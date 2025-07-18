Targeted Justice Newsletter

Targeted Justice Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Ciara Tavares-Reyes's avatar
Ciara Tavares-Reyes
11h

With all of this corruption is going to pop like a pimple and all the gross stuff will be everything that they have buried for decades so while the news is being dominated with the Epstein files this is way bigger than that. The silent majority knows that the government is extremely flagrant. So think about all of what they've done in the past Epstein, Operation Chaos, Cointelpro, Project MK Ultra, Covid, The Tuskegee Experiment, Operation Midnight Climax, The JFK Files, The MLK Files, I can go on and on with that. So while people are tired of hearing of Epstein this is just one of many things that the FBI and CIA have been hiding. The American people are tired of the corruption and wait til they hear about US....which is basically COINTELPRO 2.0 that it never went away and just became the NSA.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Ranee Armstrong's avatar
Ranee Armstrong
11h

👀

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Targeted Justice, Inc
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture