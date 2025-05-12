Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-FL) has introduced legislation to repeal the USA PATRIOT Act, a cornerstone of post-9/11 surveillance. Please contact your Congressman and ask them to support this bill. - the “American Privacy Restoration Act,”

If passed, this bill could substantially end the gangstalking program.

/

Conference Calls, Podcasts & Events

Week of May 12 – May 18, 2025

/

Monday, May 12th

🎧 Victory Through V2K – Bi-Weekly Call

Hosted by Lindsay, VP of Public Relations & Communication for Targeted Justice



No call this week — next session is Monday, May 19th.

/

Tuesday, May 13th



GOGI’S AFTER DINNER J.A.M.🍇! (JUSTICE ACTION MEETING)

📅 Start Times: 8:30 PM EST / 7:30 PM CST / 5:30 PM PST

🌐 Explore GoGi’s Website:

https://gogisjam.com/

✉️ Follow GoGi on Substack:

https://substack.com/@gogijustice



📞 Dial-In: (605) 313-4497

🔑 Access Code: 2832692#

💻 FCC Meeting ID: gogi210

🌐 Join Online:https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/gogi210

/

Wednesday, May 14th

TI HELP NOW

Hosted by: Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Rev. Dr. & Paralegal Andrea Walters

Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST

Dial-In: (605) 313-5111

Access Code: 712679#

Join Online:https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408

FCC Meeting ID: daymond40408

\

Friday May 16th

Im Auge des Sturms

(In the Eye of the Storm)

– Deutscher TI-Podcast auf YouTube LIVE

JOIN:

https://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2ZKID8TIhK3yoiRYyc0RW9IEOAuQeb2z

Ein deutschsprachiger Podcast, der sich mit illegalen Verfolgungspraktiken und Experimenten mit Neurotechnologie auseinandersetzt. Harald Brems, ein Targeted Individual (TI) seit über 20 Jahren, bringt Menschen zusammen, die täglich Opfer dieser inhumanen Praktiken werden.

Hosted by: Harald Brems

Startzeiten: 20:00 Uhr MEZ (Berliner Zeit)

United States: 3:00 PM EDT / 2:00 PM CDT / 1:00 PM MDT / 12:00 PM PDT

Join according to your local time.

/

Tell your TI Story -

If you speak German and would like to be interviewed…

Contact Harald:

X: @BremsHarald

Telegram: @haraldbrems

TikTok: @haraldbrems

E-Mail: habre@protonmail.com

/

Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene.

Join our Digital Warriors online!

X: @TargetedJustice

/

Saturday, May 17th

Targeted Justice Houston TI Meeting – Special Date

Time: 9:00 am – 11:00 am CST

Location:

Onion Creek Restaurant

3106 White Oak Dr, Houston, TX 77007

/

Sunday, May 18th

TUNE IN LIVE:

"The Chosen Heroes" Podcast With Melissa Miller Featuring Special Guest: Herald Brems - Targeted Justice, Vice President for Europe



Podcast Start Times: 4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST

https://rumble.com/c/c-6927785

/