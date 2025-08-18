The C1A has been a House of Horrors, since it was founded…
Time to shut it down…
\
Book List since 1960
Book Title
Author
Year Published
Short Summary
\
1. The Invisible Government
David Wise and Thomas B. Ross
1964
An early exposé revealing the CIA's covert operations, lack of congressional oversight, and involvement in foreign interventions, marking the beginning of public criticism of the agency.
2. The Politics of Heroin in Southeast Asia
Alfred W. McCoy
1972
Accuses the CIA of complicity in the heroin trade during the Vietnam War, protecting drug lords allied against communism and contributing to global narcotics issues.
3. The CIA and the Cult of Intelligence
Victor Marchetti and John D. Marks
1974
Written by former insiders, this book critiques the CIA's secretive culture, illegal domestic spying, and covert actions; it was heavily censored by the agency before publication.
4. Inside the Company: CIA Diary
Philip Agee
1975
A former CIA officer's memoir exposing specific operations in Latin America, naming agents, and criticizing the agency's role in suppressing leftist movements.
5. In Search of Enemies: A CIA Story
John Stockwell
1978
Details the CIA's covert war in Angola, highlighting wasteful spending, ethical violations, and how operations fueled unnecessary conflicts.
6. The Search for the "Manchurian Candidate": The CIA and Mind Control
John D. Marks
1979
Investigates the CIA's MKUltra program, revealing unethical experiments with drugs and hypnosis on unwitting subjects in pursuit of mind control techniques.
7. Deadly Deceits: My 25 Years in the CIA
Ralph W. McGehee
1983
A former agent's account criticizing CIA disinformation, failed operations in Asia, and the agency's role in propping up dictators.
8. The Phoenix Program: America's Use of Terror in Vietnam
Douglas Valentine
1986
Exposes the CIA's assassination and torture program in Vietnam, which targeted civilians and set precedents for future counterinsurgency abuses.
9. Covert Action: The Limits of Intervention in the Postwar World
Gregory F. Treverton
1987
Critiques CIA operations like those in Chile, arguing for ethical constraints and public accountability to avoid blowback from secret interventions.
10. Blond Ghost: Ted Shackley and the CIA's Crusades
David Corn
1994
Biography of a CIA officer involved in controversial ops from Cuba to Laos, portraying aggressive tactics and ethical lapses.
11. The CIA's Greatest Hits
Mark Zepezauer
1994
A satirical overview of CIA scandals, including coups, assassinations, and drug trafficking, highlighting patterns of abuse.
12. The Very Best Men: Four Who Dared: The Early Years of the CIA
Evan Thomas
1995
Profiles key CIA figures, critiquing their overreach and failures like the Bay of Pigs due to hubris and lack of accountability.
13. Killing Hope: U.S. Military and CIA Interventions Since World War II
William Blum
1995
Documents over 50 CIA-led interventions, arguing they undermined democracy and caused widespread suffering in the name of anti-communism.
14. The Cultural Cold War: The CIA and the World of Arts and Letters
Frances Stonor Saunders
1999
Reveals CIA funding of cultural institutions to wage psychological warfare, critiquing manipulation of artists and intellectuals.
15. Blowback: The Costs and Consequences of American Empire
Chalmers Johnson
2000
Argues that CIA covert actions abroad create resentment and terrorism, leading to "blowback" against the U.S.
16. See No Evil: The True Story of a Ground Soldier in the CIA's War on Terrorism
Robert Baer
2002
Memoir exposing CIA bureaucratic failures and risk aversion that hindered counterterrorism before 9/11.
17. All the Shah's Men: An American Coup and the Roots of Middle East Terror
Stephen Kinzer
2003
Details the CIA's 1953 coup in Iran, critiquing how it sowed seeds for anti-Americanism and extremism.
18. Denial and Deception: An Insider's View of the CIA from Iran-Contra to 9/11
Melissa Boyle Mahle
2004
Former officer critiques agency mismanagement, denial, and failures from scandals to pre-9/11 intelligence lapses.
19. Ghost Wars: The Secret History of the CIA, Afghanistan, and Bin Laden
Steve Coll
2004
Chronicles CIA support for mujahideen and subsequent lapses that enabled al-Qaeda's rise.
20. Overthrow: America's Century of Regime Change from Hawaii to Iraq
Stephen Kinzer
2006
Examines CIA-led coups, arguing they often replaced democracies with dictatorships, causing long-term harm.
21. Safe for Democracy: The Secret Wars of the CIA
John Prados
2006
Analyzes global covert ops, claiming they undermined democracy and led to blowback.
22. Legacy of Ashes: The History of the CIA
Tim Weiner
2007
Comprehensive history accusing the CIA of incompetence, illegal actions, and repeated failures.
23. The Mighty Wurlitzer: How the CIA Played America
Hugh Wilford
2008
Details CIA front groups in labor, students, and media, critiquing domestic propaganda efforts.
24. The Human Factor: Inside the CIA's Dysfunctional Intelligence Culture
Ishmael Jones
2008
Former officer's plea for reform, citing cultural issues leading to intelligence shortfalls.
25. Family of Secrets: The Bush Dynasty, America's Invisible Government, and the Hidden History of the Last Fifty Years
Russ Baker
2008
Links Bush family to CIA, critiquing covert influences on U.S. politics and events like Watergate and JFK assassination.
26. JFK and the Unspeakable: Why He Died and Why It Matters
James W. Douglass
2008
Argues CIA involvement in JFK's assassination due to his peace efforts, based on declassified documents.
27. Top Secret America: The Rise of the New American Security State
Dana Priest and William M. Arkin
2011
Critiques the post-9/11 expansion of intelligence, including CIA, for inefficiency and overreach.
28. Mary's Mosaic: The CIA Conspiracy to Murder John F. Kennedy, Mary Pinchot Meyer, and Their Vision for World Peace
Peter Janney
2012
Explores CIA links to JFK-related murders, questioning agency cover-ups.
29. The Devil's Chessboard: Allen Dulles, the CIA, and the Rise of America's Secret Government
David Talbot
2015
Portrays Dulles as architect of assassinations and coups, possibly involved in JFK's death.
30. Patriotic Betrayal: The Inside Story of the CIA’s Secret Campaign to Enroll American Students in the Crusade Against Communism
Karen M. Paget
2015
Details CIA infiltration of student groups, critiquing domestic operations.
31. Operation Gladio: The Unholy Alliance between the Vatican, the CIA, and the Mafia
Paul L. Williams
2015
Exposes CIA ties to mafia and stay-behind networks to combat leftists, including terrorism allegations.
32. Finks: How the C.I.A. Tricked the World's Best Writers
Joel Whitney
2017
Reveals CIA manipulation of literature for propaganda, infringing on artistic freedom.
33. Whistleblower at the CIA: An Insider’s Account of the Politics of Intelligence
Melvin A. Goodman
2017
Ex-analyst exposes politicization and flawed assessments, calling for reforms.
34. Poisoner in Chief: Sidney Gottlieb and the CIA Search for Mind Control
Stephen Kinzer
2019
Details MKUltra's brutal experiments under Gottlieb, highlighting human rights violations.
35. Chaos: Charles Manson, the CIA, and the Secret History of the Sixties
Tom O'Neill
2019
Links Manson events to CIA drug experiments, critiquing societal impacts.
36. A Drop of Treason: Philip Agee and His Exposure of the CIA
Jonathan Stevenson
2021
Examines Agee's defection and exposures, questioning CIA ethics.
37. Cold War Deceptions: The Record of Communism in America
David H. Price
2024
Focuses on CIA's role in anti-communist efforts in Asia, critiquing covert funding and operations.
38. The Achilles Trap: Saddam Hussein, the C.I.A., and the Origins of America's Invasion of Iraq
Steve Coll
2024
Critiques CIA misjudgments on Iraq, leading to the 2003 war's flaws.
39. The CIA: An Imperial History
Hugh Wilford
2024
Frames the CIA as an imperial tool for coups and interventions, evading oversight.
40. The Mission: The Global Quest for Intelligence in the Twenty-First Century
Tim Weiner
2025
Investigates post-Cold War CIA mishaps in adapting to new threats like cyber and terrorism.
41. The Determined Spy: The Turbulent Life and Times of CIA Pioneer Frank Wisner
Douglas Waller
2025
Critiques Wisner's regime changes in Iran and Guatemala for their catastrophic long-term effects.
\
\
If anything happens to Trump, you know who was behind it.
The C1A criminals will try to frame it as - Iran, Russia, China, North Korea, etc.
We already know who did it...
\
Yep. Basic Tenet! Keep Communism away from American shores. J Edgar was key. Dulles was key. JFK saw the harm being done and wanted to break up the CIA into 1000 pieces and scatter it to the wind! Money people like Rockefeller saw the capture of assets of other countries as being gold mines. Ukraine is just the latest!