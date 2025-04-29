“Government Gangsters” - Book by Kash Patel

/

Conference Calls, Podcasts & Events

Week of April 28 – May 4, 2025

/

Monday, April 28th

🎧 Victory Through V2K – Bi-Weekly Call

Hosted by Lindsay, VP of Public Relations & Communication

for Targeted Justice



No call this week — next session is Monday, May 5th.

/

Tuesday, April 29th

GOGI’S AFTER DINNER J.A.M.🍇! (JUSTICE ACTION MEETING)

📅 Start Times:

8:30 PM EST / 7:30 PM CST / 6:30 PM MST / 5:30 PM PST

🔥 THE JAM FOCUS (4/29/25):

TI SOLUTIONS, American Rights, Boots On The Ground.

WHAT SHOULD WE DO NOW?

🌐 Explore GoGi’s Website:

https://gogisjam.com/

✉️ Follow GoGi on Substack:

https://substack.com/@gogijustice



📞 Dial-In: (605) 313-4497

🔑 Access Code: 2832692#

💻 FCC Meeting ID: gogi210

🌐 Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/gogi210

/

Wednesday, April 30th

TI HELP NOW

Hosted by: Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Minister & Paralegal Andrea Walters

Join us for TI HELP NOW.

Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST

Dial-In: (605) 313-5111

Access Code: 712679#

Join Online:https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408

FCC Meeting ID: daymond40408

\

Friday May 2nd

Praying For Freedom Call | Hosted By Minister Jerome



Start Times:

12 PM Eastern / 11 AM Central / 9 AM Pacific

Join this powerful monthly prayer call for strength, healing, and community connection, led by spiritual leaders.



Ways To Join

Phone: Dial (518) 425-1318

Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/ljrich3659

Online Meeting ID: ljrich3659

Moderator: Minister Jerome

/

Friday

Im Auge des Sturms

(In the Eye of the Storm)

– Deutscher TI-Podcast auf YouTube LIVE

JOIN:

https://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2ZKID8TIhK3yoiRYyc0RW9IEOAuQeb2z

Ein deutschsprachiger Podcast, der sich mit illegalen Verfolgungspraktiken und Experimenten mit Neurotechnologie auseinandersetzt. Harald Brems, ein Targeted Individual (TI) seit über 20 Jahren, bringt Menschen zusammen, die täglich Opfer dieser inhumanen Praktiken werden.

Hosted by: Harald Brems

Startzeiten: 20:00 Uhr MEZ (Berliner Zeit)

United States: 3:00 PM EDT / 2:00 PM CDT / 1:00 PM MDT / 12:00 PM PDT

Join according to your local time.

/

Tell your TI Story -

If you speak German and would like to be interviewed…

Contact Harald:

X: @BremsHarald

Telegram: @haraldbrems

TikTok: @haraldbrems

E-Mail: habre@protonmail.com

/

Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene.

Join our Digital Warriors online!

X: @TargetedJustice

/

Sunday, May 4th

TUNE IN LIVE:

"The Chosen Heroes" Podcast With Melissa Miller Featuring Special Guest: Griffen Herchko - Researcher/Journalist with DEWagency.org



Podcast Start Times: 4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST

Join The Chosen Heroes podcast as host Melissa Miller shares insights on healing, empowerment, and overcoming targeting.

Tune in on Rumble to check out the show:

https://rumble.com/c/c-6927785

/