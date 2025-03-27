Digital Warriors and Targeted Individuals - please help us get this letter and images to the FBI.

26 March 2024

Honorable Kash Patel, Director

Honorable Dan Bongino, Deputy Director

Federal Bureau of Investigation

935 Pennsylvania Ave, NW

Washington, DC 20535

/

Honorable Mr Patel & Honorable Mr Bongino,

We represent the Board of Directors at Targeted Justice, Inc - a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

We are providing information about the CIA's illegal Denver operations, which include rogue elements within the FBI. Five Medical Doctors on our Advisory Board and our 21,000 members can attest the following is true.

The CIA and FBI have been operating a global BLACKLIST and TORTURE program for decades, as an Unacknowledged Special Access Program (USAP). In the US - more than 278,000 civilians are affected, which includes fraudulent FISA warrants, Directed Energy Weapon (DEW) attacks from the US Space Force, organized stalking from the Fusion Centers, V2K voices, experimental implants, sex trafficking, subliminal messaging from cell towers, and other horrific acts. Some small children as young as three, are targeted and tortured by this program. Truly disturbing.

The program is essentially derived from the CIA's MK-ULTRA and FBI's COINTELPRO programs. Knowledge about this targeting program is a Level 35 TS/SCI clearance (approx.), which is likely over your head. See the diagram.

General David Abba has been the head of the Special Access Program Central Office (SAPCO) - his office apparently controls the security clearances.

Len Ber, MD on our Board of Directors is an expert on Havana Syndrome, and would welcome the opportunity to explain it further. All cases of Havana Syndrome are tied to this illegal targeting program.

VIDEO of 5 Medical Doctors discussing the targeting program: https://clouthub.com/v/932e69c5-9c1b-47e7-87fb-9bb01bd41b5d

The entire BLACKLIST of 278,000+ Targeted Individuals in the US, can be found in Handling Codes 3 & 4 of the FBI's TSDB. About 6 million people worldwide are included. 97% of the TSDB is "Non-Investigative Subjects," which the OIG determined had "No known ties to terrorism." No reasonable suspicion or probable cause is involved in placing an individual on the TSDB - which violates HSPD-6 directives. There is no Congressional or statutory authority for these placements. These same names have also been placed on the military M.A.R.S. database - designating them as "legitimate military targets."

We would welcome the opportunity to speak with you.

Sincerely,

Targeted Justice, Inc.

Len Ber, MD

Sally Priester, MD

Richard Lighthouse

Ana Toledo, General Counsel

/

Reference: TargetedJustice.substack.com

attachments:

1. Microwave Burns handout

2. TSDB Diagram

3 38 Levels of Security clearance

4. CIA Targeting Program - summary

5. Preliminary Injunction - H-23-CV-1013

/

Images:

