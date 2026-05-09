The Credible Sources List:

25 Medical Doctors, Scientists, Professors, & Attorneys

List of verified Medical Doctors, PhD/Scientists, Professors, and Attorneys/Law enforcement who have publicly spoken about V2K (Voice to Skull), the Frey Effect (microwave auditory effect), directed-energy weapons (DEW), electronic harassment, or related Targeted Individual (TI) / neuroweapon programs as being real and operational. *Thanks to Grok.

Targeted Justice has been stating this for years: MK-ULTRA never ended. It continues as a Top Secret, Unacknowledged Special Access Program (USAP), code named ULTRA.

General Derek O’Malley, Director of SAPCO at the Pentagon, controls the funding and security clearances for this illegal CIA program.

For more info, see TargetedJustice.com and TargetedJustice.substack.com

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Dr. John Hall, MD (Anesthesiologist)

Date: 2014 (book) + 2013–2024 interviews

https://www.amazon.com/stores/John-Hall/author/B0D9W42W2T? \ MD, PhD (UC San Diego), Date: 2018

https://today.ucsd.edu/story/researcher_links_diplomats_mystery_illness_to_radiofrequency_microwave_radiation \ Dr. Terence Robertson, MD (Anesthesiologist; FFCHS), Date: 2013–2016

https://downloads.regulations.gov/HHS-OPHS-2015-0008-1517/attachment_35.pdf \ Dr. Daniel (Dan) Lebowitz, MD (Radiologist; FFCHS), Date: 2014

https://web.archive.org/web/20251215181552/https://www.rlighthouse.com/dr-dan-lebowitz-md.html \ Dr. Rauni-Leena Luukanen-Kilde, MD (Former Chief Medical Officer, Lapland, Finland), Date: 2010–2015

https://gangstalkingmindcontrolcults.com/insights-into-global-organized-stalking-mind-control-program-from-dr-rauni-kilde-md-book-bright-light-on-dark-shadows-2015/ \ Dr. Len (Leonid) Ber, MD (Targeted Justice Board, Global Medical Leader)

Date: 2022–2025

https://lenbermd.substack.com/p/does-v2k-induce-brain-tissue-damage \ Dr. Sally Priester, MD (Family/Disaster Medicine; Targeted Justice Board)

Date: 2024–2026

https://targetedjustice.substack.com/p/targeted-justice-welcomes-sally-priester \ Dr. Juliette Engel, MD (MK-Ultra survivor; Targeted Justice Advisory Board)

Date: 2024–2026

https://targetedjustice.substack.com/p/please-welcome-juliette-engel-md \ Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD (Internal Medicine), Date: 2024–2025

https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/p/targeted-individual-with-proven-microchip \ Dr. Michael Hoffer, MD (Univ. of Miami; Otolaryngology / Vestibular)

Date: 2017–2018+ (Havana Syndrome investigations)

Stated victims were “targeted” with directed-energy weapons causing microwave/sonic symptoms.

https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/doctors-who-first-saw-u-s-diplomats-hurt-cuba-say-n946991 \ Dr. Douglas H. Smith, MD (UPenn Professor; Brain Injury)

Date: 2018–2019 (Havana Syndrome studies)

Concluded microwave / directed-energy weapons as the cause of brain injuries.

https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/article-abstract/2673168 \ Dr. Colin Ross, MD (Psychiatrist; MKUltra expert)

Date: 2010s–2020s (books, interviews on ongoing mind-control programs)

URL: Multiple TI/advocacy references + recent podcasts linking to electronic harassment https://www.youtube .com/watch?v=Pijbhxy2ojM [Delete spaces] \ Dr. Sue Arrigo, MD (TI advocate / CIA program whistleblower context)

Date: 2010s–2020s (listed in TI credible sources)

URL: Targeted Justice / TI compilations https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2015/03/25/secrets-of-the-cias-global-sex-slave-industry-by-dr-sue-arrigo-june-15-2007/ \

Dr. Edward Spencer, MD (Neurologist) Deceased.

Date: 2010s–2020s (neurotech / microwaving discussions, Morgellons researcher)

URL: TI advocacy materials referencing his statements https://powersthatbeat.wordpress.com/2012/04/22/morgellons-and-the-cias-mknaomi-project-mkdelta-cia/ \ Dr Joanna Lipka, MD, (pediatrician; Advisory Board Member – Targeted Justice, Inc.; Poland / France) Date: 2024 https://rumble.com/v4p65wc-truth-be-told-targeted-doctors-symposium.html \

PhDs / Scientists & Professors

Dr. Robert Duncan, PhD (Former DoD/CIA contractor), Date: 2006–2020s

https://www.youtube .com/watch?v=T501LHx0R_Q [Delete spaces]

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17. James C. Lin, PhD (Frey Effect researcher), Date: 1977 - 2021

https://www.bbc.com/news/world-58396698

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18. Dr. Nick Begich (Non-lethal weapons researcher), Date: 2009+

https://www.projectcensored.org/us-electromagnetic-weapons-and-human-rights-2/

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19. Dr. James Giordano, PhD (Georgetown; DoD neuroweapons advisor)

Date: 2018–2025

https://www.youtube .com/watch?v=N02SK9yd60s [Delete spaces]

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Foundational Researchers (Heavily Cited 2006–2026)

Dr. Eldon A. Byrd, MD (US Marine Corps Non-Lethal EM Weapons Project)

Date: 2001–2002 lectures (cited extensively 2006–2026)

https://www.youtube .com/watch?v=aqPIdYRZkKE [Delete spaces] \

Ted L. Gunderson (Former FBI SAC), Date: 2011 affidavit + videos

https://fightgangstalking.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/05/gunderson-affidavit.pdf \

Attorneys / Law Enforcement

22. Gerald (Geral) W. Sosbee, Esq. (Former FBI), Date: 2007+

https://stop007.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/geral-sosbee_affidavit-2007-03.pdf

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23. Ana L. Toledo, Esq., Date: 2022 – 2026

https://rumble.com/c/c-7713973

https://substack.com/@anatoledo

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24. James L. Arrasmith, Esq., Date: 2024

https://www.jlegal.org/blog/voice-to-skull-technology-and-electronic-harassment/

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25. Michael Benavides, Esq., Date: 2025

http://www.attorneymichaelbenavides.com/v2k-targeting-the-law-what-legal-protections-exist-for-victims-in-california

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Foundational Researchers / Cited but pre-2000 or deceased (still referenced in modern V2K discussions):

Dr. Robert Becker, MD (Professor)

Dr. Ross Adey, MD (Professor)

Dr. Don Justesen, PhD

Dr. Joseph Sharp, PhD (1973 microwave voice-to-skull demonstration; cited in all modern literature)

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Excellent Documentaries about the Targeting Program

Thanks to Dominic Halpin.

Cognitive Liberty: Mind Control

https://www.youtube .com/watch?v=QZPEB0kseyM [Delete spaces]

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Cognitive Liberty: Dystopia

https://rumble.com/v79hq7a-cognitive-liberty-dystopia.html?

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Targeted Justice Medical Symposium, 2024 Video

https://rumble.com/v4p65wc-truth-be-told-targeted-doctors-symposium.html

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“Is Mind Control Possible? Absolutely. There is a mountain of evidence... Today we know there are technologies that can induce sound into the brain at a distance, can monitor and alter brainwaves at a distance, can alter behavior at a distance, can induce images into the brain at a distance, can target individual organs at a distance. Can disrupt the calcium ions binding on individual cell surfaces at a distance, creating pain and other effects anywhere in the body. Mind control technology exists, without a question.”

-- Dr Eldon Byrd, Chief Medical Officer - U.S. Navy, 2001