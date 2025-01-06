Another reason to Ignore your V2K!
Woman charged with murder of her baby and then blames her V2K voices.
Why would you listen to a proven liar? Ignore the V2K!
Make positive affirmations. Repeat it many times:
“I will only react to constructive suggestions, forever.”
“I easily ignore the voices.”
January 6 - 12, 2025
Monday, January 6th
Victory Through V2K Biweekly Conference Call - Next Call on 1/13/25
Upcoming Call Dates
This bi-weekly call is held on Mondays:
January 13, 2025
January 27, 2025
February 10, 2025
This is an opportunity to connect with others, share personal stories, and explore strategies for overcoming V2K challenges in a supportive community.
Time: 9:30 PM EST / 8:30 PM CST / 7:30 PM MST / 6:30 PM PST
Dial-In: +1 (205) 825-9868
Meeting ID: Victorythroughv2k5
Join Online: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/victorythroughv2k5
Hosted By: Lindsay and Melody, Officers of Targeted Justice
Tuesday, January 7th
GoGi’s After Dinner J.A.M.🍇! (Justice Action Meeting)
⚒️💪🏽 WE GOT WORK TO DO!
Please bring your PEN 🖊️ and PAD 🗓️; PRESS PAST YOUR PAIN. Let's PREPARE, PRODUCE, and PROGRESS!
Theme:
TI Solutions, Activism, and Ann's DC Rally
Special Features:
Special Guest Appearance by Ann Baker, Former Department of Defense Employee and Founder of the Havana Syndrome Taskforce.
Join us as we take a closer look at Ann Baker's inspiring journey, her impactful activism, and the DC Rally efforts. Together, we will discuss targeted individual solutions, share strategies for empowerment, and connect as a community dedicated to meaningful change.
Time: 8:30 PM EST / 7:30 PM CST / 6:30 PM MST / 5:30 PM PST
Dial-In: (605) 313-4497
Access Code: 2832692#
Meeting ID: gogi210
Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/gogi210
Wednesday, January 8th
TI HELP NOW
Hosted by: Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Minister & Paralegal Andrea Walters
Join us for TI HELP NOW.
Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST
Dial-In: (605) 313-5111
Access Code: 712679#
Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408
Thursdays - Coming Soon!
New call from Targeted Justice. Stay tuned for details.
Friday, January 10th
Im Auge des Sturms
– Deutscher TI-Podcast auf YouTube LIVE
Ein deutschsprachiger Podcast, der sich mit illegalen Verfolgungspraktiken und Experimenten mit Neurotechnologie auseinandersetzt. Harald Brems, ein Targeted Individual (TI) seit über 20 Jahren, bringt Menschen zusammen, die täglich Opfer dieser inhumanen Praktiken werden.
Hosted by: Harald Brems
Startzeiten: 20:00 Uhr MEZ (Berliner Zeit) / 15:00 Uhr EDT / 14:00 Uhr CDT / 13:00 Uhr MDT / 12:00 PM PDT
Tritt der Show zu deiner lokalen Zeit bei.
Möglichkeiten zum Beitritt:
Du kannst die Live-Übertragung auf YouTube unter folgendem Link ansehen:
Klicke einfach auf den Link, um direkt zum Livestream zu gelangen.
In the Eye of the Storm
– German-Language TI Podcast on YouTube LIVE
A German-language podcast that explores illegal tracking practices and experiments with neurotechnology. Harald Brems, a Targeted Individual (TI) for over 20 years, brings together people who are daily victims of these inhumane practices.
Hosted by: Harald Brems
Start Times: 8:00 PM CET (Berlin Time) / 3:00 PM EDT / 2:00 PM CDT / 1:00 PM MDT / 12:00 PM PDT
Join according to your local time zone.
Friday
ORWELLIAN ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY & SPY SOCIETY
Teele’s next call is scheduled for:
Friday, February 7, 2025
Start Time:
1:00 PM Central Time (CST)
Mark your calendars! This call will happen on the 1st Friday of every month.
FRIDAY
“You Are Not Alone” Conference Call
Hosted by: Torrey Bolden
Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST
Dial-In: (605) 313-5399
Access Code: 6025451#
International Dial-In Numbers: https://fccdl.in/i/tistreet
Online Meeting ID: tistreet
Join Online: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/tistreet
Saturday, January 11th
Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene
This call is for ALL Asia-Pacific countries.
Time Zones (Guideline):
Australia: 7 PM AEST (Melbourne, Sydney)
New Zealand: 9 PM
Japan, Korea: 5 PM
China, Malaysia, Philippines: 4 PM
Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia (WIB Jakarta): 3 PM
India, Sri Lanka: 1:30 PM
United States: 3 AM EST (New York)
Join Online for Video, Chat, and Screen Sharing:
https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/tiaustralasia
Meeting ID: tiaustralasia
Dial-In Information:
Inside Australia: (02) 4022-9113 Access Code: 4647797#
Outside Australia: Your country's international dial-out code, then 61 2 4022-9113 Access Code: 4647797#
Find Your Local Number: https://fccdl.in/i/tiaustralasia
Sunday, January 12th
TUNE IN LIVE:
"The Chosen Heroes" Podcast With Melissa Miller
Podcast Start Times: 4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST
Join The Chosen Heroes podcast as host Melissa Miller shares insights on healing, empowerment, and overcoming targeting.
Tune in on Rumble to check out the show:
https://rumble.com/c/c-6927785
This is a true crime against humanity as a poor child is dead, and a mother locked away from these atrocious acts against innocent civilians.
You are a lucky individual if you can ignore v2 k skull to skull because in my case they mind control my everyday life and have destroyed my life and I can’t control it, from intrusive thoughts , speaking out loud, weird anger outburst to making memory lapses out of no where and these GANGSTALKERS attacking my nervous system!