Please consider an urgent, time-sensitive task of writing letters to the Supreme Court Justices in support of the Petition for Rehearing

In this episode, Dr. Len Ber and Richard Lighthouse dissect the Petition for Rehearing in "Targeted Justice v. Garland" filed with SCOTUS on November 1, 2024.

You can make an impact on the Justices' Decision if you write them a letter in support of the Petition For Rehearing. This is an urgent, time-sensitive task because your letters must reach the Supreme Court Justices prior to the Rehearing Conference set for December 6, 2024.

[The 18 Plaintiffs in the lawsuit should not contact the court, only the TI Community can do this.]

Your voice is especially important if your Targeting Increased since September 27, 2024, following enactment of the DOD Directive 5240.01 that legalized the use of Military Force against US Citizens on US Soil. That includes the use of Directed Energy Weapons and Systems!

Follow instructions and use the template found in the TJ Newsletter https://targetedjustice.substack.com/p/urgent-help-write-to-supreme-court



Don't forget to include the image related to the TSDB Handling Codes, and the flyer with photographs of the microwave burns. Send your letters ASAP to all Supreme Court Justices at the following address:



Supreme Court of the United States

1 First Street, NE

Washington, DC 20543



Other Initiatives mentioned in this video:



1. Urgent Care, Physicians, and Hospital Flyers: https://targetedjustice.substack.com/p/tj-urgent-care-days-nov-8-and-9th

2. Vote for Nominations of Ana Toledo, Esq. as a Deputy Justice, and Len Ber MD as a CDC Advisor on “Havana Syndrome” in the new administration: https://discourse.nomineesforthepeople.com/t/ana-luisa-toledo/27772 and https://discourse.nomineesforthepeople.com/t/len-ber/28216



