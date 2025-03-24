Conference Calls & Podcasts

March 24–30, 2025

Monday, March 24th

/

Victory Through V2K – Bi-Weekly Call With Lindsay Featuring Special Guest Lewis Rowe, Founder of the Advocacy for Neurorights



What are neurorights, and why are they crucial for the future? Join Lindsay and special guest Lewis Rowe, founder of the Advocacy for Neurorights, as he discusses his organization, the fight for neurorights, and his upcoming plans for 2025.

Join us bi-weekly to discuss strategies for managing V2K challenges, share experiences, and connect with a supportive community dedicated to overcoming these obstacles.

Time: 9:30 PM EST / 8:30 PM CST / 7:30 PM MST / 6:30 PM PST



Dial-In: (605) 313-5489

Access Code: 3237775#

Meeting ID: victorycall

Join Online:https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/victorycall

Hosted By: Lindsay, Targeted Justice VP of Public Relations & Communication

/

Tuesday, March 25th



GoGi’s After Dinner J.A.M.🍇! (Justice Action Meeting)

🎤 Special Guest: Larry, TI/Social Media Influencer

📅 Session Start Times: 8:30 PM EST / 7:30 PM CST / 6:30 PM MST / 5:30 PM PST

Join according to your time zone.

📞 Dial-In: (605) 313-4497

🔑 Access Code: 2832692#

💻 Meeting ID: gogi210

🌐 Join Online:https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/gogi210

FCC ID: gogi210

🔎 This Week’s Theme:

THE REAL WEAPONS OF MASS DESTRUCTION

A deep dive into the hidden forces at play and how they impact our journey to freedom.

📌 March Discussion Topics:

✅ What Have You Done for TIs Lately?

A discussion on personal and collective contributions to the movement.

✅ A DEEPER DIVE into governance.

Exploring deeper into structures that affect TIs.

📺 GoGi Justice Interviews Attorney Todd Callender

🎬 Watch Here: https://rumble.com/v6gwxwm-gogis-jam-targeted-intellectuals-lawsuit.html

🌐 Explore GoGi’s Website:

https://gogisjam.com/



✉️ Follow GoGi on Substack:

/

Wednesday, March 26th



TI HELP NOW

Hosted by: Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Minister & Paralegal Andrea Walters

Join us for TI HELP NOW.

Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST

Dial-In: (605) 313-5111

Access Code: 712679#

Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408

\



Friday

Im Auge des Sturms

– Deutscher TI-Podcast auf YouTube LIVE

Ein deutschsprachiger Podcast, der sich mit illegalen Verfolgungspraktiken und Experimenten mit Neurotechnologie auseinandersetzt. Harald Brems, ein Targeted Individual (TI) seit über 20 Jahren, bringt Menschen zusammen, die täglich Opfer dieser inhumanen Praktiken werden.

Hosted by: Harald Brems

Startzeiten: 20:00 Uhr MEZ (Berliner Zeit) / 15:00 Uhr EDT / 14:00 Uhr CDT / 13:00 Uhr MDT / 12:00 PM PDT

Tritt der Show zu deiner lokalen Zeit bei.

Möglichkeiten zum Beitritt:

Du kannst die Live-Übertragung auf YouTube unter folgendem Link ansehen:

/

Klicke einfach auf den Link, um direkt zum Livestream zu gelangen.

In the Eye of the Storm

– German-Language TI Podcast on YouTube LIVE

A German-language podcast that explores illegal tracking practices and experiments with neurotechnology. Harald Brems, a Targeted Individual (TI) for over 20 years, brings together people who are daily victims of these inhumane practices.

Hosted by: Harald Brems

Start Times: 8:00 PM CET (Berlin Time) / 3:00 PM EDT / 2:00 PM CDT / 1:00 PM MDT / 12:00 PM PDT

Join according to your local time zone.

/

Friday, March 28th



Orwellian Entertainment Industry & Spy Society - Every 1st Friday



Mark your calendars! The next call will take place Friday, April 4th

/

Saturday, March 29th



Bi-Weekly Work Sessions - Starting This Saturday!

Featuring Melissa Miller & Jamie Rice

Targeted Individual Combat Training

● Kickoff Meeting: March 29th

● Sessions: Bi-weekly, beginning this Saturday

● Focus: Customized combat training to enhance your skills

● How to Sign Up: Email chosen_heroes@proton.me to register

*Targeted Justice only seeks non-violent solutions. We never intend to threaten anyone.

/





/

Saturday



Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene

Join our Digital Warriors online.

How to setup an account on X.com

Step 1: Visit the x.com website

Step 2: Click on ‘Sign Up’

Step 3: Enter Your Information. Choose “email address.”

Step 4: Verify Your Account. They will send a code to your email address.

Step 5: Choose Your Username

Step 6: Set Up Your Profile

Step 7. Use the search button (magnifying glass) and look for Targeted Justice. Click FOLLOW. (They might block this search - keep trying.) When you find some Targeted Individuals, you can follow them - one of their contacts will be Targeted Justice.

Step 8. To post a note, click on the blue circle, then tag TargetedJustice, so we can see it. Then hit POST. You did it! Your first post.

/

Sunday, March 30th

TUNE IN LIVE:

"The Chosen Heroes" Podcast With Melissa Miller

Podcast Start Times: 4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST

Join The Chosen Heroes podcast as host Melissa Miller shares insights on healing, empowerment, and overcoming targeting.

Tune in on Rumble to check out the show:

https://rumble.com/c/c-6927785

/