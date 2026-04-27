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Elisabeth Mohr Wiland's avatar
Elisabeth Mohr Wiland
3m

Me and My biological twins Neuro Rights and Human Rights in Denmark Now - I Want to see and talk to my biological twins Now ! I will never forgive this korrupt and evil people in the Danish Goverment and Court

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TRUTH88's avatar
TRUTH88
1h

CERN is a scam and an excuse for them to money-launder and create an underground bunker for the 25K scientists that do nothing and that's what she discovered: https://themillenniumreport.com/2016/05/cern-biggest-science-scam-in-history/

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