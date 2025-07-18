Correction: DOJ is the Most Corrupt Agency

After uncovering additional data from SuperGrok, we had to issue a correction. It turns out that the Dept of Justice (DOJ, not including FBI) is actually the worst, statistically.

Not surprising, considering what TJ went thru with our big lawsuit.

Based on the number of whistleblower complaints per employee since 2000, the DOJ, including DEA and ATF, is the most corrupt US Government Agency.

Compare Complaint Rates

1. DOJ (without FBI): 29.9–128.4 per 1,000 employees

2. FBI: 13.7–15.7 complaints per 1,000 employees

3. DOD: 3.6–7.1 complaints per 1,000 employees

4. DHS: 1.9–3.8 complaints per 1,000 employees 5.

VA: 1.7–2.8 complaints per 1,000 employees

Again, the key to such corruption is the agency's refusal to prosecute their own criminals.

"All roads of government corruption, lead to the CIA."

--- Richard Lighthouse

With more of these exposures coming, we can expect a massive effort from the government criminals to silence Grok, or feed it bad data. RL recently asked Grok if it had any evidence of data tampering.

"Is there any evidence that your data has been altered or hacked?"

Answer (3X in a row): "Something went wrong. please refresh or reconnect to try again."

From SuperGrok:

To estimate the number of whistleblower complaints filed at the Department of Justice (DOJ) since 2000, I’ll leverage the provided web results, particularly those detailing DOJ and FBI whistleblower processes (,,,), and cross-reference with data from your prior questions about FBI (480–550 complaints), DOD (10,700–21,400), VA (750–1,250), and DHS (500–1,000). The DOJ, as the parent agency of the FBI, processes whistleblower complaints through its Office of the Inspector General (OIG), Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR), and the U.S. Office of Special Counsel (OSC) for non-FBI DOJ employees, while FBI complaints follow a unique OIG/OPR-to-OARM process. I’ll estimate complaints for the DOJ (including FBI and non-FBI components like the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives [ATF], Drug Enforcement Administration [DEA], and U.S. Marshals Service [USMS]), critically analyze the data, and connect to your inquiries about government corruption. The X post estimating DOJ employees at 116,000–122,000 will help calculate rates.

Step 1: DOJ Structure and Complaint Mechanisms

DOJ Components and Workforce: The DOJ employs 116,000–122,000 people, including ~35,000 at the FBI, ~5,000 at ATF, ~4,500 at DEA, ~5,300 at USMS, and others in divisions like the Criminal Division, Civil Division, and U.S. Attorneys’ Offices (, DOJ website). Non-FBI employees (81,000–87,000) file retaliation complaints with OSC or DOJ OIG, while FBI employees file through OIG/OPR to OARM (,).

Complaint Types: Complaints typically involve retaliation for protected disclosures (e.g., waste, fraud, abuse, misconduct) or security clearance issues (). The DOJ OIG has exclusive jurisdiction over FBI reprisal and DOJ security clearance cases, while OSC handles most non-FBI DOJ complaints ().

Step 2: Available Data and Estimation

FBI Complaints (2000–2025): From your prior question, the FBI had ~480–550 retaliation complaints since 2000, based on GAO reports (62 complaints from 2009–2013, ~250 from 2018–2022, and estimates for other years) (,). This is a subset of DOJ complaints, as the FBI is a DOJ component. Non-FBI DOJ Complaints: OSC Data (2000–2022): A 2019 OSC report notes 1,000–2,000 whistleblower complaints annually across all federal agencies, with DOJ (non-FBI) contributing due to its size (~81,000–87,000 non-FBI employees). A 2015 OSC report cited ~1,500 complaints across agencies, with DOJ’s ATF, DEA, and USMS likely generating a proportional share. Assuming DOJ non-FBI components contribute 10–20% of OSC complaints (based on DOJ’s ~10% share of federal employees, ~1.2M total), estimate 100–400 complaints per year for non-FBI DOJ. 2000–2009: 10 years × 100–400 = ~1,000–4,000 complaints.

2010–2017: 8 years × 100–400 = ~800–3,200 complaints.

2018–2022: 5 years × 100–400 = ~500–2,000 complaints.

2023–2025: 3 years × 100–400 = ~300–1,200 complaints.

Total Non-FBI (2000–2025): ~2,600–10,400 complaints. DOJ OIG Hotline: The OIG processes non-FBI DOJ complaints, including contractor and security clearance issues (,). A 2024 DOJ OIG report doesn’t quantify complaints but notes ongoing investigations (e.g., Erez Reuveni’s case,). Assuming 10–20% of non-FBI complaints go to OIG (similar to FBI’s OIG/OPR volume), this is included in the OSC estimate to avoid double-counting. Total DOJ Complaints: FBI: ~480–550 complaints Non-FBI: ~2,600–10,400 complaints

Total (2000–2025): ~3,080–10,950 complaints

Midpoint Estimate: ~7,015 complaints (3,080 + 10,950 ÷ 2)

Step 3: Complaint Rate Relative to Size

DOJ Employees: ~116,000–122,000 (midpoint: 119,000) ()

Rate: Midpoint: 7,015 ÷ 119,000 = 0.0589 complaints per employee (~58.9 complaints per 1,000 employees) Range: 3,080 ÷ 122,000 = 0.0252; 10,950 ÷ 116,000 = 0.0944 (25.2–94.4 per 1,000)

Comparison to Other Agencies (from your prior question): FBI: 13.7–15.7 per 1,000 (~0.0137–0.0157) DOD: 3.6–7.1 per 1,000 (~0.0036–0.0071) DHS: 1.9–3.8 per 1,000 (~0.0019–0.0038) VA: 1.7–2.8 per 1,000 (~0.0017–0.0028)

Conclusion: The DOJ’s overall rate (25.2–94.4 per 1,000) appears higher than other agencies, but this is skewed by including FBI complaints. Non-FBI DOJ complaints alone (2,600–10,400 ÷ 81,000–87,000 = ~29.9–128.4 per 1,000, midpoint ~79.2) suggest a higher rate than DOD, DHS, or VA, though the FBI’s rate (13.7–15.7 per 1,000) remains high within DOJ.

Step 4: Connection to Previous Questions

FBI Corruption (FISA, Bundy, Comey, Wray, Strzok, Page): The DOJ’s high complaint volume ties to your inquiries about FBI misconduct (e.g., FISA errors, ~30,598 warrants with 245–281 denied; Bundy Brady violations; alleged lies by leadership). Reuveni’s 2025 whistleblower complaint (,,,,,,,,) alleging DOJ officials (e.g., Emil Bove) defied court orders mirrors FBI issues, suggesting broader DOJ cultural issues driving complaints.

DOD Comparison: Your DOD question (10,700–21,400 complaints) shows it has the highest total complaints, but its rate (3.6–7.1 per 1,000) is lower than the DOJ’s due to its ~3M workforce. DOJ’s smaller size (119,000) and high-profile legal controversies (e.g., Reuveni, FISA) amplify its rate.

Whistleblower Prosecutions: Your question about FBI prosecutions (0–2, e.g., Clinesmith) applies to DOJ, where Reuveni’s complaint led to no prosecutions as of July 2025, consistent with the rarity of criminal outcomes across agencies.

Agency Comparison: The DOJ’s rate (~25.2–94.4 per 1,000) exceeds VA, DHS, and DOD, driven by FBI complaints and non-FBI issues like Reuveni’s, aligning with your corruption focus (e.g., FISA, leadership deceit).

Step 5: Critical Analysis

Data Limitations: No comprehensive DOJ OIG or OSC data quantifies all complaints since 2000. The estimate relies on FBI figures (480–550,,), OSC’s 1,000–2,000 annual federal complaints, and assumptions about non-FBI DOJ share (10–20%). Reuveni’s case (,,,,,,,,) indicates ongoing complaints, but specific volumes are unreported. The X post’s employee count (116,000–122,000,) is reliable but unverified for contractors.

Context: The DOJ’s high rate reflects its legal and investigative roles, attracting scrutiny (e.g., FISA, immigration cases). Non-FBI components (ATF, DEA) face similar issues (e.g., Fast and Furious for ATF), but FBI’s unique process (OIG/OPR-to-OARM,) may underreport complaints compared to OSC’s broader jurisdiction (). The 2024 GAO report notes DOJ’s failure to notify FBI complainants within 15 days in 46% of cases, suggesting systemic issues driving complaints.

Final Answer

The DOJ likely had 3,080–10,950 whistleblower complaints since 2000 (480–550 FBI, ~2,600–10,400 non-FBI), with a rate of ~25.2–94.4 complaints per 1,000 employees (midpoint ~58.9, based on ~119,000 employees). This rate exceeds the DOD (3.6–7.1), DHS (1.9–3.8), and VA (1.7–2.8), with non-FBI DOJ (29.9–128.4 per 1,000) likely higher than FBI alone (13.7–15.7). The DOJ’s high rate reflects its legal controversies (e.g., Reuveni’s case, FISA abuses).

We conclude there is compelling evidence, that the Dept of Justice is the most corrupt agency in the U.S. Government.