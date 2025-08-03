Countries with Whistleblowers protections:
Over 170 countries have some form of whistleblower protections, but the strength and enforcement vary.
Country / Specific Law/ Notes
Algeria
Loi n°06-01 du 20 février 2006 relative à la prévention et à la lutte contre la corruption
Focuses on prevention and fight against corruption, including whistleblower protections.
Australia
Public Interest Disclosure Act 2013
Provides avenues for anonymous whistleblowing; protects both public and private employees from retaliation for reporting corruption.
Belgium
Law transposing EU Whistleblower Directive (various national implementations)
Protects whistleblowers reporting breaches of EU law, including corruption; covers public sector.
Benin
Law on The Fight Against Corruption and Other Connected Infractions in The Republic Of Benin (2011); Decree on the Conditions of Special Protections for Whistleblowers, Witnesses, Experts and Victims
Provides special protections for whistleblowers in corruption cases.
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Law on Protection of Persons Reporting Corruption (2017, Republic of Srpska); Law on the Protection of Whistleblowers (2014, similar in other entities)
Comprehensive protection in both public and private sectors against retaliation for reporting corruption.
Botswana
The Whistle Blowing Act
Protects whistleblowers reporting corruption in public and private sectors.
Brunei Darussalam
Prevention of Corruption Law (as amended) 2019, Section 30
Restricts disclosure of whistleblower identity in proceedings to protect against retaliation.
Burkina Faso
Law N° 04-2015/CNT
Provides protections for whistleblowers in corruption matters.
Cambodia
Anti-Corruption Law 2010, Article 13
Anti-Corruption Unit must take measures to keep whistleblowers secure when reporting corruption.
Canada
Public Servants Disclosure Protection Act (PSDPA) 2005; Offshore Tax Informant Program (2014)
Protects public servants from retaliation; includes rewards for reporting tax fraud and corruption.
Croatia
Law on Protection of Persons who Report Irregularities (2019, updated 2022)
Aligns with EU Directive; protects against retaliation for reporting corruption and irregularities in public sector.
Equatorial Guinea
Law No. 1/2021 on the prevention and fight against corruption
Includes protections for whistleblowers exposing government corruption.
Ethiopia
Proclamation to Provide for the Protection of Witnesses and Whistleblowers of Criminal Offences; Revised Proclamation to Provide for Special Procedure and Rules of Evidence on Anti-Corruption
Protects whistleblowers in anti-corruption proceedings.
Gambia
The Labour Act
Includes provisions protecting whistleblowers from retaliation in public sector corruption cases.
Ghana
Whistleblower Act (2006, with 2020 incentives)
Protects public and private whistleblowers; includes rewards for reporting corruption.
Greece
Law transposing EU Whistleblower Directive
Protects against retaliation for reporting corruption; covers public sector.
Guinea
The Labour Code
Provides basic protections for whistleblowers in government corruption cases.
Hungary
Law transposing EU Whistleblower Directive
Protects whistleblowers in public sector from retaliation.
India
Whistle Blowers Protection Act, 2014
Protects public employees from retaliation for reporting corruption.
Indonesia
Commission for the Eradication of Criminal Acts of Corruption 2002, Article 15; Law No. 31 of 2014 (Protection of Witnesses and Victims); Regulation No. 43 of 2018, Article 12
Provides legal and physical protection, new identity, and immunity from prosecution for good-faith reports of corruption.
Ireland
Protected Disclosures Act 2014 (transposing EU Directive elements)
Protects public and private whistleblowers from retaliation.
Italy
Law transposing EU Whistleblower Directive
Protects against corruption disclosures in government.
Jamaica
Protected Disclosures Act 2011
Protects whistleblowers reporting corruption in public sector.
Japan
Whistleblower Protection Act
Protects both public and private employees from retaliation for reporting wrongdoing, including corruption.
Kenya
Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act, 2003
Protects whistleblowers in corruption investigations.
Lao PDR
Law on Anti-Corruption 2005, Articles 7 and 44
Protects life, health, freedom, and property of whistleblowers reporting corruption.
Luxembourg
Law transposing EU Whistleblower Directive
Covers public sector corruption reports.
Madagascar
Articles 32 to 35 of Law No. 2004-030
Provides protections for whistleblowers in anti-corruption contexts.
Malawi
Corrupt Practices Act; Section 50 of the Access to Information Act
Protects against retaliation for corruption disclosures.
Malaysia
Whistleblower Protection Act 2010; Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009, Section 65
Protects public and private whistleblowers from detrimental actions; fines and imprisonment for retaliation.
Malta
Protection of the Whistleblower Act 2013 (transposing EU Directive)
Protects government corruption whistleblowers.
Mauritania
The Labor Code
Basic protections for public sector whistleblowers.
Mauritius
Prevention of Corruption Act 2002
Protects whistleblowers reporting corruption.
Mexico
General Law on Administrative Responsibilities (wide scope for public sector)
Protects former employees, contractors, suppliers in public sector corruption reports.
Morocco
Law on the Protection of Whistleblowers (post-2010)
Protects against retaliation in corruption cases.
Mozambique
Law on the Protection of Victims and Witnesses 15/2012
Protects whistleblowers in corruption and crime reports.
Myanmar
Anti-Corruption Law 2013, Article 17
Provides protections for whistleblowers in anti-corruption contexts.
Namibia
Whistleblower Protection Act No.10 of 2017
Dedicated law protecting against retaliation for corruption disclosures.
Niger
1992 law on illicit enrichment
Includes whistleblower protections in anti-corruption framework.
Nigeria
Freedom of Information Act of 2011
Protects public servants disclosing corruption.
Norway
Norwegian Working Environment Act; wide scope for public sector
Protects a range of individuals including contractors from retaliation.
Peru
Law on Protection of Whistleblowers (post-2010)
Protects against government corruption reports.
Philippines
Office Order No. 05-18 of the Office of the Ombudsman (Rules on Internal Whistleblowing and Reporting); Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act
Protects against retaliatory actions like punitive transfers in public sector.
Portugal
General Labour Law (wide scope for public sector)
Protects former employees, contractors in corruption disclosures.
Rwanda
Whistleblower Protection Law no. 35 of 2012, amended by Law no 44/2017
Dedicated protection for whistleblowers reporting corruption.
Serbia
Law on the Protection of Whistleblowers (2014)
Comprehensive protection including associated persons from retaliation.
Seychelles
The Anti-Corruption Act
Protects whistleblowers in corruption cases.
Sierra Leone
Anti-Corruption Act (2000, amended 2008)
Provides protections for whistleblowers exposing government corruption.
Singapore
Prevention of Corruption Act 1960 (as amended), Section 36
Restricts identity disclosure to protect whistleblowers.
Slovakia
Act on Certain Measures Related to Reporting of Anti-social Activities (anonymous reporting)
Provides avenues for anonymous whistleblowing and rewards in public sector.
Slovenia
Integrity and Prevention of Corruption Act (post-2010 amendments)
Protects whistleblowers from retaliation in corruption reports.
South Africa
Protected Disclosures Act (PDA); Companies Act (CA)
Protects employees from occupational detriment for disclosing corruption.
South Korea
Protection of Public Interest Whistleblowers Act (2011); Act on Anti-Corruption
Protects public and private; includes rewards, recovered ~$10 million.
Tanzania
Whistleblower and Witness Protection Act 2015
Protects whistleblowers and witnesses in corruption cases.
Thailand
Organic Act on Anti-Corruption 2018 (as amended), Sections 33, 131-135, 137
Provides protections for whistleblowers reporting corruption.
Tunisia
Law n°10-2017
Organic law on reporting corruption and protecting whistleblowers.
Uganda
Whistleblower Protection Act (2010)
Protects public and private whistleblowers from victimization.
United States
False Claims Act (1863, amended 1986); Whistleblower Protection Act (1989); Dodd-Frank Act (2010)
Protects federal employees and contractors from retaliation; includes rewards for fraud and corruption reports.
Viet Nam
Law on Denunciation 2018
Protects individuals reporting violations by public officials; focuses on public sector.
Zambia
Public Interest Disclosure Act
Protects disclosures of corruption in public interest.
Zimbabwe
Section 14 of the Prevention of Corruption Act 2005
Provides basic protections for whistleblowers in corruption matters.
Note: This table includes countries with dedicated or relevant laws protecting whistleblowers specifically against government corruption, based on available sources. Many EU countries have transposed the EU Whistleblower Protection Directive (2019/1937) into national law, providing uniform protections across member states for public sector disclosures. Over 170 countries have some form of whistleblower protections, but the strength and enforcement vary.
