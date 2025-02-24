“There are Americans all over this country, who are being harassed, who are being targeted by law enforcement, and if there’s a basis for that, then we need to make sure that we get it.” — Matt Gaetz

Conference Calls & Podcasts

February 24–March 2, 2025

Monday, February 24th

Victory Through V2K Call – Featuring Richard Lighthouse of Targeted Justice – 🚨Alert - New Call-In Info



This week on Victory Through V2K, we will be hearing from the charismatic Richard Lighthouse! He will be giving us an update on what Targeted Justice is currently working on and will share simple, actionable steps we can all take to help shut down this program. Richard will also remind us of the progress we have made as a TI community and answer any pertinent questions moving forward!



Join us bi-weekly to discuss effective strategies for managing V2K challenges, share personal experiences, and connect with a supportive community.

Additional Upcoming Call Dates

● March 10, 2025

● March 24, 2025

● April 7, 2025

Time: 9:30 PM EST / 8:30 PM CST / 7:30 PM MST / 6:30 PM PST

Dial-In: (605) 313-5489

Access Code: 3237775#

Meeting ID: victorycall

Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/victorycall

Hosted By: Lindsay and Melody, Officers of Targeted Justice

Tuesday, February 25th



GoGi’s After Dinner J.A.M.🍇! (Justice Action Meeting)

⚒️💪🏽 WE GOT WORK TO DO!

Please bring your PEN 🖊️ and PAD 🗓️; PRESS PAST YOUR PAIN. Let's PREPARE, PRODUCE, and PROGRESS!

📅 February's Theme: Evidence Gathering



🕣 Session Start: 8:30 PM EST / 7:30 PM CST / 6:30 PM MST / 5:30 PM PST

🔎 Topic:

This week, we will continue where we left off with Karen Stewart’s video and keep exploring how we gather evidence for the different components of the program. We will also discuss your J.A.M. homework as part of the ongoing effort to prepare, produce, and progress.

📢 Call to Action:

Stay informed, stay engaged, and support the JAM’s ongoing efforts toward justice.

🌐 Check out GoGi's website for more:



https://gogisjam.com/

Dial-In: (605) 313-4497

Access Code: 2832692#

Meeting ID: gogi210

Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/gogi210

Wednesday, February 26th



TI HELP NOW

Hosted by: Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Minister & Paralegal Andrea Walters

Join us for TI HELP NOW.

Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST

Dial-In: (605) 313-5111

Access Code: 712679#

Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408

Thursday, February 27th

Targeted Justice Weekly Space

8pm Central, 9pm Eastern

Twitter/X Profile:

https://x.com/TargetedJustice

“Children with V2K”

(Follow this account for updates.)

(Ensure you have a Twitter/X account to participate.)

Friday, February 28th



Orwellian Entertainment Industry & Spy Society

Mark your calendars! The next call will take place on Friday, March 7th.

Start Times:

Netherlands: 8 PM / EST: 2 PM / CST: 1 PM / MST: 12 PM / PST: 11 AM

Join according to your time zone.

Overview:

Join Teele, a Netherlands-based Targeted Justice volunteer, to uncover the Deep State’s connections between the entertainment industry, the targeting program, and the New World Order agenda.

Ways to Join

Online for Video and Screen Sharing:

https://join.freeconferencecall.com/linkteele

FCC ID: linkteele

Dial-in Options:

Netherlands Dial-in:

0970 550 01887

Access Code: 6357442

US Dial-in:

(605) 313-5597

Access Code: 6357442#

Find your local dial-in number:

https://fccdl.in/i/linkteele

Host:

Teele

For Additional Questions, Contact:

TJustice2@proton.me

Friday

Im Auge des Sturms

– Deutscher TI-Podcast auf YouTube LIVE

Ein deutschsprachiger Podcast, der sich mit illegalen Verfolgungspraktiken und Experimenten mit Neurotechnologie auseinandersetzt. Harald Brems, ein Targeted Individual (TI) seit über 20 Jahren, bringt Menschen zusammen, die täglich Opfer dieser inhumanen Praktiken werden.

Hosted by: Harald Brems

Startzeiten: 20:00 Uhr MEZ (Berliner Zeit) / 15:00 Uhr EDT / 14:00 Uhr CDT / 13:00 Uhr MDT / 12:00 PM PDT

Tritt der Show zu deiner lokalen Zeit bei.

Möglichkeiten zum Beitritt:

Du kannst die Live-Übertragung auf YouTube unter folgendem Link ansehen:

Klicke einfach auf den Link, um direkt zum Livestream zu gelangen.

In the Eye of the Storm

– German-Language TI Podcast on YouTube LIVE

A German-language podcast that explores illegal tracking practices and experiments with neurotechnology. Harald Brems, a Targeted Individual (TI) for over 20 years, brings together people who are daily victims of these inhumane practices.

Hosted by: Harald Brems

Start Times: 8:00 PM CET (Berlin Time) / 3:00 PM EDT / 2:00 PM CDT / 1:00 PM MDT / 12:00 PM PDT

Join according to your local time zone.

Saturday, March 1st

Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene

Please join the Digital Warriors online, from downunder.

They are on Twitter/X and Truth Social.

https://www.targetedjustice.com/digital-warriors.html

Sunday, March 2nd

TUNE IN LIVE:

"The Chosen Heroes" Podcast With Melissa Miller

Podcast Start Times: 4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST

Join The Chosen Heroes podcast as host Melissa Miller shares insights on healing, empowerment, and overcoming targeting.

Tune in on Rumble to check out the show:

https://rumble.com/c/c-6927785

