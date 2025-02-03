U.S. Space Force, Delta 3, Electromagnetic Warfare - These are the US Space Force personnel that fire Vircators at GPS coordinates on the ground. Is this enough people to attack 6 million Targeted Individuals, worldwide? Is it obvious that your satellite DEW attacks are pre-programmed, many days or weeks in advance?

Conference Calls & Podcasts

February 2 - February 9, 2025

Monday

Victory Through V2K Biweekly Conference Call

Journey Of Resilience – January 27, 2025



Upcoming Call Dates

This bi-weekly call is held on Mondays:

February 10, 2025 February 24, 2025 March 10, 2025

Mark your calendars and join us to share personal stories and explore strategies for overcoming V2K challenges together.

Time: 9:30 PM EST / 8:30 PM CST / 7:30 PM MST / 6:30 PM PST

Dial-In: +1 (205) 825-9868

Meeting ID: Victorythroughv2k5

Join Online: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/victorythroughv2k5

Hosted By: Lindsay and Melody, Officers of Targeted Justice

Tuesday

GoGi’s After Dinner J.A.M.🍇! (Justice Action Meeting)

⚒️💪🏽 WE GOT WORK TO DO!

Please bring your PEN 🖊️ and PAD 🗓️; PRESS PAST YOUR PAIN. Let's PREPARE, PRODUCE, and PROGRESS!

Theme:

Introducing the JAM's #FixFisa Campaign and Continuation of the #CEASEFIRE Campaign Inauguration Feedback

This Tuesday is unique, featuring a special edition in the afternoon followed by the regular session at the usual time.

SPECIAL GOGI'S AFTERNOON JAM EDITION featuring Todd Callender, Esq LIVE.

1 PM EST / 12 PM CST / 11 AM MST / 10 AM PST

Join according to your time zone.

Please check

https://tievents.org/

for updates on joining details and convenient access to participation.

REGULAR SESSION (EVENING)

February's JAM Theme:

Evidence Gathering

SPECIAL GUEST:

Todd Callender, Esq (REPLAY)

Discussion Focus:

A Global Action Lawsuit: PROJECT ARCHIMEDES

Call to Action:

Stay informed, stay engaged, and support the JAM’s ongoing efforts to gather evidence for justice and solutions.

Time: 8:30 PM EST / 7:30 PM CST / 6:30 PM MST / 5:30 PM PST

Dial-In: (605) 313-4497

Access Code: 2832692#

Meeting ID: gogi210

Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/gogi210

Register now

Wednesday

Havana Syndrome - Deep Dive with Dr Len Ber.

https://twitter.com/i/spaces/1MnGnDPmeqexO

Ways To Join

Twitter/X Profile:

https://x.com/TargetedJustice

(Follow this account for updates.)

(Ensure you have a Twitter/X account to participate.)

Wednesday, February 5th

TI HELP NOW

Hosted by: Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Minister & Paralegal Andrea Walters

Join us for TI HELP NOW.

Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST

Dial-In: (605) 313-5111

Access Code: 712679#

Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408

Friday, February 7th



Orwellian Entertainment Industry & Spy Society

Mark your calendars! This call will take place on the 1st Friday of every month.

Start Times:

Netherlands: 8 PM / EST: 2 PM / CST: 1 PM / MST: 12 PM / PST: 11 AM

Join according to your time zone.

Topics:

Orwellian Entertainment Industry & Spy Society

Join Teele, a Netherlands-based Targeted Justice volunteer, to uncover the Deep State’s connections between the entertainment industry, the targeting program, and the New World Order agenda.

Ways to Join

Online for Video and Screen Sharing:

https://join.freeconferencecall.com/linkteele

FCC ID: linkteele

Dial-in Options:

Netherlands Dial-in:

0970 550 01887

Access Code: 6357442

US Dial-in:

(605) 313-5597

Access Code: 6357442#

Find your local dial-in number:

https://fccdl.in/i/linkteele

Host:

Teele

For Additional Questions, Contact:

TJustice2@proton.me

Friday

Im Auge des Sturms

– Deutscher TI-Podcast auf YouTube LIVE

Ein deutschsprachiger Podcast, der sich mit illegalen Verfolgungspraktiken und Experimenten mit Neurotechnologie auseinandersetzt. Harald Brems, ein Targeted Individual (TI) seit über 20 Jahren, bringt Menschen zusammen, die täglich Opfer dieser inhumanen Praktiken werden.

Hosted by: Harald Brems

Startzeiten: 20:00 Uhr MEZ (Berliner Zeit) / 15:00 Uhr EDT / 14:00 Uhr CDT / 13:00 Uhr MDT / 12:00 PM PDT

Tritt der Show zu deiner lokalen Zeit bei.

Möglichkeiten zum Beitritt:

Du kannst die Live-Übertragung auf YouTube unter folgendem Link ansehen:

Klicke einfach auf den Link, um direkt zum Livestream zu gelangen.

In the Eye of the Storm

– German-Language TI Podcast on YouTube LIVE

A German-language podcast that explores illegal tracking practices and experiments with neurotechnology. Harald Brems, a Targeted Individual (TI) for over 20 years, brings together people who are daily victims of these inhumane practices.

Hosted by: Harald Brems

Start Times: 8:00 PM CET (Berlin Time) / 3:00 PM EDT / 2:00 PM CDT / 1:00 PM MDT / 12:00 PM PDT

Join according to your local time zone.

FRIDAY

“You Are Not Alone” Conference Call

Hosted by: Torrey Bolden

Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST

Dial-In: (605) 313-5399

Access Code: 6025451#

International Dial-In Numbers: https://fccdl.in/i/tistreet

Online Meeting ID: tistreet

Join Online: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/tistreet

Saturday, February 8th

Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene

This call is for ALL Asia-Pacific countries.

Time Zones (Guideline):

Australia: 7 PM AEST (Melbourne, Sydney) New Zealand: 9 PM Japan, Korea: 5 PM China, Malaysia, Philippines: 4 PM Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia (WIB Jakarta): 3 PM India, Sri Lanka: 1:30 PM United States: 3 AM EST (New York)

Join Online for Video, Chat, and Screen Sharing:

https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/tiaustralasia

Meeting ID: tiaustralasia

Dial-In Information:

Inside Australia: (02) 4022-9113 Access Code: 4647797#

Outside Australia: Your country's international dial-out code, then 61 2 4022-9113 Access Code: 4647797#

Find Your Local Number: https://fccdl.in/i/tiaustralasia

Saturday



TARGETED JUSTICE HOUSTON TI MEETING ~

Time: 9:00am-11:00am CST

Every 2nd Saturday Monthly

Onion Creek Restaurant

3106 White Oak Dr, Houston, TX 77007

​Please join us. NO CELL PHONES - please leave it in your car.

Share your experiences, connect and vent

Sunday, February 9th

TUNE IN LIVE:

"The Chosen Heroes" Podcast With Melissa Miller

Podcast Start Times: 4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST

Join The Chosen Heroes podcast as host Melissa Miller shares insights on healing, empowerment, and overcoming targeting.

Tune in on Rumble to check out the show:

https://rumble.com/c/c-6927785

