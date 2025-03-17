Conference Calls & Podcasts
Updates
One of our members did some roof painting. Do you think the airplanes noticed? :)
/
Global Satellite Tracking with GPS
TJ member David S. reports that the satellite tracking is global. He has visited many countries and personally experienced it.
“AROUND THE WORLD! Not only US & Europe. I am at Central America! All the time! I have been in Russia! All the time! Israel as well! All the time!”
/
Conference Calls & Podcasts
March 17–23, 2025
Monday, March 17th
/
Victory Through V2K
Bi-Weekly Call With Lindsay: Next Call Date – Monday, March 24th at 9:30 PM Eastern.
/
Tuesday, March 18th
GoGi’s After Dinner J.A.M.🍇! (Justice Action Meeting)
🎤 Special Guest: Bro Mike, Musician/Social Media Influencer
📅 Session Start Times: 8:30 PM EST / 7:30 PM CST / 6:30 PM MST / 5:30 PM PST
🔎 This Week’s Theme:
PREPARE FOR VINDICATION
How to Ready Ourselves on the Journey to FREEDOM!
📂 Key Topics: Documentation, FOIA Requests, Searches & More.
📌 March Discussion Topics:
✅ What Have You Done for TIs Lately?
A discussion on personal and collective contributions to the movement.
📺 GoGi Justice Interviews Attorney Todd Callender
🎬 Watch Here: https://rumble.com/v6gwxwm-gogis-jam-targeted-intellectuals-lawsuit.html
🌐 Explore GoGi’s Website:
https://gogisjam.com/
🔥 Tune in Tuesday Night – We Be JAMMIN’!
📞 Dial-In: (605) 313-4497
🔑 Access Code: 2832692#
💻 Meeting ID: gogi210
🌐 Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/gogi210
FCC ID: gogi210
/
Wednesday, March 19th
TI HELP NOW
Hosted by: Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Minister & Paralegal Andrea Walters
Join us for TI HELP NOW.
Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST
Dial-In: (605) 313-5111
Access Code: 712679#
Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408
/
Friday
Orwellian Entertainment Industry & Spy Society - Every 1st Friday
Mark your calendars! The next call will take place Friday, April 4th
\
Friday
Im Auge des Sturms
– Deutscher TI-Podcast auf YouTube LIVE
Ein deutschsprachiger Podcast, der sich mit illegalen Verfolgungspraktiken und Experimenten mit Neurotechnologie auseinandersetzt. Harald Brems, ein Targeted Individual (TI) seit über 20 Jahren, bringt Menschen zusammen, die täglich Opfer dieser inhumanen Praktiken werden.
Hosted by: Harald Brems
Startzeiten: 20:00 Uhr MEZ (Berliner Zeit) / 15:00 Uhr EDT / 14:00 Uhr CDT / 13:00 Uhr MDT / 12:00 PM PDT
Tritt der Show zu deiner lokalen Zeit bei.
Möglichkeiten zum Beitritt:
Du kannst die Live-Übertragung auf YouTube unter folgendem Link ansehen:
/
Klicke einfach auf den Link, um direkt zum Livestream zu gelangen.
In the Eye of the Storm
– German-Language TI Podcast on YouTube LIVE
A German-language podcast that explores illegal tracking practices and experiments with neurotechnology. Harald Brems, a Targeted Individual (TI) for over 20 years, brings together people who are daily victims of these inhumane practices.
Hosted by: Harald Brems
Start Times: 8:00 PM CET (Berlin Time) / 3:00 PM EDT / 2:00 PM CDT / 1:00 PM MDT / 12:00 PM PDT
Join according to your local time zone.
/
Saturday, March 22nd
Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene
Join our Digital Warriors online!
X: @TargetedJustice
/
Sunday, March 23rd
TUNE IN LIVE:
"The Chosen Heroes" Podcast With Melissa Miller
Podcast Start Times: 4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST
Join The Chosen Heroes podcast as host Melissa Miller shares insights on healing, empowerment, and overcoming targeting.
Tune in on Rumble to check out the show:
https://rumble.com/c/c-6927785
/
/
= = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = =====
DIGITAL WARRIORS -
Please copy and paste the text of this newsletter onto Twitter, Facebook, Truth Social, TikTok, Instagram, etc.
They will block it, if you just post the LINK.
= = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = = =
TJ on Rumble (Videos)
https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice/channels