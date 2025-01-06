Another reason to Ignore your V2K!

Woman charged with murder of her baby and then blames her V2K voices.

https://people.com/woman-charged-with-murder-of-young-daughter-blames-voices-in-head-police-8769344?

Why would you listen to a proven liar? Ignore the V2K!

Make positive affirmations. Repeat it many times:

“I will only react to constructive suggestions, forever.”

“I easily ignore the voices.”

January 6 - 12, 2025

Monday, January 6th

Victory Through V2K Biweekly Conference Call - Next Call on 1/13/25

Upcoming Call Dates

This bi-weekly call is held on Mondays:

January 13, 2025 January 27, 2025 February 10, 2025

This is an opportunity to connect with others, share personal stories, and explore strategies for overcoming V2K challenges in a supportive community.



Time: 9:30 PM EST / 8:30 PM CST / 7:30 PM MST / 6:30 PM PST

Dial-In: +1 (205) 825-9868

Meeting ID: Victorythroughv2k5

Join Online: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/victorythroughv2k5

Hosted By: Lindsay and Melody, Officers of Targeted Justice

Tuesday, January 7th

GoGi’s After Dinner J.A.M.🍇! (Justice Action Meeting)

⚒️💪🏽 WE GOT WORK TO DO!

Please bring your PEN 🖊️ and PAD 🗓️; PRESS PAST YOUR PAIN. Let's PREPARE, PRODUCE, and PROGRESS!

Theme:

TI Solutions, Activism, and Ann's DC Rally

Special Features:

Special Guest Appearance by Ann Baker, Former Department of Defense Employee and Founder of the Havana Syndrome Taskforce.

Join us as we take a closer look at Ann Baker's inspiring journey, her impactful activism, and the DC Rally efforts. Together, we will discuss targeted individual solutions, share strategies for empowerment, and connect as a community dedicated to meaningful change.

Time: 8:30 PM EST / 7:30 PM CST / 6:30 PM MST / 5:30 PM PST

Dial-In: (605) 313-4497

Access Code: 2832692#

Meeting ID: gogi210

Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/gogi210

Wednesday, January 8th

TI HELP NOW

Hosted by: Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Minister & Paralegal Andrea Walters

Join us for TI HELP NOW.

Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST

Dial-In: (605) 313-5111

Access Code: 712679#

Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408

Thursdays - Coming Soon!

New call from Targeted Justice. Stay tuned for details.

Friday, January 10th

Im Auge des Sturms

– Deutscher TI-Podcast auf YouTube LIVE

Ein deutschsprachiger Podcast, der sich mit illegalen Verfolgungspraktiken und Experimenten mit Neurotechnologie auseinandersetzt. Harald Brems, ein Targeted Individual (TI) seit über 20 Jahren, bringt Menschen zusammen, die täglich Opfer dieser inhumanen Praktiken werden.

Hosted by: Harald Brems

Startzeiten: 20:00 Uhr MEZ (Berliner Zeit) / 15:00 Uhr EDT / 14:00 Uhr CDT / 13:00 Uhr MDT / 12:00 PM PDT

Tritt der Show zu deiner lokalen Zeit bei.

Möglichkeiten zum Beitritt:

Du kannst die Live-Übertragung auf YouTube unter folgendem Link ansehen:



Klicke einfach auf den Link, um direkt zum Livestream zu gelangen.

In the Eye of the Storm

– German-Language TI Podcast on YouTube LIVE

A German-language podcast that explores illegal tracking practices and experiments with neurotechnology. Harald Brems, a Targeted Individual (TI) for over 20 years, brings together people who are daily victims of these inhumane practices.

Hosted by: Harald Brems

Start Times: 8:00 PM CET (Berlin Time) / 3:00 PM EDT / 2:00 PM CDT / 1:00 PM MDT / 12:00 PM PDT

Join according to your local time zone.

Friday

ORWELLIAN ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY & SPY SOCIETY

Teele’s next call is scheduled for:

Friday, February 7, 2025

Start Time:

1:00 PM Central Time (CST)

Mark your calendars! This call will happen on the 1st Friday of every month.

FRIDAY

“You Are Not Alone” Conference Call

Hosted by: Torrey Bolden

Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST

Dial-In: (605) 313-5399

Access Code: 6025451#

International Dial-In Numbers: https://fccdl.in/i/tistreet

Online Meeting ID: tistreet

Join Online: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/tistreet

Saturday, January 11th

Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene

This call is for ALL Asia-Pacific countries.

Time Zones (Guideline):

Australia: 7 PM AEST (Melbourne, Sydney) New Zealand: 9 PM Japan, Korea: 5 PM China, Malaysia, Philippines: 4 PM Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia (WIB Jakarta): 3 PM India, Sri Lanka: 1:30 PM United States: 3 AM EST (New York)

Join Online for Video, Chat, and Screen Sharing:

https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/tiaustralasia

Meeting ID: tiaustralasia

Dial-In Information:

Inside Australia: (02) 4022-9113 Access Code: 4647797#

Outside Australia: Your country's international dial-out code, then 61 2 4022-9113 Access Code: 4647797#

Find Your Local Number: https://fccdl.in/i/tiaustralasia

Sunday, January 12th

TUNE IN LIVE:

"The Chosen Heroes" Podcast With Melissa Miller

Podcast Start Times: 4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST

Join The Chosen Heroes podcast as host Melissa Miller shares insights on healing, empowerment, and overcoming targeting.

Tune in on Rumble to check out the show:

https://rumble.com/c/c-6927785

