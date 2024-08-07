Dr Ber is being tortured continuously again.

His microwave attacks have intensified and he is suffering.

Most TI's cannot appreciate this level of pain.

We previously posted about this on 1 March 2024, and we need your help again.

We are asking everyone to send your prayers.

And contact your Senator below via Twitter or email.

If you know someone that works at the CIA - please inform them, and

explain that these decisions are made by the CIA PsyOps group in Denver.

It is a desperate act by a desperate group of government criminals.

The Titanic CIA ship is sinking, and their minions in the band are oblivious...

Email to -

Senator,

I am demanding help to stop the horrific microwave attacks on Dr Len Ber, a retired U.S. civilian in Chicago, whom the FBI has illegally placed on the Terrorist Screening Database (TSDB).

Dr Ber is suffering immeasurably from microwave weapon attacks, or NKBI (Havana Syndrome). The US Space Force operates these Vircator weapons from Schriever Base, near Colorado Springs, funded by the CIA.

Senator Ron Johnson is a Targeted Individual and can confirm these attacks are real.

These attacks are grossly illegal and violate numerous Federal & State laws.

Can you please help us investigate and stop these attacks?

Thank you,

cc: TJustice2@proton.me

Republican Twitter/X Handles

First - Last - Twitter/X Handle - EMAIL

Twitter/X Handle

@LeaderMcConnell - senator@mcconnell.senate.gov

@SenJohnThune - senator@thune.senate.gov

@SenJohnBarrasso - senator@barrasso.senate.gov

@SenJoniErnst - senator@ernst.senate.gov

@SenCapito - senator@capito.senate.gov

@SenDaines - senator@daines.senate.gov

@SenMikeLee - senator@lee.senate.gov

Twitter/X Handle - EMAIL

@MarshaBlackburn - senator@blackburn.senate.gov

@JohnBoozman - senator@boozman.senate.gov

@SenatorBraun - senator@braun.senate.gov

@SenKatieBritt - senator@britt.senate.gov

@SenTedBuddNC - senator@budd.senate.gov

@SenBillCassidy - senator@cassidy.senate.gov

@SenatorCollins - senator@collins.senate.gov

@JohnCornyn - senator@cornyn.senate.gov

@SenTomCotton - senator@cotton.senate.gov

@SenKevinCramer - senator@cramer.senate.gov

@MikeCrapo - senator@crapo.senate.gov

@SenTedCruz - senator@cruz.senate.gov

@SenatorFischer - senator@fischer.senate.gov

@LindseyGrahamSC - senator@graham.senate.gov

@ChuckGrassley - senator@grassley.senate.gov

@SenatorHagerty - senator@hagerty.senate.gov

@SenatorHawleyMO - senator@hawley.senate.gov

@SenJohnHoeven - senator@hoeven.senate.gov

@SenHydeSmith - senator@smith.senate.gov

@SenRonJohnson - senator@johnson.senate.gov

@SenJohnKennedy - senator@kennedy.senate.gov

@SenatorLankford - senator@lankford.senate.gov

@SenLummis - senator@lummis.senate.gov

@RepMarshall - senator@marshall.senate.gov

@JerryMoran - senator@moran.senate.gov

@SenMullin - senator@mullin.senate.gov

@lisamurkowski - senator@murkowski.senate.gov

@SenRandPaul - senator@paul.senate.gov

@SenatorRicketts - senator@ricketts.senate.gov

@SenatorRisch - senator@risch.senate.gov

@SenatorRomney - senator@romney.senate.gov

@SenatorRounds - senator@rounds.senate.gov

@SenMarcoRubio - senator@rubio.senate.gov

@SenEricSchmitt - senator@schmitt.senate.gov

@ScottforFlorida - senator@scott.senate.gov

@SenatorTimScott - senator@scott.senate.gov

@SenDanSullivan - senator@sullivan.senate.gov

@SenThomTillis - senator@tillis.senate.gov

@SenTuberville - senator@tuberville.senate.gov

@SenVancePress - senator@press.senate.gov

@SenatorWicker - senator@wicker.senate.gov

@SenToddYoung - senator@young.senate.gov

9/16/2020 -- Dept. of Defense Secretary Mark Esper CONFIRMS Directed Energy Weapons (DEW) in space

(youtu.be/U0RfYQuCL_M)

