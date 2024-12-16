Conference Calls & Events

December 16 - December 22, 2024

/

Monday, December 16th

Morgellons Support Group – Hosted by GI Jane and Bobby – (paused until further notice)

Calls take place every other Monday.

/

Victory Through V2K

Featuring: Ann Baker, TI Rally Coordinator & President Of The Havana Syndrome Taskforce

This is an opportunity to connect with others, share personal stories, and explore strategies for overcoming V2K challenges in a supportive community.



Time: 9:30 PM EST / 8:30 PM CST / 7:30 PM MST / 6:30 PM PST

Dial-In: +1 (205) 825-9868

Meeting ID: Victorythroughv2k5

Join Online: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/victorythroughv2k5

Hosted By: Lindsay (this week) and Melody, Officers of Targeted Justice

/

Tuesday, December 17th

GoGi’s After Dinner J.A.M. 🍇! (Justice Action Meeting)



Tuesday's Theme: Just Us



Topics:

Please Join GoGi's CEASE FIRE Campaign

⚒️💪🏽 WE GOT WORK TO DO!

Please bring your PEN 🖊️ and PAD 🗓️; PRESS PAST YOUR PAIN. Let's PREPARE, PRODUCE, and PROGRESS!



Check out GoGi's new website:

https://gogisjam.com/

Time: 8:30 PM EST / 7:30 PM CST / 6:30 PM MST / 5:30 PM PST

Dial-In: (605) 313-4497

Access Code: 2832692#

Meeting ID: gogi210

Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/gogi210



/

/

Wednesday, December 18th

TI HELP NOW

Hosted by: Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Minister & Paralegal Andrea Walters

Join us for TI HELP NOW.

Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST

Dial-In: (605) 313-5111

Access Code: 712679#

Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408

/

Friday, December 20th

Im Auge des Sturms

– Deutscher TI-Podcast auf YouTube LIVE

Ein deutschsprachiger Podcast, der sich mit illegalen Verfolgungspraktiken und Experimenten mit Neurotechnologie auseinandersetzt. Harald Brems, ein Targeted Individual (TI) seit über 20 Jahren, bringt Menschen zusammen, die täglich Opfer dieser inhumanen Praktiken werden.

Hosted by: Harald Brems

Startzeiten: 20:00 Uhr MEZ (Berliner Zeit) / 15:00 Uhr EDT / 14:00 Uhr CDT / 13:00 Uhr MDT / 12:00 PM PDT

Tritt der Show zu deiner lokalen Zeit bei.

Möglichkeiten zum Beitritt:

Du kannst die Live-Übertragung auf YouTube unter folgendem Link ansehen:



Klicke einfach auf den Link, um direkt zum Livestream zu gelangen.

In the Eye of the Storm

– German-Language TI Podcast on YouTube LIVE

A German-language podcast that explores illegal tracking practices and experiments with neurotechnology. Harald Brems, a Targeted Individual (TI) for over 20 years, brings together people who are daily victims of these inhumane practices.

Hosted by: Harald Brems

Start Times: 8:00 PM CET (Berlin Time) / 3:00 PM EDT / 2:00 PM CDT / 1:00 PM MDT / 12:00 PM PDT

Join according to your local time zone.

/

FRIDAY

“You Are Not Alone” Conference Call

Hosted by: Torrey Bolden

Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST

Dial-In: (605) 313-5399

Access Code: 6025451#

International Dial-In Numbers: https://fccdl.in/i/tistreet

Online Meeting ID: tistreet

Join Online: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/tistreet

/

Saturday, December 21st

Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene

This call is for ALL Asia-Pacific countries.

Time Zones (Guideline):

Australia: 7 PM AEST (Melbourne, Sydney) New Zealand: 9 PM Japan, Korea: 5 PM China, Malaysia, Philippines: 4 PM Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia (WIB Jakarta): 3 PM India, Sri Lanka: 1:30 PM United States: 3 AM EST (New York)

Join Online for Video, Chat, and Screen Sharing:

https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/tiaustralasia

Meeting ID: tiaustralasia

Dial-In Information:

Inside Australia: (02) 4022-9113 Access Code: 4647797#

Outside Australia: Your country's international dial-out code, then 61 2 4022-9113 Access Code: 4647797#

Find Your Local Number: https://fccdl.in/i/tiaustralasia

/

Sunday, December 22nd

TUNE IN LIVE:

"The Chosen Heroes" Podcast With Melissa Miller

Podcast Start Times: 4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST

Join The Chosen Heroes podcast as host Melissa Miller shares insights on healing, empowerment, and overcoming targeting.

Tune in on Rumble to check out the show:

https://rumble.com/c/c-6927785

/

Please give the gift of Christmas to Targeted Individuals Worldwide

Please consider a Donation

Targeted Justice is a 501(c)(3) non-profit.

Donations are tax deductible. TJustice2@proton.me

or

by check:

Targeted Justice ​

P.O. Box 15990

Houston, TX 77220

/

Gifts & Tshirts

https://www.bonfire.com/store/targeted-justice-products/

/

1. Please restrict your comments to the content of this post. PAID subscribers can post on any subject in the Chat Room.

Targeted Justice is not a legal or medical firm, and does not provide legal or medical advice. Please consult an appropriate doctor or lawyer. See the bottom of our HOME page - TargetedJustice.com, for a full list of disclaimers.

#DeFundCIA; #DeFundFBI

/

/



