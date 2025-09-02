Control Factor (2003) - movie

An average everyman discovers he is the unwilling target of an ultra secret domestic black op centering on mind control."

"Soon afterwards he begins experiencing strange voice inside his head"

"He discovers he is part of a government mind-control project that compels him to commit murder"

watch the full movie:

*Thanks to Bridget

Eliminate crooked Deep State Judges?

Please help us brainstorm on new legislation.

1. 3 Strike Rule - If a Federal Judge is overturned 3 times, by the Appeals Court or Supreme Court, You're Out.

2. Polygraph Tests. Once each year, all Federal Judges must submit to, and pass, a polygraph test. (Keep in mind that people with Top Secret clearances are required to do this.) Including;

- Were you bribed or incentivized by anyone?

- Were you given instructions to rule a certain way?

- Are you aware of anyone that committed Treason against the United States? Did you report it?

3. State voting by other Judges - Each year a vote is held to remove Judges that are incompetent or crooked. At least one Judge, must be removed at each vote.

4. Other? Please post your comments below.

Key Word Searches for Court Records & FOIA

If you are searching court records, anywhere in the world - these are some of the terms that might appear in the case for Targeted Individuals:

V2K, Voice to Skull, Targeted Justice, Microwave auditory effect, Frey effect, Targeted Justice v. Garland, DEW, Directed Energy Weapon, satellite weapon, vircator, GPS satellite, electronic harassment, no-touch torture, cell tower attacks, beamforming, microwave attacks, 5G, gangstalking, gang stalking, morgellons, deep state, fusion center, Infragard, Citizen Corp, Neighborhood Watch, implants, AHI, Havana Syndrome, counterterrorism, Non-Investigative Subject, NCTC, TSDB, Terrorist Screening Center, "suspected terrorist," domestic terrorist, hearing voices, Voice of God, Remote Neural Monitoring, RNM, Synthetic Telepathy, Forced Speech, USAP, CIA, MK-Ultra, DHS, SSSS Boarding Code, Cointelpro, Schriever Base, US Space Force, USSF, Denver Airport, "Silent Hit", etc.

“The NSA has built an infrastructure that allows it to intercept almost everything. With this capability, the vast majority of human communications are automatically ingested without targeting. If I wanted to see your emails or your wife's phone, all I have to do is use intercepts. I can get your emails, passwords, phone records, credit cards.”

- - Ed Snowden

