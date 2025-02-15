Libel & Slander

Targeted Justice continues to receive false and defamatory accusations from a small number of people in the community. These false statements tend to be directed at our leadership team and Targeted Justice in general. DEFAMATION IS AGAINST THE LAW IN EVERY STATE. Libel and slander are against the law in every state. If you are not familiar with the laws in your state - you might want to read up?

In Texas it is under: Texas Civil Practice, Chapter 73 - Libel.

https://statutes.capitol.texas.gov/Docs/CP/htm/CP.73.htm

You are certainly entitled to your opinions… however,

Under State laws in every state, you are NOT entitled to defamation and slander. If you forward an email that contains defamation or libel - that may also be against the law and you can be sued for it.

It is interesting how these critics “overlook” the accomplishments of our leadership team. It is seldom considered or included…

What is Doxxing?

Doxxing involves the use of NON-PUBLIC, personally identifying information AND to be a crime, must be used in a explicit, specific threatening way to injure or kidnap someone. This might be a car license plate, a personal cell phone number, etc. - but it must be NON-PUBLIC. County property records are PUBLIC RECORDS, and by definition - DOES NOT involve doxxing. Look yourself up on fastpeoplesearch.com - to see what is publicly available about you. If you can find it on the internet - anyone in the world can see it, and it is probably considered public information. Data Brokers obtain and sell this information, often from government records.

For Doxxing to be a CRIME:

It must involve NON-PUBLIC information. It must involve an explicit threat to injure or kidnap someone. It must be a TRUE THREAT as defined by the Supreme Court. Look it up. /

Targeted Justice has never doxxed anyone. Nor have we intended to threatened anyone. Our statements against violence have been repeatedly listed on our website and newsletters.

We have used PUBLIC RECORDS to expose the criminal activities of government officials. The Supreme Court has ruled repeatedly - this is FREE SPEECH.

From wikipedia:

“In the United States, there are few legal remedies for the victims of doxing.[50] Two federal laws exist that could potentially address the problem of doxing: the Interstate Communications Statute and the Interstate Stalking Statute.[51] However, as one scholar has argued, "[t]hese statutes ... are woefully inadequate to prevent doxing because their terms are underinclusive and they are rarely enforced".[51] The Interstate Communications Statute, for example, "only criminalizes explicit threats to kidnap or injure a person".[52]”

What is FREE SPEECH when criticizing government officials?

“One of the prerogatives of American citizenship is the right to criticize public men and measures — and that means not only informed and responsible criticism but the freedom to speak foolishly and without moderation.”

— U.S. Supreme Court, Baumgartner v. United States, 1944.

Yes - TJ can criticize government officials, and expose their corruption. And we will continue to do so. We will continue to use public records and public information, and publish it, because we are a news media organization as defined by Federal Law.

It is perfectly legal. And the Deep State hates being exposed.

