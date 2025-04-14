C’mon Dig Warriors - you can do it!

/

Conference Calls & Podcasts

April 14th - 20th, 2025

/

Monday, April 14th

Victory Through V2K – Bi-Weekly Call

Hosted by Lindsay, VP of Public Relations & Communication for Targeted Justice

No live call this week — the next session will take place on Monday, April 21st.

/

Tuesday, April 15th

GOGI’S AFTER DINNER J.A.M.🍇! (JUSTICE ACTION MEETING)

📅 Start Times

8:30 PM EST / 7:30 PM CST / 6:30 PM MST / 5:30 PM PST

Join according to your time zone.

📞 Dial-In: (605) 313-4497

🔑 Access Code: 2832692#

💻 FCC Meeting ID: gogi210

🌐 Join Online:https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/gogi210



🌐 Explore GoGi’s Website:

https://gogisjam.com/



✉️ Follow GoGi on Substack:

/

Wednesday, April 16th



TI HELP NOW

Hosted by: Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Minister & Paralegal Andrea Walters

Join us for TI HELP NOW.

Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST

Dial-In: (605) 313-5111

Access Code: 712679#

Join Online:https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408

\

Tell your TI Story -

If you speak German and would like to be interviewed…

Contact Harald:

X: @BremsHarald

Telegram: @haraldbrems

TikTok: @haraldbrems

E-Mail: habre@protonmail.com

/

Friday April 18th

Im Auge des Sturms

(In the Eye of the Storm)

– Deutscher TI-Podcast auf YouTube LIVE

JOIN:

https://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2ZKID8TIhK3yoiRYyc0RW9IEOAuQeb2z

Ein deutschsprachiger Podcast, der sich mit illegalen Verfolgungspraktiken und Experimenten mit Neurotechnologie auseinandersetzt. Harald Brems, ein Targeted Individual (TI) seit über 20 Jahren, bringt Menschen zusammen, die täglich Opfer dieser inhumanen Praktiken werden.

Hosted by: Harald Brems

Startzeiten: 20:00 Uhr MEZ (Berliner Zeit)

United States: 3:00 PM EDT / 2:00 PM CDT / 1:00 PM MDT / 12:00 PM PDT

Join according to your local time.

/

Saturday, April 19th

Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene.

Join our Digital Warriors online!

X: @TargetedJustice

/

Sunday, April 20th

TUNE IN LIVE:

"The Chosen Heroes" Podcast with Melissa Miller – Featuring Dr. Valdemir de Oliveira, Targeted Justice Vice President – Latin America

Podcast Start Times: 4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST

Join The Chosen Heroes podcast as host Melissa Miller shares insights on healing, empowerment, and overcoming targeting.

https://rumble.com/c/c-6927785

/

J6ers are Targeted Individuals:

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2025/04/exclusive-interview-zach-rehl-joe-biggs-post-prison/

/

/

