One of the Spokesmen for the group of Targeted Individuals.

Correction

It appears that we were given false information from the Deccan Chronicle. None of the protestors were arrested, because they did not commit any crime. It seems the police went to their hotel to intimidate them. They were forced to sign papers saying they would not attempt to protest again. We have been informed that a more accurate version of the events is here:

https://telanganatoday.com/hyderabad-police-detain-group-claiming-remote-control-technology-manipulation#

Targeted Justice has compiled some information on the structure of gangstalking in India.

“CounterTerrorism” is the code word for gangstalking.

You can search for government officials that work on counterterrorism, and start to expose them.

https://www.targetedjustice.com/mumbai-india---gangstalking-boss.html

Some of the leaders at Targeted Justice:

Dr Ber is a skilled and knowledgeable Medical Doctor. He has published important research that benefits the TI Community and medical science. He is listed in the Top 1% of Professors/Authors in the world on Academia.edu

https://independent.academia.edu/LenBer

You can follow him on his substack:

https://substack.com/@lenbermd

Richard Lighthouse has published important technical papers with earth-shattering ideas in engineering and physics. He currently has seven ebooks on Amazon that are listed in the best-seller categories. He is also listed in the Top 2% of Professors/Authors in the world on Academia.edu

https://richardlighthouse.academia.edu/

Ana Toledo is a licensed Attorney that has done numerous interviews explaining the legal theories and arguments behind our lawsuits. Her incredible work speaks for itself. Ask any attorney to read her Motions. They are truly “First Class.” We are very fortunate to have her on our team. You can follow her on Mira!

https://substack.com/@anatoledo

Register & Attend!

If you have signup for Targeted Action 2024, but have not paid your donation - please consider. We need to have a headcount for meals, tables, chairs, buses, etc.

If ending the TI program is important to you - Join us. The program will not shut itself down. We must demand that it is defunded.

Targeted Action 2024

https://www.targetedjustice.com/targeted-action-2024.html

Cost to REGISTER is a $45 donation. https://pay.cornerstone.cc/targetedjustice



Register on-site, after August 27th is $50.

You are not fully registered, until you make the donation.

Funds will be used for security, transportation, facility rental and one meal.

216+ people have already signed up for Targeted Action 2024.

Don’t miss out - the largest TI event ever organized.

