December 16 - December 22, 2024
Monday, December 16th
Morgellons Support Group – Hosted by GI Jane and Bobby – (paused until further notice)
Calls take place every other Monday.
/
Victory Through V2K
Featuring: Ann Baker, TI Rally Coordinator & President Of The Havana Syndrome Taskforce
This is an opportunity to connect with others, share personal stories, and explore strategies for overcoming V2K challenges in a supportive community.
Time: 9:30 PM EST / 8:30 PM CST / 7:30 PM MST / 6:30 PM PST
Dial-In: +1 (205) 825-9868
Meeting ID: Victorythroughv2k5
Join Online: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/victorythroughv2k5
Hosted By: Lindsay (this week) and Melody, Officers of Targeted Justice
/
Tuesday, December 17th
GoGi’s After Dinner J.A.M. 🍇! (Justice Action Meeting)
Tuesday's Theme: Just Us
Topics:
Please Join GoGi's CEASE FIRE Campaign
⚒️💪🏽 WE GOT WORK TO DO!
Please bring your PEN 🖊️ and PAD 🗓️; PRESS PAST YOUR PAIN. Let's PREPARE, PRODUCE, and PROGRESS!
Check out GoGi's new website:
https://gogisjam.com/
Time: 8:30 PM EST / 7:30 PM CST / 6:30 PM MST / 5:30 PM PST
Dial-In: (605) 313-4497
Access Code: 2832692#
Meeting ID: gogi210
Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/gogi210
/
/
Wednesday, December 18th
TI HELP NOW
Hosted by: Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Minister & Paralegal Andrea Walters
Join us for TI HELP NOW.
Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST
Dial-In: (605) 313-5111
Access Code: 712679#
Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408
/
Friday, December 20th
Im Auge des Sturms
– Deutscher TI-Podcast auf YouTube LIVE
Ein deutschsprachiger Podcast, der sich mit illegalen Verfolgungspraktiken und Experimenten mit Neurotechnologie auseinandersetzt. Harald Brems, ein Targeted Individual (TI) seit über 20 Jahren, bringt Menschen zusammen, die täglich Opfer dieser inhumanen Praktiken werden.
Hosted by: Harald Brems
Startzeiten: 20:00 Uhr MEZ (Berliner Zeit) / 15:00 Uhr EDT / 14:00 Uhr CDT / 13:00 Uhr MDT / 12:00 PM PDT
Tritt der Show zu deiner lokalen Zeit bei.
Möglichkeiten zum Beitritt:
Du kannst die Live-Übertragung auf YouTube unter folgendem Link ansehen:
Klicke einfach auf den Link, um direkt zum Livestream zu gelangen.
In the Eye of the Storm
– German-Language TI Podcast on YouTube LIVE
A German-language podcast that explores illegal tracking practices and experiments with neurotechnology. Harald Brems, a Targeted Individual (TI) for over 20 years, brings together people who are daily victims of these inhumane practices.
Hosted by: Harald Brems
Start Times: 8:00 PM CET (Berlin Time) / 3:00 PM EDT / 2:00 PM CDT / 1:00 PM MDT / 12:00 PM PDT
Join according to your local time zone.
/
FRIDAY
“You Are Not Alone” Conference Call
Hosted by: Torrey Bolden
Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST
Dial-In: (605) 313-5399
Access Code: 6025451#
International Dial-In Numbers: https://fccdl.in/i/tistreet
Online Meeting ID: tistreet
Join Online: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/tistreet
/
Saturday, December 21st
Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene
This call is for ALL Asia-Pacific countries.
Time Zones (Guideline):
Australia: 7 PM AEST (Melbourne, Sydney)
New Zealand: 9 PM
Japan, Korea: 5 PM
China, Malaysia, Philippines: 4 PM
Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia (WIB Jakarta): 3 PM
India, Sri Lanka: 1:30 PM
United States: 3 AM EST (New York)
Join Online for Video, Chat, and Screen Sharing:
https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/tiaustralasia
Meeting ID: tiaustralasia
Dial-In Information:
Inside Australia: (02) 4022-9113 Access Code: 4647797#
Outside Australia: Your country's international dial-out code, then 61 2 4022-9113 Access Code: 4647797#
Find Your Local Number: https://fccdl.in/i/tiaustralasia
/
Sunday, December 22nd
TUNE IN LIVE:
"The Chosen Heroes" Podcast With Melissa Miller
Podcast Start Times: 4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST
Join The Chosen Heroes podcast as host Melissa Miller shares insights on healing, empowerment, and overcoming targeting.
Tune in on Rumble to check out the show:
https://rumble.com/c/c-6927785
/
