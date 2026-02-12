Conscious Intention/Daily Prayer/Meditation. Please join us.

Together we can stop the targeting program. Research has proven this works.

Repeat the one that resonates most deeply with you. Or use your own.

1. The targeting program has ended. I am now completely free.

The targeting is over, and I walk in full freedom and peace. My life is mine again; all targeting has permanently ceased. My happiness has returned. The targeting is finished forever. \



North American:

NYC - 12 noon

Houston - 11 am

Phoenix - 10 am

Los Angeles - 9 am

\

Europe:

Paris/Berlin - 12 noon

London - 11 am

Istanbul - 2 pm

Dubai - 3 pm

\

Asia- Pacific

Melbourne - 12 noon

Tokyo - 10 am

Beijing - 9 am

New Delhi - 6:30 am

\