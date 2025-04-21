Conference Calls & Podcasts

April 21st - 27th, 2025

Monday, April 21st

🎧 VICTORY THROUGH V2K – SPECIAL GUEST DJ CHRIS

Join us for tonight’s bi-weekly call, where targeted individuals come together to share experiences, coping tools, and community support. Host Lindsay and special guest host Kristi Stull will welcome DJ Chris. He will share his story, insights on navigating targeting, and ways to stay strong and empowered.

Time: 9:30 PM EST / 8:30 PM CST / 7:30 PM MST / 6:30 PM PST



Dial-In: (605) 313-5489

Access Code: 3237775#

Meeting ID: victorycall

Join Online:https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/victorycall

Hosted By: Lindsay, Targeted Justice VP of Public Relations & Communication

Tuesday, April 22nd

GOGI’S AFTER DINNER J.A.M.🍇! (JUSTICE ACTION MEETING)

📅 Start Times:

8:30 PM EST / 7:30 PM CST / 6:30 PM MST / 5:30 PM PST

SPECIAL LIVE JAM!

QUESTION: Must Patients Be Informed of Participation in EXPERIMENTS?

The ANSWER may surprise you!

Discussion: What’s Our Next Move?

🌐 Explore GoGi’s Website:

https://gogisjam.com/

✉️ Follow GoGi on Substack:

https://substack.com/@gogijustice



📞 Dial-In: (605) 313-4497

🔑 Access Code: 2832692#

💻 FCC Meeting ID: gogi210

🌐 Join Online:https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/gogi210

Wednesday, April 23rd

TI HELP NOW

Hosted by: Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Minister & Paralegal Andrea Walters

Join us for TI HELP NOW.

Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST

Dial-In: (605) 313-5111

Access Code: 712679#

Join Online:https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408

FCC Meeting ID: daymond40408

Tell your TI Story -

If you speak German and would like to be interviewed…

Contact Harald:

X: @BremsHarald

Telegram: @haraldbrems

TikTok: @haraldbrems

E-Mail: habre@protonmail.com

Friday April 25th

Im Auge des Sturms

(In the Eye of the Storm)

– Deutscher TI-Podcast auf YouTube LIVE

JOIN:

https://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2ZKID8TIhK3yoiRYyc0RW9IEOAuQeb2z

Ein deutschsprachiger Podcast, der sich mit illegalen Verfolgungspraktiken und Experimenten mit Neurotechnologie auseinandersetzt. Harald Brems, ein Targeted Individual (TI) seit über 20 Jahren, bringt Menschen zusammen, die täglich Opfer dieser inhumanen Praktiken werden.

Hosted by: Harald Brems

Startzeiten: 20:00 Uhr MEZ (Berliner Zeit)

United States: 3:00 PM EDT / 2:00 PM CDT / 1:00 PM MDT / 12:00 PM PDT

Join according to your local time.

Saturday, April 26th

Bi-Weekly Work Sessions Continue – Featuring Melissa Miller & Jamie Rice

Targeted Individual Combat Training

Join us for the next session of this empowering bi-weekly series, focused on equipping targeted individuals with practical, customized combat training strategies.

● Focus: Skill-building and targeted training tailored to your needs

● How to Sign Up: Email chosen_heroes@proton.me

*Targeted Justice only seeks non-violent solutions. We never intend to threaten anyone.

Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene.

Join our Digital Warriors online!

X: @TargetedJustice

Sunday, April 27th

TUNE IN LIVE:

"The Chosen Heroes" Podcast With Melissa Miller

Podcast Start Times: 4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST

Join The Chosen Heroes podcast as host Melissa Miller shares insights on healing, empowerment, and overcoming targeting.

Tune in on Rumble to check out the show:

https://rumble.com/c/c-6927785

