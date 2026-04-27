1024-QAM model demonstrates that the Top Quark is actually a Boson. The math does not lie.

*Opinions of Richard Lighthouse

The Top Quark is a Boson

While the global medical community continues to suppress information about Havana Syndrome, it is apparent that the suppression of technical information also exists in the physics community.

Richard Lighthouse makes an unsettling allegation against the executives at CERN: In his opinion, some of the data from ATLAS and CMS experiments was deliberately falsified. He is very specific - the Top Quark particle has been deliberately misrepresented. It is actually a Boson particle. Lighthouse uses his mathematical model of 1024-QAM to back up his opinions.

Recent events at CERN demonstrate the executives are again lacking in transparency. Upon the possible discovery of new particles, rather than continuing important experimental runs - they chose to shut down the collider. This reaction has left the physics community baffled.

https://phys.org/news/2026-04-lhc-decay-anomaly-reveals-standard.html

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The Top Quark is a Boson.



1. Data at CERN was deliberately falsified.

2. Bizarre behavior by executives at CERN demonstrates a lack of transparency.

3. Recent events at CERN show this pattern is continuing by shutting down the collider.

4. The Federation of American Scientists have documented the suppression of technology for decades, where 6,543 U.S. Patents are under a secrecy order.

https://sgp.fas.org/othergov/invention/index.html

5. There are other examples, including the unexplained deaths of scientists in the U.S., including Amy Eskridge who was a Targeted Individual.

https://cbsnews.com/news/deaths-disappearances-scientists-staff-government-labs/

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More information:

https://x.com/RLight30