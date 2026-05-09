Credible Sources: 25 Medical Doctors, Scientists, Professors, & Attorneys
The Targeting Program is real...
The Credible Sources List:
25 Medical Doctors, Scientists, Professors, & Attorneys
List of verified Medical Doctors, PhD/Scientists, Professors, and Attorneys/Law enforcement who have publicly spoken about V2K (Voice to Skull), the Frey Effect (microwave auditory effect), directed-energy weapons (DEW), electronic harassment, or related Targeted Individual (TI) / neuroweapon programs as being real and operational. *Thanks to Grok.
Targeted Justice has been stating this for years: MK-ULTRA never ended. It continues as a Top Secret, Unacknowledged Special Access Program (USAP), code named ULTRA.
General Derek O’Malley, Director of SAPCO at the Pentagon, controls the funding and security clearances for this illegal CIA program.
For more info, see TargetedJustice.com and TargetedJustice.substack.com
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Dr. John Hall, MD (Anesthesiologist)
Date: 2014 (book) + 2013–2024 interviews
https://www.amazon.com/stores/John-Hall/author/B0D9W42W2T?
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MD, PhD (UC San Diego), Date: 2018
https://today.ucsd.edu/story/researcher_links_diplomats_mystery_illness_to_radiofrequency_microwave_radiation
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Dr. Terence Robertson, MD (Anesthesiologist; FFCHS), Date: 2013–2016
https://downloads.regulations.gov/HHS-OPHS-2015-0008-1517/attachment_35.pdf
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Dr. Daniel (Dan) Lebowitz, MD (Radiologist; FFCHS), Date: 2014
https://web.archive.org/web/20251215181552/https://www.rlighthouse.com/dr-dan-lebowitz-md.html
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Dr. Rauni-Leena Luukanen-Kilde, MD (Former Chief Medical Officer, Lapland, Finland), Date: 2010–2015
https://gangstalkingmindcontrolcults.com/insights-into-global-organized-stalking-mind-control-program-from-dr-rauni-kilde-md-book-bright-light-on-dark-shadows-2015/
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Dr. Len (Leonid) Ber, MD (Targeted Justice Board, Global Medical Leader)
Date: 2022–2025
https://lenbermd.substack.com/p/does-v2k-induce-brain-tissue-damage
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Dr. Sally Priester, MD (Family/Disaster Medicine; Targeted Justice Board)
Date: 2024–2026
https://targetedjustice.substack.com/p/targeted-justice-welcomes-sally-priester
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Dr. Juliette Engel, MD (MK-Ultra survivor; Targeted Justice Advisory Board)
Date: 2024–2026
https://targetedjustice.substack.com/p/please-welcome-juliette-engel-md
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Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea, MD, PhD (Internal Medicine), Date: 2024–2025
https://anamihalceamdphd.substack.com/p/targeted-individual-with-proven-microchip
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Dr. Michael Hoffer, MD (Univ. of Miami; Otolaryngology / Vestibular)
Date: 2017–2018+ (Havana Syndrome investigations)
Stated victims were “targeted” with directed-energy weapons causing microwave/sonic symptoms.
https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/doctors-who-first-saw-u-s-diplomats-hurt-cuba-say-n946991
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Dr. Douglas H. Smith, MD (UPenn Professor; Brain Injury)
Date: 2018–2019 (Havana Syndrome studies)
Concluded microwave / directed-energy weapons as the cause of brain injuries.
https://jamanetwork.com/journals/jama/article-abstract/2673168
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Dr. Colin Ross, MD (Psychiatrist; MKUltra expert)
Date: 2010s–2020s (books, interviews on ongoing mind-control programs)
URL: Multiple TI/advocacy references + recent podcasts linking to electronic harassment
https://www.youtube .com/watch?v=Pijbhxy2ojM [Delete spaces]
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Dr. Sue Arrigo, MD (TI advocate / CIA program whistleblower context)
Date: 2010s–2020s (listed in TI credible sources)
URL: Targeted Justice / TI compilations
https://cathyfox.wordpress.com/2015/03/25/secrets-of-the-cias-global-sex-slave-industry-by-dr-sue-arrigo-june-15-2007/
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Dr. Edward Spencer, MD (Neurologist) Deceased.
Date: 2010s–2020s (neurotech / microwaving discussions, Morgellons researcher)
URL: TI advocacy materials referencing his statements
https://powersthatbeat.wordpress.com/2012/04/22/morgellons-and-the-cias-mknaomi-project-mkdelta-cia/
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Dr Joanna Lipka, MD, (pediatrician; Advisory Board Member – Targeted Justice, Inc.; Poland / France)
Date: 2024
https://rumble.com/v4p65wc-truth-be-told-targeted-doctors-symposium.html
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PhDs / Scientists & Professors
Dr. Robert Duncan, PhD (Former DoD/CIA contractor), Date: 2006–2020s
https://www.youtube .com/watch?v=T501LHx0R_Q [Delete spaces]
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17. James C. Lin, PhD (Frey Effect researcher), Date: 1977 - 2021
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-58396698
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18. Dr. Nick Begich (Non-lethal weapons researcher), Date: 2009+
https://www.projectcensored.org/us-electromagnetic-weapons-and-human-rights-2/
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19. Dr. James Giordano, PhD (Georgetown; DoD neuroweapons advisor)
Date: 2018–2025
https://www.youtube .com/watch?v=N02SK9yd60s [Delete spaces]
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Foundational Researchers (Heavily Cited 2006–2026)
Dr. Eldon A. Byrd, MD (US Marine Corps Non-Lethal EM Weapons Project)
Date: 2001–2002 lectures (cited extensively 2006–2026)
https://www.youtube .com/watch?v=aqPIdYRZkKE [Delete spaces]
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Ted L. Gunderson (Former FBI SAC), Date: 2011 affidavit + videos
https://fightgangstalking.com/wp-content/uploads/2013/05/gunderson-affidavit.pdf
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Attorneys / Law Enforcement
22. Gerald (Geral) W. Sosbee, Esq. (Former FBI), Date: 2007+
https://stop007.org/wp-content/uploads/2018/03/geral-sosbee_affidavit-2007-03.pdf
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23. Ana L. Toledo, Esq., Date: 2022 – 2026
https://rumble.com/c/c-7713973
https://substack.com/@anatoledo
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24. James L. Arrasmith, Esq., Date: 2024
https://www.jlegal.org/blog/voice-to-skull-technology-and-electronic-harassment/
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25. Michael Benavides, Esq., Date: 2025
http://www.attorneymichaelbenavides.com/v2k-targeting-the-law-what-legal-protections-exist-for-victims-in-california
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Foundational Researchers / Cited but pre-2000 or deceased (still referenced in modern V2K discussions):
Dr. Robert Becker, MD (Professor)
Dr. Ross Adey, MD (Professor)
Dr. Don Justesen, PhD
Dr. Joseph Sharp, PhD (1973 microwave voice-to-skull demonstration; cited in all modern literature)
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Excellent Documentaries about the Targeting Program
Thanks to Dominic Halpin.
Cognitive Liberty: Mind Control
https://www.youtube .com/watch?v=QZPEB0kseyM [Delete spaces]
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Cognitive Liberty: Dystopia
https://rumble.com/v79hq7a-cognitive-liberty-dystopia.html?
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Targeted Justice Medical Symposium, 2024 Video
https://rumble.com/v4p65wc-truth-be-told-targeted-doctors-symposium.html
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