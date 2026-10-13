Targeted Justice Newsletter

Targeted Justice Newsletter

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Neuroweapons Exposed's avatar
Neuroweapons Exposed
Oct 14

Thank you Richard and our Lady Liberty fighting for our freedom.

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Matt's avatar
Matt
Oct 14

I'm watching Richard's interview and I just wanted to mention that when trying to visit his website http://rlighthouse.com gives an error 404 message.

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