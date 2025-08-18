The C1A has been a House of Horrors, since it was founded…

Time to shut it down…

\

Book List since 1960

Book Title

Author

Year Published

Short Summary

\

1. The Invisible Government

David Wise and Thomas B. Ross

1964

An early exposé revealing the CIA's covert operations, lack of congressional oversight, and involvement in foreign interventions, marking the beginning of public criticism of the agency.

2. The Politics of Heroin in Southeast Asia

Alfred W. McCoy

1972

Accuses the CIA of complicity in the heroin trade during the Vietnam War, protecting drug lords allied against communism and contributing to global narcotics issues.

3. The CIA and the Cult of Intelligence

Victor Marchetti and John D. Marks

1974

Written by former insiders, this book critiques the CIA's secretive culture, illegal domestic spying, and covert actions; it was heavily censored by the agency before publication.

4. Inside the Company: CIA Diary

Philip Agee

1975

A former CIA officer's memoir exposing specific operations in Latin America, naming agents, and criticizing the agency's role in suppressing leftist movements.

5. In Search of Enemies: A CIA Story

John Stockwell

1978

Details the CIA's covert war in Angola, highlighting wasteful spending, ethical violations, and how operations fueled unnecessary conflicts.

6. The Search for the "Manchurian Candidate": The CIA and Mind Control

John D. Marks

1979

Investigates the CIA's MKUltra program, revealing unethical experiments with drugs and hypnosis on unwitting subjects in pursuit of mind control techniques.

7. Deadly Deceits: My 25 Years in the CIA

Ralph W. McGehee

1983

A former agent's account criticizing CIA disinformation, failed operations in Asia, and the agency's role in propping up dictators.

8. The Phoenix Program: America's Use of Terror in Vietnam

Douglas Valentine

1986

Exposes the CIA's assassination and torture program in Vietnam, which targeted civilians and set precedents for future counterinsurgency abuses.

9. Covert Action: The Limits of Intervention in the Postwar World

Gregory F. Treverton

1987

Critiques CIA operations like those in Chile, arguing for ethical constraints and public accountability to avoid blowback from secret interventions.

10. Blond Ghost: Ted Shackley and the CIA's Crusades

David Corn

1994

Biography of a CIA officer involved in controversial ops from Cuba to Laos, portraying aggressive tactics and ethical lapses.

11. The CIA's Greatest Hits

Mark Zepezauer

1994

A satirical overview of CIA scandals, including coups, assassinations, and drug trafficking, highlighting patterns of abuse.

12. The Very Best Men: Four Who Dared: The Early Years of the CIA

Evan Thomas

1995

Profiles key CIA figures, critiquing their overreach and failures like the Bay of Pigs due to hubris and lack of accountability.

13. Killing Hope: U.S. Military and CIA Interventions Since World War II

William Blum

1995

Documents over 50 CIA-led interventions, arguing they undermined democracy and caused widespread suffering in the name of anti-communism.

14. The Cultural Cold War: The CIA and the World of Arts and Letters

Frances Stonor Saunders

1999

Reveals CIA funding of cultural institutions to wage psychological warfare, critiquing manipulation of artists and intellectuals.

15. Blowback: The Costs and Consequences of American Empire

Chalmers Johnson

2000

Argues that CIA covert actions abroad create resentment and terrorism, leading to "blowback" against the U.S.

16. See No Evil: The True Story of a Ground Soldier in the CIA's War on Terrorism

Robert Baer

2002

Memoir exposing CIA bureaucratic failures and risk aversion that hindered counterterrorism before 9/11.

17. All the Shah's Men: An American Coup and the Roots of Middle East Terror

Stephen Kinzer

2003

Details the CIA's 1953 coup in Iran, critiquing how it sowed seeds for anti-Americanism and extremism.

18. Denial and Deception: An Insider's View of the CIA from Iran-Contra to 9/11

Melissa Boyle Mahle

2004

Former officer critiques agency mismanagement, denial, and failures from scandals to pre-9/11 intelligence lapses.

19. Ghost Wars: The Secret History of the CIA, Afghanistan, and Bin Laden

Steve Coll

2004

Chronicles CIA support for mujahideen and subsequent lapses that enabled al-Qaeda's rise.

20. Overthrow: America's Century of Regime Change from Hawaii to Iraq

Stephen Kinzer

2006

Examines CIA-led coups, arguing they often replaced democracies with dictatorships, causing long-term harm.

21. Safe for Democracy: The Secret Wars of the CIA

John Prados

2006

Analyzes global covert ops, claiming they undermined democracy and led to blowback.

22. Legacy of Ashes: The History of the CIA

Tim Weiner

2007

Comprehensive history accusing the CIA of incompetence, illegal actions, and repeated failures.

23. The Mighty Wurlitzer: How the CIA Played America

Hugh Wilford

2008

Details CIA front groups in labor, students, and media, critiquing domestic propaganda efforts.

24. The Human Factor: Inside the CIA's Dysfunctional Intelligence Culture

Ishmael Jones

2008

Former officer's plea for reform, citing cultural issues leading to intelligence shortfalls.

25. Family of Secrets: The Bush Dynasty, America's Invisible Government, and the Hidden History of the Last Fifty Years

Russ Baker

2008

Links Bush family to CIA, critiquing covert influences on U.S. politics and events like Watergate and JFK assassination.

26. JFK and the Unspeakable: Why He Died and Why It Matters

James W. Douglass

2008

Argues CIA involvement in JFK's assassination due to his peace efforts, based on declassified documents.

27. Top Secret America: The Rise of the New American Security State

Dana Priest and William M. Arkin

2011

Critiques the post-9/11 expansion of intelligence, including CIA, for inefficiency and overreach.

28. Mary's Mosaic: The CIA Conspiracy to Murder John F. Kennedy, Mary Pinchot Meyer, and Their Vision for World Peace

Peter Janney

2012

Explores CIA links to JFK-related murders, questioning agency cover-ups.

29. The Devil's Chessboard: Allen Dulles, the CIA, and the Rise of America's Secret Government

David Talbot

2015

Portrays Dulles as architect of assassinations and coups, possibly involved in JFK's death.

30. Patriotic Betrayal: The Inside Story of the CIA’s Secret Campaign to Enroll American Students in the Crusade Against Communism

Karen M. Paget

2015

Details CIA infiltration of student groups, critiquing domestic operations.

31. Operation Gladio: The Unholy Alliance between the Vatican, the CIA, and the Mafia

Paul L. Williams

2015

Exposes CIA ties to mafia and stay-behind networks to combat leftists, including terrorism allegations.

32. Finks: How the C.I.A. Tricked the World's Best Writers

Joel Whitney

2017

Reveals CIA manipulation of literature for propaganda, infringing on artistic freedom.

33. Whistleblower at the CIA: An Insider’s Account of the Politics of Intelligence

Melvin A. Goodman

2017

Ex-analyst exposes politicization and flawed assessments, calling for reforms.

34. Poisoner in Chief: Sidney Gottlieb and the CIA Search for Mind Control

Stephen Kinzer

2019

Details MKUltra's brutal experiments under Gottlieb, highlighting human rights violations.

35. Chaos: Charles Manson, the CIA, and the Secret History of the Sixties

Tom O'Neill

2019

Links Manson events to CIA drug experiments, critiquing societal impacts.

36. A Drop of Treason: Philip Agee and His Exposure of the CIA

Jonathan Stevenson

2021

Examines Agee's defection and exposures, questioning CIA ethics.

37. Cold War Deceptions: The Record of Communism in America

David H. Price

2024

Focuses on CIA's role in anti-communist efforts in Asia, critiquing covert funding and operations.

38. The Achilles Trap: Saddam Hussein, the C.I.A., and the Origins of America's Invasion of Iraq

Steve Coll

2024

Critiques CIA misjudgments on Iraq, leading to the 2003 war's flaws.

39. The CIA: An Imperial History

Hugh Wilford

2024

Frames the CIA as an imperial tool for coups and interventions, evading oversight.

40. The Mission: The Global Quest for Intelligence in the Twenty-First Century

Tim Weiner

2025

Investigates post-Cold War CIA mishaps in adapting to new threats like cyber and terrorism.

41. The Determined Spy: The Turbulent Life and Times of CIA Pioneer Frank Wisner

Douglas Waller

2025

Critiques Wisner's regime changes in Iran and Guatemala for their catastrophic long-term effects.

\

\