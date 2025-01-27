TJ Banner at Schriever Space Force Base, August 2024.
Please copy and paste the text of this newsletter onto Twitter, Facebook, Truth Social, TikTok, etc.
They will block it, if you just post the LINK.
/
Conference Calls & Podcasts
January 27 - February 2, 2025
Monday, January 27th
/
Victory Through V2K Biweekly Conference Call – Hear Craig Van Vleet’s Inspiring Journey Of Resilience – January 27, 2025
Join us for an inspiring call featuring Craig Van Vleet, sharing his personal story of resilience and positivity despite incredible challenges.
After 34 years as a Targeted Individual, including 5 amputations and 13 surgeries on the same foot, Craig Van Vleet shares his personal journey with us, reminding us how he still maintains a positive attitude, regardless of his circumstances.
Upcoming Call Dates
This bi-weekly call is held on Mondays:
Upcoming Call Dates
February 10, 2025
February 24, 2025
March 10, 2025
Mark your calendars and join us to share personal stories and explore strategies for overcoming V2K challenges together.
Time: 9:30 PM EST / 8:30 PM CST / 7:30 PM MST / 6:30 PM PST
Dial-In: +1 (205) 825-9868
Meeting ID: Victorythroughv2k5
Join Online: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/victorythroughv2k5
Hosted By: Lindsay and Melody, Officers of Targeted Justice
/
Tuesday, January 28th
GoGi’s After Dinner J.A.M.🍇! (Justice Action Meeting)
⚒️💪🏽 WE GOT WORK TO DO!
Please bring your PEN 🖊️ and PAD 🗓️; PRESS PAST YOUR PAIN. Let's PREPARE, PRODUCE, and PROGRESS!
Theme:
Introducing the JAM's #FixFisa Campaign and Continuation of the #CEASEFIRE Campaign Inauguration Feedback
Special Features:
Mapp Newscaster: Updates on Purdue University innovations and their relevance to the targeted individual community.
Connie Love: Sharing practical TI tips to inspire and empower individuals facing targeting.
GI Jane & Torrey: A special segment presented for the community, offering fresh insights and tools for empowerment.
FEB 6 – National Watchlisted Day: Join us as we discuss the significance of this day and its impact on the TI community.
Call to Action:
Please support the ongoing efforts of the CEASEFIRE Campaign and stand with us in advocating for targeted individual solutions and empowerment.
/
Check out GoGi's new website:
https://gogisjam.com/
Time: 8:30 PM EST / 7:30 PM CST / 6:30 PM MST / 5:30 PM PST
Dial-In: (605) 313-4497
Access Code: 2832692#
Meeting ID: gogi210
Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/gogi210
Register now
/
Wednesday, January 29th
Targeted Children & V2K
8pm Central, 9pm Eastern
TJ Space link: https://twitter.com/i/spaces/1vOxwrXOQlWJB
Hosted by two parents of targeted children and Dr. Len Ber who will speak about children’s developing brain structures.
Ways To Join
Twitter/X Profile:
(Follow this account for updates.)
(Ensure you have a Twitter/X account to participate.)
/
Wednesday, January 29th
TI HELP NOW
Hosted by: Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Minister & Paralegal Andrea Walters
Join us for TI HELP NOW.
Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST
Dial-In: (605) 313-5111
Access Code: 712679#
Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408
/
Friday, January 31st
Im Auge des Sturms
– Deutscher TI-Podcast auf YouTube LIVE
Ein deutschsprachiger Podcast, der sich mit illegalen Verfolgungspraktiken und Experimenten mit Neurotechnologie auseinandersetzt. Harald Brems, ein Targeted Individual (TI) seit über 20 Jahren, bringt Menschen zusammen, die täglich Opfer dieser inhumanen Praktiken werden.
Hosted by: Harald Brems
Startzeiten: 20:00 Uhr MEZ (Berliner Zeit) / 15:00 Uhr EDT / 14:00 Uhr CDT / 13:00 Uhr MDT / 12:00 PM PDT
Tritt der Show zu deiner lokalen Zeit bei.
Möglichkeiten zum Beitritt:
Du kannst die Live-Übertragung auf YouTube unter folgendem Link ansehen:
/
Klicke einfach auf den Link, um direkt zum Livestream zu gelangen.
In the Eye of the Storm
– German-Language TI Podcast on YouTube LIVE
A German-language podcast that explores illegal tracking practices and experiments with neurotechnology. Harald Brems, a Targeted Individual (TI) for over 20 years, brings together people who are daily victims of these inhumane practices.
Hosted by: Harald Brems
Start Times: 8:00 PM CET (Berlin Time) / 3:00 PM EDT / 2:00 PM CDT / 1:00 PM MDT / 12:00 PM PDT
Join according to your local time zone.
/
Friday
ORWELLIAN ENTERTAINMENT INDUSTRY & SPY SOCIETY
Teele’s next call is scheduled for:
Friday, February 7, 2025
Start Time:
1:00 PM Central Time (CST)
Mark your calendars! This call will happen on the 1st Friday of every month.
/
FRIDAY
“You Are Not Alone” Conference Call
Hosted by: Torrey Bolden
Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST
Dial-In: (605) 313-5399
Access Code: 6025451#
International Dial-In Numbers: https://fccdl.in/i/tistreet
Online Meeting ID: tistreet
Join Online: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/tistreet
/
Saturday, February 1st
Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene
This call is for ALL Asia-Pacific countries.
Time Zones (Guideline):
Australia: 7 PM AEST (Melbourne, Sydney)
New Zealand: 9 PM
Japan, Korea: 5 PM
China, Malaysia, Philippines: 4 PM
Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia (WIB Jakarta): 3 PM
India, Sri Lanka: 1:30 PM
United States: 3 AM EST (New York)
Join Online for Video, Chat, and Screen Sharing:
https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/tiaustralasia
Meeting ID: tiaustralasia
Dial-In Information:
Inside Australia: (02) 4022-9113 Access Code: 4647797#
Outside Australia: Your country's international dial-out code, then 61 2 4022-9113 Access Code: 4647797#
Find Your Local Number: https://fccdl.in/i/tiaustralasia
/
Sunday, February 2nd
TUNE IN LIVE:
"The Chosen Heroes" Podcast With Melissa Miller
Podcast Start Times: 4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST
Join The Chosen Heroes podcast as host Melissa Miller shares insights on healing, empowerment, and overcoming targeting.
Tune in on Rumble to check out the show:
https://rumble.com/c/c-6927785
/
Mind Control Psyop?
I am a targeted individual wanting to know how the government goons are able to control the people around essentially even making my good friend of 20 years steal $3,000 from me. How are they able to do this? I know that my friend would never do this to me, but it’s happened. He all of a sudden began being mean and gaslighting me trying to twist the narrative to somehow make it seem like he was entitled to keep the money I worked hard for for months to save so I could get safe and get help to get out of this messed up situation that he was holding onto for me for safekeeping. Thousands of dollars people! I know that he wouldn’t do this. This has to be because of some sort of external influence. Any thoughts???