“Courage is one of the easiest things in the world, because all it requires is you to say, Yes. Courage does not require talent. It does not require natural ability. Courage requires a personal decision.” - - Charlie Kirk

Do Targeted Individuals need more courage? Instead of hiding at home - YOU CAN DO THIS! Be courageous. Help us shut down this illegal program.

There are many ways you can fight back - legally. Read our list:

Targeted Justice only advocates for non-violent solutions. We never intend to threaten anyone.

White House is seeking comments on medical devices and implants.

https://www.zerohedge.com/technology/us-expands-national-security-probe-medical-devices-equipment-amid-urgent-push-reshore

TJ in Washington DC - videos

Targeted Justice at FBI Headquarters

https://rumble.com/v6yn6xo-targeted-action-2025-day-4.html?

Targeted Justice at Jefferson Memorial

https://rumble.com/v6yltf2-targeted-action-2025-day-3.html?

Targeted Justice at the Lincoln Memorial

https://rumble.com/v6ykpfs-targeted-action-2025-day-2-at-the-lincoln-memorial.html?

“I don’t think there’s anything, any threat out there today that anyone can point to, that justifies placing an entire population under mass surveillance.”

- - Ed Snowden

Easy Podcasts.

Anyone can do it with a smartphone. Selfie video that you can do.

Start with a selfie video and post it on X, YouTube, Facebook, Rumble, etc.

Click on the Record button. (Circle within a circle.)

Write your own Ebook Story and Publish it for Free.

This is an ebook template you can use on Draft2Digital.com. It is FREE.

It will publish to many ebook stores, worldwide. It is FREE. You should download OpenOffice and Gimp to help with the proper formatting, which are also free.

VOLUNTEERS

We are still looking for volunteers. Let us know how you can help. What skill sets do you have?

Write to TJustice2@proton.me

Put “Volunteer” in the subject line.

DIGITAL WARRIORS -

Please copy and paste the text of this newsletter onto Twitter, Facebook, Truth Social, TikTok, Instagram, etc.

They will block it, if you just post the LINK.

The REPOST feature in Twitter is used to block and suppress traffic. Use copy and paste.

Join our Digital Warriors:

The government criminals are blocking our Cornerstone payments. Another option is to send a check.

Targeted Justice ​

P.O. Box 15990

Houston, TX 77220

TJ on Rumble (Videos)

Please consider a Donation

Targeted Justice is a 501(c)(3) non-profit.

Donations are tax deductible. TJustice2@proton.me

or

