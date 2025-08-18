Targeted Justice Newsletter

Targeted Justice, Inc.
7h

If anything happens to Trump, you know who was behind it.

The C1A criminals will try to frame it as - Iran, Russia, China, North Korea, etc.

We already know who did it...

Thomas A Braun RPh
7h

Yep. Basic Tenet! Keep Communism away from American shores. J Edgar was key. Dulles was key. JFK saw the harm being done and wanted to break up the CIA into 1000 pieces and scatter it to the wind! Money people like Rockefeller saw the capture of assets of other countries as being gold mines. Ukraine is just the latest!

