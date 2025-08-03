Countries with Whistleblowers protections:

Which countries in the world have laws that protect whistleblowers against government corruption?

Country / Specific Law/ Notes

Algeria

Loi n°06-01 du 20 février 2006 relative à la prévention et à la lutte contre la corruption

Focuses on prevention and fight against corruption, including whistleblower protections.

Australia

Public Interest Disclosure Act 2013

Provides avenues for anonymous whistleblowing; protects both public and private employees from retaliation for reporting corruption.

Belgium

Law transposing EU Whistleblower Directive (various national implementations)

Protects whistleblowers reporting breaches of EU law, including corruption; covers public sector.

Benin

Law on The Fight Against Corruption and Other Connected Infractions in The Republic Of Benin (2011); Decree on the Conditions of Special Protections for Whistleblowers, Witnesses, Experts and Victims

Provides special protections for whistleblowers in corruption cases.

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Law on Protection of Persons Reporting Corruption (2017, Republic of Srpska); Law on the Protection of Whistleblowers (2014, similar in other entities)

Comprehensive protection in both public and private sectors against retaliation for reporting corruption.

Botswana

The Whistle Blowing Act

Protects whistleblowers reporting corruption in public and private sectors.

Brunei Darussalam

Prevention of Corruption Law (as amended) 2019, Section 30

Restricts disclosure of whistleblower identity in proceedings to protect against retaliation.

Burkina Faso

Law N° 04-2015/CNT

Provides protections for whistleblowers in corruption matters.

Cambodia

Anti-Corruption Law 2010, Article 13

Anti-Corruption Unit must take measures to keep whistleblowers secure when reporting corruption.

Canada

Public Servants Disclosure Protection Act (PSDPA) 2005; Offshore Tax Informant Program (2014)

Protects public servants from retaliation; includes rewards for reporting tax fraud and corruption.

Croatia

Law on Protection of Persons who Report Irregularities (2019, updated 2022)

Aligns with EU Directive; protects against retaliation for reporting corruption and irregularities in public sector.

Equatorial Guinea

Law No. 1/2021 on the prevention and fight against corruption

Includes protections for whistleblowers exposing government corruption.

Ethiopia

Proclamation to Provide for the Protection of Witnesses and Whistleblowers of Criminal Offences; Revised Proclamation to Provide for Special Procedure and Rules of Evidence on Anti-Corruption

Protects whistleblowers in anti-corruption proceedings.

Gambia

The Labour Act

Includes provisions protecting whistleblowers from retaliation in public sector corruption cases.

Ghana

Whistleblower Act (2006, with 2020 incentives)

Protects public and private whistleblowers; includes rewards for reporting corruption.

Greece

Law transposing EU Whistleblower Directive

Protects against retaliation for reporting corruption; covers public sector.

Guinea

The Labour Code

Provides basic protections for whistleblowers in government corruption cases.

Hungary

Law transposing EU Whistleblower Directive

Protects whistleblowers in public sector from retaliation.

India

Whistle Blowers Protection Act, 2014

Protects public employees from retaliation for reporting corruption.

Indonesia

Commission for the Eradication of Criminal Acts of Corruption 2002, Article 15; Law No. 31 of 2014 (Protection of Witnesses and Victims); Regulation No. 43 of 2018, Article 12

Provides legal and physical protection, new identity, and immunity from prosecution for good-faith reports of corruption.

Ireland

Protected Disclosures Act 2014 (transposing EU Directive elements)

Protects public and private whistleblowers from retaliation.

Italy

Law transposing EU Whistleblower Directive

Protects against corruption disclosures in government.

Jamaica

Protected Disclosures Act 2011

Protects whistleblowers reporting corruption in public sector.

Japan

Whistleblower Protection Act

Protects both public and private employees from retaliation for reporting wrongdoing, including corruption.

Kenya

Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act, 2003

Protects whistleblowers in corruption investigations.

Lao PDR

Law on Anti-Corruption 2005, Articles 7 and 44

Protects life, health, freedom, and property of whistleblowers reporting corruption.

Luxembourg

Law transposing EU Whistleblower Directive

Covers public sector corruption reports.

Madagascar

Articles 32 to 35 of Law No. 2004-030

Provides protections for whistleblowers in anti-corruption contexts.

Malawi

Corrupt Practices Act; Section 50 of the Access to Information Act

Protects against retaliation for corruption disclosures.

Malaysia

Whistleblower Protection Act 2010; Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009, Section 65

Protects public and private whistleblowers from detrimental actions; fines and imprisonment for retaliation.

Malta

Protection of the Whistleblower Act 2013 (transposing EU Directive)

Protects government corruption whistleblowers.

Mauritania

The Labor Code

Basic protections for public sector whistleblowers.

Mauritius

Prevention of Corruption Act 2002

Protects whistleblowers reporting corruption.

Mexico

General Law on Administrative Responsibilities (wide scope for public sector)

Protects former employees, contractors, suppliers in public sector corruption reports.

Morocco

Law on the Protection of Whistleblowers (post-2010)

Protects against retaliation in corruption cases.

Mozambique

Law on the Protection of Victims and Witnesses 15/2012

Protects whistleblowers in corruption and crime reports.

Myanmar

Anti-Corruption Law 2013, Article 17

Provides protections for whistleblowers in anti-corruption contexts.

Namibia

Whistleblower Protection Act No.10 of 2017

Dedicated law protecting against retaliation for corruption disclosures.

Niger

1992 law on illicit enrichment

Includes whistleblower protections in anti-corruption framework.

Nigeria

Freedom of Information Act of 2011

Protects public servants disclosing corruption.

Norway

Norwegian Working Environment Act; wide scope for public sector

Protects a range of individuals including contractors from retaliation.

Peru

Law on Protection of Whistleblowers (post-2010)

Protects against government corruption reports.

Philippines

Office Order No. 05-18 of the Office of the Ombudsman (Rules on Internal Whistleblowing and Reporting); Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act

Protects against retaliatory actions like punitive transfers in public sector.

Portugal

General Labour Law (wide scope for public sector)

Protects former employees, contractors in corruption disclosures.

Rwanda

Whistleblower Protection Law no. 35 of 2012, amended by Law no 44/2017

Dedicated protection for whistleblowers reporting corruption.

Serbia

Law on the Protection of Whistleblowers (2014)

Comprehensive protection including associated persons from retaliation.

Seychelles

The Anti-Corruption Act

Protects whistleblowers in corruption cases.

Sierra Leone

Anti-Corruption Act (2000, amended 2008)

Provides protections for whistleblowers exposing government corruption.

Singapore

Prevention of Corruption Act 1960 (as amended), Section 36

Restricts identity disclosure to protect whistleblowers.

Slovakia

Act on Certain Measures Related to Reporting of Anti-social Activities (anonymous reporting)

Provides avenues for anonymous whistleblowing and rewards in public sector.

Slovenia

Integrity and Prevention of Corruption Act (post-2010 amendments)

Protects whistleblowers from retaliation in corruption reports.

South Africa

Protected Disclosures Act (PDA); Companies Act (CA)

Protects employees from occupational detriment for disclosing corruption.

South Korea

Protection of Public Interest Whistleblowers Act (2011); Act on Anti-Corruption

Protects public and private; includes rewards, recovered ~$10 million.

Tanzania

Whistleblower and Witness Protection Act 2015

Protects whistleblowers and witnesses in corruption cases.

Thailand

Organic Act on Anti-Corruption 2018 (as amended), Sections 33, 131-135, 137

Provides protections for whistleblowers reporting corruption.

Tunisia

Law n°10-2017

Organic law on reporting corruption and protecting whistleblowers.

Uganda

Whistleblower Protection Act (2010)

Protects public and private whistleblowers from victimization.

United States

False Claims Act (1863, amended 1986); Whistleblower Protection Act (1989); Dodd-Frank Act (2010)

Protects federal employees and contractors from retaliation; includes rewards for fraud and corruption reports.

Viet Nam

Law on Denunciation 2018

Protects individuals reporting violations by public officials; focuses on public sector.

Zambia

Public Interest Disclosure Act

Protects disclosures of corruption in public interest.

Zimbabwe

Section 14 of the Prevention of Corruption Act 2005

Provides basic protections for whistleblowers in corruption matters.

Note: This table includes countries with dedicated or relevant laws protecting whistleblowers specifically against government corruption, based on available sources. Many EU countries have transposed the EU Whistleblower Protection Directive (2019/1937) into national law, providing uniform protections across member states for public sector disclosures. Over 170 countries have some form of whistleblower protections, but the strength and enforcement vary.

