Axe:

Chelating agents like EDTA and DMPS can help detoxify the body of toxic elements that contribute to many types of chronic diseases. Chelating agents have specific bonds that form between organic molecules and metals. This gives them the ability to “bind” to metals that build up in the blood, major organs and blood vessels. [Vaxxcines have been found to include heavy metals, graphene and nanotech.]

Some chelating agents, including peptides like glutathione and metallothionein, have been well-researched and proven to transport and excrete toxins from the body, all without the need for expensive surgeries and risky medications.

Natural chelation foods include garlic, cilantro, milk thistle, and brazil nuts.

https://draxe.com/health/chelation-therapy/

Targeted Justice is not a medical firm and does not provide medical advice. Please see a Medical Doctor.

Chelation: Harnessing and Enhancing Heavy Metal Detoxification—A Review

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC3654245/

Ever seen this? - 3 - 5 microshots

Every Targeted Individual that we have tested, has non-consensual implants.

Many Targeted Individuals experience the microshots as show in this picture.

According to one source, the shots are done to suppress your neurological response, and allow for the placement of implants. We recommend that you check your body frequently and look for this pattern of microshots.

Document it in your journal and with photos.

Based on some TI's reports, it appears that it might be possible to perform these shots remotely. We cannot explain the technology that is being used, however we want TI's to document it.

Send a short email with the pictures to TJustice2@proton.me

Put “microshots” in the subject line, and include anything unusual that occurred.

What's in your body now?

If you have not done a thorough scan of your body using the megaphone ($15) and electric massager pen ($20), it might be time. This is far less expensive than a doctor’s visit.

Repeat the procedure again in 6 to 12 months. What has changed?

See our newsletters in 2024 for details on using the megaphone - January 30, February 1, and February 4.

TargetedJustice.substack.com

