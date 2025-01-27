TJ Banner at Schriever Space Force Base, August 2024.

Conference Calls & Podcasts

January 27 - February 2, 2025

Monday, January 27th

Victory Through V2K Biweekly Conference Call – Hear Craig Van Vleet’s Inspiring Journey Of Resilience – January 27, 2025



Join us for an inspiring call featuring Craig Van Vleet, sharing his personal story of resilience and positivity despite incredible challenges.

After 34 years as a Targeted Individual, including 5 amputations and 13 surgeries on the same foot, Craig Van Vleet shares his personal journey with us, reminding us how he still maintains a positive attitude, regardless of his circumstances.

Upcoming Call Dates

This bi-weekly call is held on Mondays:

February 10, 2025 February 24, 2025 March 10, 2025

Mark your calendars and join us to share personal stories and explore strategies for overcoming V2K challenges together.

Time: 9:30 PM EST / 8:30 PM CST / 7:30 PM MST / 6:30 PM PST

Dial-In: +1 (205) 825-9868

Meeting ID: Victorythroughv2k5

Join Online: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/victorythroughv2k5

Hosted By: Lindsay and Melody, Officers of Targeted Justice

Tuesday, January 28th

GoGi’s After Dinner J.A.M.🍇! (Justice Action Meeting)

⚒️💪🏽 WE GOT WORK TO DO!

Please bring your PEN 🖊️ and PAD 🗓️; PRESS PAST YOUR PAIN. Let's PREPARE, PRODUCE, and PROGRESS!

Theme:

Introducing the JAM's #FixFisa Campaign and Continuation of the #CEASEFIRE Campaign Inauguration Feedback

Special Features:

Mapp Newscaster: Updates on Purdue University innovations and their relevance to the targeted individual community. Connie Love: Sharing practical TI tips to inspire and empower individuals facing targeting. GI Jane & Torrey: A special segment presented for the community, offering fresh insights and tools for empowerment. FEB 6 – National Watchlisted Day: Join us as we discuss the significance of this day and its impact on the TI community.

Call to Action:

Please support the ongoing efforts of the CEASEFIRE Campaign and stand with us in advocating for targeted individual solutions and empowerment.

Check out GoGi's new website:

https://gogisjam.com/

Time: 8:30 PM EST / 7:30 PM CST / 6:30 PM MST / 5:30 PM PST

Dial-In: (605) 313-4497

Access Code: 2832692#

Meeting ID: gogi210

Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/gogi210



Register now

Wednesday, January 29th

Targeted Children & V2K

8pm Central, 9pm Eastern

TJ Space link: https://twitter.com/i/spaces/1vOxwrXOQlWJB

Hosted by two parents of targeted children and Dr. Len Ber who will speak about children’s developing brain structures.

Ways To Join

Twitter/X Profile:

https://x.com/TargetedJustice

(Follow this account for updates.)

(Ensure you have a Twitter/X account to participate.)

Wednesday, January 29th

TI HELP NOW

Hosted by: Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Minister & Paralegal Andrea Walters

Join us for TI HELP NOW.

Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST

Dial-In: (605) 313-5111

Access Code: 712679#

Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408

Friday, January 31st

Im Auge des Sturms

– Deutscher TI-Podcast auf YouTube LIVE

Ein deutschsprachiger Podcast, der sich mit illegalen Verfolgungspraktiken und Experimenten mit Neurotechnologie auseinandersetzt. Harald Brems, ein Targeted Individual (TI) seit über 20 Jahren, bringt Menschen zusammen, die täglich Opfer dieser inhumanen Praktiken werden.

Hosted by: Harald Brems

Startzeiten: 20:00 Uhr MEZ (Berliner Zeit) / 15:00 Uhr EDT / 14:00 Uhr CDT / 13:00 Uhr MDT / 12:00 PM PDT

Tritt der Show zu deiner lokalen Zeit bei.

Möglichkeiten zum Beitritt:

Du kannst die Live-Übertragung auf YouTube unter folgendem Link ansehen:

Klicke einfach auf den Link, um direkt zum Livestream zu gelangen.

In the Eye of the Storm

– German-Language TI Podcast on YouTube LIVE

A German-language podcast that explores illegal tracking practices and experiments with neurotechnology. Harald Brems, a Targeted Individual (TI) for over 20 years, brings together people who are daily victims of these inhumane practices.

Hosted by: Harald Brems

Start Times: 8:00 PM CET (Berlin Time) / 3:00 PM EDT / 2:00 PM CDT / 1:00 PM MDT / 12:00 PM PDT

Join according to your local time zone.

Friday

ORWELLIAN ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY & SPY SOCIETY

Teele’s next call is scheduled for:

Friday, February 7, 2025

Start Time:

1:00 PM Central Time (CST)

Mark your calendars! This call will happen on the 1st Friday of every month.

FRIDAY

“You Are Not Alone” Conference Call

Hosted by: Torrey Bolden

Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST

Dial-In: (605) 313-5399

Access Code: 6025451#

International Dial-In Numbers: https://fccdl.in/i/tistreet

Online Meeting ID: tistreet

Join Online: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/tistreet

Saturday, February 1st

Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene

This call is for ALL Asia-Pacific countries.

Time Zones (Guideline):

Australia: 7 PM AEST (Melbourne, Sydney) New Zealand: 9 PM Japan, Korea: 5 PM China, Malaysia, Philippines: 4 PM Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia (WIB Jakarta): 3 PM India, Sri Lanka: 1:30 PM United States: 3 AM EST (New York)

Join Online for Video, Chat, and Screen Sharing:

https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/tiaustralasia

Meeting ID: tiaustralasia

Dial-In Information:

Inside Australia: (02) 4022-9113 Access Code: 4647797#

Outside Australia: Your country's international dial-out code, then 61 2 4022-9113 Access Code: 4647797#

Find Your Local Number: https://fccdl.in/i/tiaustralasia

Sunday, February 2nd

TUNE IN LIVE:

"The Chosen Heroes" Podcast With Melissa Miller

Podcast Start Times: 4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST

Join The Chosen Heroes podcast as host Melissa Miller shares insights on healing, empowerment, and overcoming targeting.

Tune in on Rumble to check out the show:

https://rumble.com/c/c-6927785

