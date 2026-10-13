Attorney Ana Toledo - slide presentation on Government Weaponization

See all of the slides here:

https://targetedjustice.com/project-freedom

https://targetedjustice.com/project-freedom

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Attorney Ana Toledo continues to receive requests for legal support.

Ana is already working 80+ hours each week, and cannot take on additional work. Thank you for understanding.

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A little too close to home?

Update from Dr Len Ber:

Expert physicians diagnosed civilians with Havana Syndrome. That makes it, in addition to a spy story, a public health story. Maybe it's not as sexy as a spy story, but definitely makes your ears perk up, doesn't it? We filed BER v. CDC to force issuance of the diagnostic guidance for civilian physicians:

https://clearinghouse.net/case/48312/

https://www.courtlistener.com/docket/73519892/ber-v-centers-for-disease-control-and-prevention/

More information: https://targetedjustice.com/dr-len-ber

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Richard Lighthouse Discusses the Basics of the Targeted Individual Program

https://rumble.com/vj7w2h-richard-lighthouse-discusses-the-basics-about-the-targeted-individual-progr.html?

https://rumble.com/vj7w2h-richard-lighthouse-discusses-the-basics-about-the-targeted-individual-progr.html?

More information:

https://targetedjustice.com/presentation%3A-cia-program

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