One of our members did some roof painting. Do you think the airplanes noticed? :)

Global Satellite Tracking with GPS

TJ member David S. reports that the satellite tracking is global. He has visited many countries and personally experienced it.

“AROUND THE WORLD! Not only US & Europe. I am at Central America! All the time! I have been in Russia! All the time! Israel as well! All the time!”

Conference Calls & Podcasts

March 17–23, 2025

Monday, March 17th

Victory Through V2K

Bi-Weekly Call With Lindsay: Next Call Date – Monday, March 24th at 9:30 PM Eastern.



Tuesday, March 18th

GoGi’s After Dinner J.A.M.🍇! (Justice Action Meeting)

🎤 Special Guest: Bro Mike, Musician/Social Media Influencer

📅 Session Start Times: 8:30 PM EST / 7:30 PM CST / 6:30 PM MST / 5:30 PM PST

🔎 This Week’s Theme:

PREPARE FOR VINDICATION

How to Ready Ourselves on the Journey to FREEDOM!

📂 Key Topics: Documentation, FOIA Requests, Searches & More.

📌 March Discussion Topics:

✅ What Have You Done for TIs Lately?

A discussion on personal and collective contributions to the movement.

📺 GoGi Justice Interviews Attorney Todd Callender

🎬 Watch Here: https://rumble.com/v6gwxwm-gogis-jam-targeted-intellectuals-lawsuit.html

🌐 Explore GoGi’s Website:

https://gogisjam.com/



✉️ Follow GoGi on Substack:

🔥 Tune in Tuesday Night – We Be JAMMIN’!

📞 Dial-In: (605) 313-4497

🔑 Access Code: 2832692#

💻 Meeting ID: gogi210

🌐 Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/gogi210

FCC ID: gogi210

Wednesday, March 19th

TI HELP NOW

Hosted by: Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Minister & Paralegal Andrea Walters

Join us for TI HELP NOW.

Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST

Dial-In: (605) 313-5111

Access Code: 712679#

Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408

Friday

Orwellian Entertainment Industry & Spy Society - Every 1st Friday



Mark your calendars! The next call will take place Friday, April 4th

Friday

Im Auge des Sturms

– Deutscher TI-Podcast auf YouTube LIVE

Ein deutschsprachiger Podcast, der sich mit illegalen Verfolgungspraktiken und Experimenten mit Neurotechnologie auseinandersetzt. Harald Brems, ein Targeted Individual (TI) seit über 20 Jahren, bringt Menschen zusammen, die täglich Opfer dieser inhumanen Praktiken werden.

Hosted by: Harald Brems

Startzeiten: 20:00 Uhr MEZ (Berliner Zeit) / 15:00 Uhr EDT / 14:00 Uhr CDT / 13:00 Uhr MDT / 12:00 PM PDT

Tritt der Show zu deiner lokalen Zeit bei.

Möglichkeiten zum Beitritt:

Du kannst die Live-Übertragung auf YouTube unter folgendem Link ansehen:

Klicke einfach auf den Link, um direkt zum Livestream zu gelangen.

In the Eye of the Storm

– German-Language TI Podcast on YouTube LIVE

A German-language podcast that explores illegal tracking practices and experiments with neurotechnology. Harald Brems, a Targeted Individual (TI) for over 20 years, brings together people who are daily victims of these inhumane practices.

Hosted by: Harald Brems

Start Times: 8:00 PM CET (Berlin Time) / 3:00 PM EDT / 2:00 PM CDT / 1:00 PM MDT / 12:00 PM PDT

Join according to your local time zone.

Saturday, March 22nd

Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene

Join our Digital Warriors online!

X: @TargetedJustice

Sunday, March 23rd

TUNE IN LIVE:

"The Chosen Heroes" Podcast With Melissa Miller

Podcast Start Times: 4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST

Join The Chosen Heroes podcast as host Melissa Miller shares insights on healing, empowerment, and overcoming targeting.

Tune in on Rumble to check out the show:

https://rumble.com/c/c-6927785

