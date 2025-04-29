“Government Gangsters” - Book by Kash Patel
Conference Calls, Podcasts & Events
Week of April 28 – May 4, 2025
Monday, April 28th
🎧 Victory Through V2K – Bi-Weekly Call
Hosted by Lindsay, VP of Public Relations & Communication
for Targeted Justice
No call this week — next session is Monday, May 5th.
Tuesday, April 29th
GOGI’S AFTER DINNER J.A.M.🍇! (JUSTICE ACTION MEETING)
📅 Start Times:
8:30 PM EST / 7:30 PM CST / 6:30 PM MST / 5:30 PM PST
🔥 THE JAM FOCUS (4/29/25):
TI SOLUTIONS, American Rights, Boots On The Ground.
WHAT SHOULD WE DO NOW?
🌐 Explore GoGi’s Website:
https://gogisjam.com/
✉️ Follow GoGi on Substack:
https://substack.com/@gogijustice
📞 Dial-In: (605) 313-4497
🔑 Access Code: 2832692#
💻 FCC Meeting ID: gogi210
🌐 Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/gogi210
Wednesday, April 30th
TI HELP NOW
Hosted by: Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Minister & Paralegal Andrea Walters
Join us for TI HELP NOW.
Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST
Dial-In: (605) 313-5111
Access Code: 712679#
Join Online:https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408
FCC Meeting ID: daymond40408
Friday May 2nd
Praying For Freedom Call | Hosted By Minister Jerome
Start Times:
12 PM Eastern / 11 AM Central / 9 AM Pacific
Join this powerful monthly prayer call for strength, healing, and community connection, led by spiritual leaders.
Ways To Join
Phone: Dial (518) 425-1318
Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/ljrich3659
Online Meeting ID: ljrich3659
Moderator: Minister Jerome
Friday
Im Auge des Sturms
(In the Eye of the Storm)
– Deutscher TI-Podcast auf YouTube LIVE
JOIN:
https://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2ZKID8TIhK3yoiRYyc0RW9IEOAuQeb2z
Ein deutschsprachiger Podcast, der sich mit illegalen Verfolgungspraktiken und Experimenten mit Neurotechnologie auseinandersetzt. Harald Brems, ein Targeted Individual (TI) seit über 20 Jahren, bringt Menschen zusammen, die täglich Opfer dieser inhumanen Praktiken werden.
Hosted by: Harald Brems
Startzeiten: 20:00 Uhr MEZ (Berliner Zeit)
United States: 3:00 PM EDT / 2:00 PM CDT / 1:00 PM MDT / 12:00 PM PDT
Join according to your local time.
Tell your TI Story -
If you speak German and would like to be interviewed…
Contact Harald:
X: @BremsHarald
Telegram: @haraldbrems
TikTok: @haraldbrems
E-Mail: habre@protonmail.com
Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene.
Join our Digital Warriors online!
X: @TargetedJustice
Sunday, May 4th
TUNE IN LIVE:
"The Chosen Heroes" Podcast With Melissa Miller Featuring Special Guest: Griffen Herchko - Researcher/Journalist with DEWagency.org
Podcast Start Times: 4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST
Join The Chosen Heroes podcast as host Melissa Miller shares insights on healing, empowerment, and overcoming targeting.
Tune in on Rumble to check out the show:
https://rumble.com/c/c-6927785
