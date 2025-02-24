“There are Americans all over this country, who are being harassed, who are being targeted by law enforcement, and if there’s a basis for that, then we need to make sure that we get it.” — Matt Gaetz
Conference Calls & Podcasts
February 24–March 2, 2025
Monday, February 24th
Victory Through V2K Call – Featuring Richard Lighthouse of Targeted Justice – 🚨Alert - New Call-In Info
This week on Victory Through V2K, we will be hearing from the charismatic Richard Lighthouse! He will be giving us an update on what Targeted Justice is currently working on and will share simple, actionable steps we can all take to help shut down this program. Richard will also remind us of the progress we have made as a TI community and answer any pertinent questions moving forward!
Join us bi-weekly to discuss effective strategies for managing V2K challenges, share personal experiences, and connect with a supportive community.
Additional Upcoming Call Dates
● March 10, 2025
● March 24, 2025
● April 7, 2025
Time: 9:30 PM EST / 8:30 PM CST / 7:30 PM MST / 6:30 PM PST
Dial-In: (605) 313-5489
Access Code: 3237775#
Meeting ID: victorycall
Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/victorycall
Hosted By: Lindsay and Melody, Officers of Targeted Justice
Tuesday, February 25th
GoGi’s After Dinner J.A.M.🍇! (Justice Action Meeting)
⚒️💪🏽 WE GOT WORK TO DO!
Please bring your PEN 🖊️ and PAD 🗓️; PRESS PAST YOUR PAIN. Let's PREPARE, PRODUCE, and PROGRESS!
📅 February's Theme: Evidence Gathering
🕣 Session Start: 8:30 PM EST / 7:30 PM CST / 6:30 PM MST / 5:30 PM PST
🔎 Topic:
This week, we will continue where we left off with Karen Stewart’s video and keep exploring how we gather evidence for the different components of the program. We will also discuss your J.A.M. homework as part of the ongoing effort to prepare, produce, and progress.
📢 Call to Action:
Stay informed, stay engaged, and support the JAM’s ongoing efforts toward justice.
🌐 Check out GoGi's website for more:
https://gogisjam.com/
Dial-In: (605) 313-4497
Access Code: 2832692#
Meeting ID: gogi210
Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/gogi210
Wednesday, February 26th
TI HELP NOW
Hosted by: Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Minister & Paralegal Andrea Walters
Join us for TI HELP NOW.
Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST
Dial-In: (605) 313-5111
Access Code: 712679#
Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408
Thursday, February 27th
Targeted Justice Weekly Space
8pm Central, 9pm Eastern
Twitter/X Profile:
“Children with V2K”
(Follow this account for updates.)
(Ensure you have a Twitter/X account to participate.)
Friday, February 28th
Orwellian Entertainment Industry & Spy Society
Mark your calendars! The next call will take place on Friday, March 7th.
Start Times:
Netherlands: 8 PM / EST: 2 PM / CST: 1 PM / MST: 12 PM / PST: 11 AM
Join according to your time zone.
Overview:
Join Teele, a Netherlands-based Targeted Justice volunteer, to uncover the Deep State’s connections between the entertainment industry, the targeting program, and the New World Order agenda.
Ways to Join
Online for Video and Screen Sharing:
https://join.freeconferencecall.com/linkteele
FCC ID: linkteele
Dial-in Options:
Netherlands Dial-in:
0970 550 01887
Access Code: 6357442
US Dial-in:
(605) 313-5597
Access Code: 6357442#
Find your local dial-in number:
https://fccdl.in/i/linkteele
Host:
Teele
For Additional Questions, Contact:
TJustice2@proton.me
Friday
Im Auge des Sturms
– Deutscher TI-Podcast auf YouTube LIVE
Ein deutschsprachiger Podcast, der sich mit illegalen Verfolgungspraktiken und Experimenten mit Neurotechnologie auseinandersetzt. Harald Brems, ein Targeted Individual (TI) seit über 20 Jahren, bringt Menschen zusammen, die täglich Opfer dieser inhumanen Praktiken werden.
Hosted by: Harald Brems
Startzeiten: 20:00 Uhr MEZ (Berliner Zeit) / 15:00 Uhr EDT / 14:00 Uhr CDT / 13:00 Uhr MDT / 12:00 PM PDT
Tritt der Show zu deiner lokalen Zeit bei.
Möglichkeiten zum Beitritt:
Du kannst die Live-Übertragung auf YouTube unter folgendem Link ansehen:
Klicke einfach auf den Link, um direkt zum Livestream zu gelangen.
In the Eye of the Storm
– German-Language TI Podcast on YouTube LIVE
A German-language podcast that explores illegal tracking practices and experiments with neurotechnology. Harald Brems, a Targeted Individual (TI) for over 20 years, brings together people who are daily victims of these inhumane practices.
Hosted by: Harald Brems
Start Times: 8:00 PM CET (Berlin Time) / 3:00 PM EDT / 2:00 PM CDT / 1:00 PM MDT / 12:00 PM PDT
Join according to your local time zone.
Saturday, March 1st
Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene
Please join the Digital Warriors online, from downunder.
They are on Twitter/X and Truth Social.
https://www.targetedjustice.com/digital-warriors.html
Sunday, March 2nd
TUNE IN LIVE:
"The Chosen Heroes" Podcast With Melissa Miller
Podcast Start Times: 4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST
Join The Chosen Heroes podcast as host Melissa Miller shares insights on healing, empowerment, and overcoming targeting.
Tune in on Rumble to check out the show:
https://rumble.com/c/c-6927785
