U.S. Space Force, Delta 3, Electromagnetic Warfare - These are the US Space Force personnel that fire Vircators at GPS coordinates on the ground. Is this enough people to attack 6 million Targeted Individuals, worldwide? Is it obvious that your satellite DEW attacks are pre-programmed, many days or weeks in advance?
Conference Calls & Podcasts
February 2 - February 9, 2025
Monday
Victory Through V2K Biweekly Conference Call
Journey Of Resilience – January 27, 2025
Upcoming Call Dates
This bi-weekly call is held on Mondays:
February 10, 2025
February 24, 2025
March 10, 2025
Mark your calendars and join us to share personal stories and explore strategies for overcoming V2K challenges together.
Time: 9:30 PM EST / 8:30 PM CST / 7:30 PM MST / 6:30 PM PST
Dial-In: +1 (205) 825-9868
Meeting ID: Victorythroughv2k5
Join Online: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/victorythroughv2k5
Hosted By: Lindsay and Melody, Officers of Targeted Justice
Tuesday
GoGi’s After Dinner J.A.M.🍇! (Justice Action Meeting)
⚒️💪🏽 WE GOT WORK TO DO!
Please bring your PEN 🖊️ and PAD 🗓️; PRESS PAST YOUR PAIN. Let's PREPARE, PRODUCE, and PROGRESS!
Theme:
Introducing the JAM's #FixFisa Campaign and Continuation of the #CEASEFIRE Campaign Inauguration Feedback
This Tuesday is unique, featuring a special edition in the afternoon followed by the regular session at the usual time.
SPECIAL GOGI'S AFTERNOON JAM EDITION featuring Todd Callender, Esq LIVE.
1 PM EST / 12 PM CST / 11 AM MST / 10 AM PST
Join according to your time zone.
Please check
https://tievents.org/
for updates on joining details and convenient access to participation.
Check out GoGi's new website:
https://gogisjam.com/
REGULAR SESSION (EVENING)
February's JAM Theme:
Evidence Gathering
SPECIAL GUEST:
Todd Callender, Esq (REPLAY)
Discussion Focus:
A Global Action Lawsuit: PROJECT ARCHIMEDES
Call to Action:
Stay informed, stay engaged, and support the JAM’s ongoing efforts to gather evidence for justice and solutions.
Check out GoGi's website for more:
https://gogisjam.com/
Time: 8:30 PM EST / 7:30 PM CST / 6:30 PM MST / 5:30 PM PST
Dial-In: (605) 313-4497
Access Code: 2832692#
Meeting ID: gogi210
Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/gogi210
Wednesday
Havana Syndrome - Deep Dive with Dr Len Ber.
https://twitter.com/i/spaces/1MnGnDPmeqexO
Ways To Join
Twitter/X Profile:
(Follow this account for updates.)
(Ensure you have a Twitter/X account to participate.)
Wednesday, February 5th
TI HELP NOW
Hosted by: Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Minister & Paralegal Andrea Walters
Join us for TI HELP NOW.
Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST
Dial-In: (605) 313-5111
Access Code: 712679#
Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408
Friday, February 7th
Orwellian Entertainment Industry & Spy Society
Mark your calendars! This call will take place on the 1st Friday of every month.
Start Times:
Netherlands: 8 PM / EST: 2 PM / CST: 1 PM / MST: 12 PM / PST: 11 AM
Join according to your time zone.
Topics:
Orwellian Entertainment Industry & Spy Society
Join Teele, a Netherlands-based Targeted Justice volunteer, to uncover the Deep State’s connections between the entertainment industry, the targeting program, and the New World Order agenda.
Ways to Join
Online for Video and Screen Sharing:
https://join.freeconferencecall.com/linkteele
FCC ID: linkteele
Dial-in Options:
Netherlands Dial-in:
0970 550 01887
Access Code: 6357442
US Dial-in:
(605) 313-5597
Access Code: 6357442#
Find your local dial-in number:
https://fccdl.in/i/linkteele
Host:
Teele
For Additional Questions, Contact:
TJustice2@proton.me
Friday
Im Auge des Sturms
– Deutscher TI-Podcast auf YouTube LIVE
Ein deutschsprachiger Podcast, der sich mit illegalen Verfolgungspraktiken und Experimenten mit Neurotechnologie auseinandersetzt. Harald Brems, ein Targeted Individual (TI) seit über 20 Jahren, bringt Menschen zusammen, die täglich Opfer dieser inhumanen Praktiken werden.
Hosted by: Harald Brems
Startzeiten: 20:00 Uhr MEZ (Berliner Zeit) / 15:00 Uhr EDT / 14:00 Uhr CDT / 13:00 Uhr MDT / 12:00 PM PDT
Tritt der Show zu deiner lokalen Zeit bei.
Möglichkeiten zum Beitritt:
Du kannst die Live-Übertragung auf YouTube unter folgendem Link ansehen:
Klicke einfach auf den Link, um direkt zum Livestream zu gelangen.
In the Eye of the Storm
– German-Language TI Podcast on YouTube LIVE
A German-language podcast that explores illegal tracking practices and experiments with neurotechnology. Harald Brems, a Targeted Individual (TI) for over 20 years, brings together people who are daily victims of these inhumane practices.
Hosted by: Harald Brems
Start Times: 8:00 PM CET (Berlin Time) / 3:00 PM EDT / 2:00 PM CDT / 1:00 PM MDT / 12:00 PM PDT
Join according to your local time zone.
FRIDAY
“You Are Not Alone” Conference Call
Hosted by: Torrey Bolden
Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST
Dial-In: (605) 313-5399
Access Code: 6025451#
International Dial-In Numbers: https://fccdl.in/i/tistreet
Online Meeting ID: tistreet
Join Online: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/tistreet
Saturday, February 8th
Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene
This call is for ALL Asia-Pacific countries.
Time Zones (Guideline):
Australia: 7 PM AEST (Melbourne, Sydney)
New Zealand: 9 PM
Japan, Korea: 5 PM
China, Malaysia, Philippines: 4 PM
Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia (WIB Jakarta): 3 PM
India, Sri Lanka: 1:30 PM
United States: 3 AM EST (New York)
Join Online for Video, Chat, and Screen Sharing:
https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/tiaustralasia
Meeting ID: tiaustralasia
Dial-In Information:
Inside Australia: (02) 4022-9113 Access Code: 4647797#
Outside Australia: Your country's international dial-out code, then 61 2 4022-9113 Access Code: 4647797#
Find Your Local Number: https://fccdl.in/i/tiaustralasia
Saturday
TARGETED JUSTICE HOUSTON TI MEETING ~
Time: 9:00am-11:00am CST
Every 2nd Saturday Monthly
Onion Creek Restaurant
3106 White Oak Dr, Houston, TX 77007
Please join us. NO CELL PHONES - please leave it in your car.
Share your experiences, connect and vent
Sunday, February 9th
TUNE IN LIVE:
"The Chosen Heroes" Podcast With Melissa Miller
Podcast Start Times: 4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST
Join The Chosen Heroes podcast as host Melissa Miller shares insights on healing, empowerment, and overcoming targeting.
Tune in on Rumble to check out the show:
https://rumble.com/c/c-6927785
The directed energy hits to my body are not pre-programmed because they are very “specific”.