Conference Calls & Podcasts
April 21st - 27th, 2025
Monday, April 21st
/
🎧 VICTORY THROUGH V2K – SPECIAL GUEST DJ CHRIS
Join us for tonight’s bi-weekly call, where targeted individuals come together to share experiences, coping tools, and community support. Host Lindsay and special guest host Kristi Stull will welcome DJ Chris. He will share his story, insights on navigating targeting, and ways to stay strong and empowered.
Time: 9:30 PM EST / 8:30 PM CST / 7:30 PM MST / 6:30 PM PST
Dial-In: (605) 313-5489
Access Code: 3237775#
Meeting ID: victorycall
Join Online:https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/victorycall
Hosted By: Lindsay, Targeted Justice VP of Public Relations & Communication
/
Tuesday, April 22nd
GOGI’S AFTER DINNER J.A.M.🍇! (JUSTICE ACTION MEETING)
📅 Start Times:
8:30 PM EST / 7:30 PM CST / 6:30 PM MST / 5:30 PM PST
SPECIAL LIVE JAM!
QUESTION: Must Patients Be Informed of Participation in EXPERIMENTS?
The ANSWER may surprise you!
Discussion: What’s Our Next Move?
🌐 Explore GoGi’s Website:
https://gogisjam.com/
✉️ Follow GoGi on Substack:
https://substack.com/@gogijustice
📞 Dial-In: (605) 313-4497
🔑 Access Code: 2832692#
💻 FCC Meeting ID: gogi210
🌐 Join Online:https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/gogi210
/
Wednesday, April 23rd
TI HELP NOW
Hosted by: Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Minister & Paralegal Andrea Walters
Join us for TI HELP NOW.
Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST
Dial-In: (605) 313-5111
Access Code: 712679#
Join Online:https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408
FCC Meeting ID: daymond40408
\
Tell your TI Story -
If you speak German and would like to be interviewed…
Contact Harald:
X: @BremsHarald
Telegram: @haraldbrems
TikTok: @haraldbrems
E-Mail: habre@protonmail.com
Friday April 25th
Im Auge des Sturms
(In the Eye of the Storm)
– Deutscher TI-Podcast auf YouTube LIVE
JOIN:
https://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2ZKID8TIhK3yoiRYyc0RW9IEOAuQeb2z
Ein deutschsprachiger Podcast, der sich mit illegalen Verfolgungspraktiken und Experimenten mit Neurotechnologie auseinandersetzt. Harald Brems, ein Targeted Individual (TI) seit über 20 Jahren, bringt Menschen zusammen, die täglich Opfer dieser inhumanen Praktiken werden.
Hosted by: Harald Brems
Startzeiten: 20:00 Uhr MEZ (Berliner Zeit)
United States: 3:00 PM EDT / 2:00 PM CDT / 1:00 PM MDT / 12:00 PM PDT
Join according to your local time.
/
Saturday, April 26th
/
Bi-Weekly Work Sessions Continue – Featuring Melissa Miller & Jamie Rice
Targeted Individual Combat Training
Join us for the next session of this empowering bi-weekly series, focused on equipping targeted individuals with practical, customized combat training strategies.
● Focus: Skill-building and targeted training tailored to your needs
● How to Sign Up: Email chosen_heroes@proton.me
*Targeted Justice only seeks non-violent solutions. We never intend to threaten anyone.
/
Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene.
Join our Digital Warriors online!
X: @TargetedJustice
/
Sunday, April 27th
TUNE IN LIVE:
"The Chosen Heroes" Podcast With Melissa Miller
Podcast Start Times: 4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST
Join The Chosen Heroes podcast as host Melissa Miller shares insights on healing, empowerment, and overcoming targeting.
Tune in on Rumble to check out the show:
https://rumble.com/c/c-6927785
/