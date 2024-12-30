Colonel Nicole Petrucci is the Commander for Space Force Delta 3 - Electromagnetic Warfare. The units falling under her command within Space Delta 3 are the 4th, 5th and 16th Electromagnetic Warfare Squadrons and the 3d Combat Training Squadron.

nicole.petrucci@spaceforce.mil

Peterson Space Force Base

Attn: Col. Nicole Petrucci

1334 W. Stewart Avenue

Colorado Springs, CO, United States 80916-0000

Conference Calls & Podcasts

December 30, 2024 - January 5, 2025

Monday, December 30th



Victory Through V2K Biweekly Conference Call

– Featuring Fay Elyon, Aspiring Herbalist and Holistic Healer



Upcoming Call Dates

This bi-weekly call is held on Mondays:

January 13, 2025 January 27, 2025 February 10, 2025

Topic

The ABC’s of Activating Internal Healing

Event Overview

Join us for the Victory Through V2K Biweekly Conference Call, featuring Fay Elyon, an aspiring herbalist, holistic healer, and forager. In this session, Fay will share simple, actionable strategies to activate your body’s natural healing abilities. Gain insights into holistic approaches tailored for Targeted Individuals and learn how to take control of your well-being.



Time: 9:30 PM EST / 8:30 PM CST / 7:30 PM MST / 6:30 PM PST

Dial-In: +1 (205) 825-9868

Meeting ID: Victorythroughv2k5

Join Online: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/victorythroughv2k5

Hosted By: Lindsay (this week) and Melody, Officers of Targeted Justice

Tuesday, December 31st

GoGi’s After Dinner J.A.M.🍇! (Justice Action Meeting)



⚒️💪🏽 WE GOT WORK TO DO!

Please bring your PEN 🖊️ and PAD 🗓️; PRESS PAST YOUR PAIN. Let's PREPARE, PRODUCE, and PROGRESS!



Theme:

Transitions, TI Environmental Solutions

Special Features:

Special Guest Appearance by Greg Moore & Constance, Moderator of the Targeted Love & Care Conference Call

Join us as we explore practical environmental solutions, share stories, and connect with the community in a spirit of empowerment and action.

Call to Action:

Please Join GoGi's CEASE FIRE Campaign

Check out GoGi's new website:

https://gogisjam.com/

Time: 8:30 PM EST / 7:30 PM CST / 6:30 PM MST / 5:30 PM PST

Dial-In: (605) 313-4497

Access Code: 2832692#

Meeting ID: gogi210

Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/gogi210

Wednesday, January 1st

TI HELP NOW

Hosted by: Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Minister & Paralegal Andrea Walters

Join us for TI HELP NOW.

Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST

Dial-In: (605) 313-5111

Access Code: 712679#

Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408

Friday, January 3rd

Im Auge des Sturms

– Deutscher TI-Podcast auf YouTube LIVE

Ein deutschsprachiger Podcast, der sich mit illegalen Verfolgungspraktiken und Experimenten mit Neurotechnologie auseinandersetzt. Harald Brems, ein Targeted Individual (TI) seit über 20 Jahren, bringt Menschen zusammen, die täglich Opfer dieser inhumanen Praktiken werden.

Hosted by: Harald Brems

Startzeiten: 20:00 Uhr MEZ (Berliner Zeit) / 15:00 Uhr EDT / 14:00 Uhr CDT / 13:00 Uhr MDT / 12:00 PM PDT

Tritt der Show zu deiner lokalen Zeit bei.

Möglichkeiten zum Beitritt:

Du kannst die Live-Übertragung auf YouTube unter folgendem Link ansehen:





Klicke einfach auf den Link, um direkt zum Livestream zu gelangen.

In the Eye of the Storm

– German-Language TI Podcast on YouTube LIVE

A German-language podcast that explores illegal tracking practices and experiments with neurotechnology. Harald Brems, a Targeted Individual (TI) for over 20 years, brings together people who are daily victims of these inhumane practices.

Hosted by: Harald Brems

Start Times: 8:00 PM CET (Berlin Time) / 3:00 PM EDT / 2:00 PM CDT / 1:00 PM MDT / 12:00 PM PDT

Join according to your local time zone.

Friday

Teele returns on January 3, with her call -

“Orwellian Entertainment Industry & Spy Society”

@ 1:00 pm Central time

FRIDAY

“You Are Not Alone” Conference Call

Hosted by: Torrey Bolden

Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST

Dial-In: (605) 313-5399

Access Code: 6025451#

International Dial-In Numbers: https://fccdl.in/i/tistreet

Online Meeting ID: tistreet

Join Online: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/tistreet

Saturday, January 4th

Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene

This call is for ALL Asia-Pacific countries.

Time Zones (Guideline):

Australia: 7 PM AEST (Melbourne, Sydney) New Zealand: 9 PM Japan, Korea: 5 PM China, Malaysia, Philippines: 4 PM Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia (WIB Jakarta): 3 PM India, Sri Lanka: 1:30 PM United States: 3 AM EST (New York)

Join Online for Video, Chat, and Screen Sharing:

https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/tiaustralasia

Meeting ID: tiaustralasia

Dial-In Information:

Inside Australia: (02) 4022-9113 Access Code: 4647797#

Outside Australia: Your country's international dial-out code, then 61 2 4022-9113 Access Code: 4647797#

Find Your Local Number: https://fccdl.in/i/tiaustralasia

Sunday, January 5th

TUNE IN LIVE:

"The Chosen Heroes" Podcast With Melissa Miller

Podcast Start Times: 4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST

Join The Chosen Heroes podcast as host Melissa Miller shares insights on healing, empowerment, and overcoming targeting.

Tune in on Rumble to check out the show:

https://rumble.com/c/c-6927785

