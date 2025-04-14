C’mon Dig Warriors - you can do it!
Conference Calls & Podcasts
April 14th - 20th, 2025
Monday, April 14th
Victory Through V2K – Bi-Weekly Call
Hosted by Lindsay, VP of Public Relations & Communication for Targeted Justice
No live call this week — the next session will take place on Monday, April 21st.
Tuesday, April 15th
GOGI’S AFTER DINNER J.A.M.🍇! (JUSTICE ACTION MEETING)
📅 Start Times
8:30 PM EST / 7:30 PM CST / 6:30 PM MST / 5:30 PM PST
Join according to your time zone.
📞 Dial-In: (605) 313-4497
🔑 Access Code: 2832692#
💻 FCC Meeting ID: gogi210
🌐 Join Online:https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/gogi210
🌐 Explore GoGi’s Website:
https://gogisjam.com/
Wednesday, April 16th
TI HELP NOW
Hosted by: Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Minister & Paralegal Andrea Walters
Join us for TI HELP NOW.
Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST
Dial-In: (605) 313-5111
Access Code: 712679#
Join Online:https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408
Tell your TI Story -
If you speak German and would like to be interviewed…
Contact Harald:
X: @BremsHarald
Telegram: @haraldbrems
TikTok: @haraldbrems
E-Mail: habre@protonmail.com
Friday April 18th
Im Auge des Sturms
(In the Eye of the Storm)
– Deutscher TI-Podcast auf YouTube LIVE
JOIN:
https://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2ZKID8TIhK3yoiRYyc0RW9IEOAuQeb2z
Ein deutschsprachiger Podcast, der sich mit illegalen Verfolgungspraktiken und Experimenten mit Neurotechnologie auseinandersetzt. Harald Brems, ein Targeted Individual (TI) seit über 20 Jahren, bringt Menschen zusammen, die täglich Opfer dieser inhumanen Praktiken werden.
Hosted by: Harald Brems
Startzeiten: 20:00 Uhr MEZ (Berliner Zeit)
United States: 3:00 PM EDT / 2:00 PM CDT / 1:00 PM MDT / 12:00 PM PDT
Join according to your local time.
Saturday, April 19th
Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene.
Join our Digital Warriors online!
X: @TargetedJustice
Sunday, April 20th
TUNE IN LIVE:
"The Chosen Heroes" Podcast with Melissa Miller – Featuring Dr. Valdemir de Oliveira, Targeted Justice Vice President – Latin America
Podcast Start Times: 4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST
Join The Chosen Heroes podcast as host Melissa Miller shares insights on healing, empowerment, and overcoming targeting.
https://rumble.com/c/c-6927785
J6ers are Targeted Individuals:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/04/exclusive-interview-zach-rehl-joe-biggs-post-prison/
TJ on Rumble (Videos)
https://rumble.com/user/RealTargetedJustice/channels
Ann: This problem is so big and there are so many involved: people, manufacturers, vendors, suppliers, buyers, government, users, etc. that all mail, emails, contact information, etc. must be sent to one person, the only person who can bring this issue to closure - the President of the United States - President Trump. Years ago the president had to get involved to dismantle contractor billing issue: i.e. $400 hammers, $1,000 heavy staplers, etc. Everyone knew it was going on for years. Only the highest ranking person in the United States could bring it to closure TomGovEng
I believe that adding me to to the ongoing Targeted Justice vs. Garland lawsuit would be a worthy act. My experiences and possible testimony would be a valuable contribution as I was struggling with this issue for over two decades.