Conference Calls

Monday, November 4th

Upcoming Call Dates: November 4th, November 18th, December 2nd, December 16th

Dial-In: (605) 313-5600

Access Code: 3174342#

Join Online: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/gijane

FCC ID: gijane

Tonight on Victory Through V2K, join host Lindsay with special guest Armando, inventor of the Silent Knight Shielding Device, as he shares his journey and insights to empower the TI community. This is an opportunity to connect with others, share personal stories, and explore strategies for overcoming V2K challenges in a supportive community.

Dial-In: +1 (205) 825-9868

Meeting ID: Victorythroughv2k5

Join Online: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/victorythroughv2k5

Hosted By: Lindsay (this week) & Melody, Officers of Targeted Justice

Tuesday, November 5th

GoGi's After Dinner J.A.M🍇 - The Justice Action Meeting📝

Special Guest: MAPP NEWS with Unusual Household Tips

Themes: TI Solutions, Real-Time Election Updates with TI Reactions

🛠 WE GOT WORK TO DO💼 – 4Real

Please bring your PEN✒ and PAD📖; PRESS PAST YOUR PAIN. Let's PREPARE, PRODUCE, AND PROGRESS✴!

Agenda

8:30 PM – It’s FIRST FRUIT TUESDAY 🤭 Special Music 🎹, then GoGi 🧚🏽‍♀️ Goes Gospel 🙏🏽

Welcome to THE J.A.M Everybody💥

8:50 PM – Please Announce Yourself 📣

9:00 PM – Current Events / Climate Patrol: WHAT'S GOING ON📰??



Weekly Features: TI Tips by Constance, Sir Dan – Narration/Reading, Lady T on Videos and Tranquility, Founder TI Events on Announcements



9:40 PM – SPECIAL GUEST: MAPP NEWS

10:00 PM – Please do your J.A.M. HW 👩🏿‍💻

FOIAs – IRB, Cease and Desist, and more

PETA

ACT NOW! Your J.A.M. HW



-Inauguration Meet Up – Join the J.A.M in DC

-National WATCHLISTED Day – Go to YOUR Capitol on 2/6/24

-Sign TI-Friendly Petitions

-Support Our NATIONWIDE Billboard Initiative

-Prepare Spare Phones for TIs in NEED

-Submit RESOURCES for The J.A.M Directory

-ACTION! – Write Letters, FOIAs, Cease and Desist

👉 Get more info & register now: https://tievents.org/gogis-j-a-m-events-initiatives/

Dial-In: (605) 313-4497

Access Code: 2832692#

Meeting ID: gogi210

Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/gogi210

Wednesday, November 6th



Join us for TI HELP NOW.



Dial-In: (605) 313-5111

Access Code: 712679#

Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408

Friday, November 8th

Ein neuer deutschsprachiger Podcast über illegale Verfolgungspraktiken und Neurotechnologie-Experimente, hosted by Harald Brems.

Die Show wird live ausgestrahlt und bietet den betroffenen Personen die Möglichkeit, ihre Geschichten zu erzählen und sich Gehör zu verschaffen. Verpasse nicht diesen wichtigen Podcast, der den Kampf gegen unsichtbare Bedrohungen beleuchtet.

STARTZEITEN: 20:00 Uhr CET (Berliner Zeit), 14:00 Uhr EST, 13:00 Uhr CST, 12:00 Uhr MST, 11:00 Uhr PST

Tritt der Show zu deiner lokalen Zeit bei.

MÖGLICHKEITEN ZUM BEITRITT

Du kannst die Live-Übertragung auf YouTube unter folgendem Link ansehen:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EsnOyICRsK8

Klicke einfach auf den Link, um direkt zum Livestream zu gelangen.

IN THE EYE OF THE STORM – NEW TI PODCAST ON YOUTUBE LIVE

A new German-language podcast that explores illegal tracking practices and experiments with neurotechnology. Harald Brems, a Targeted Individual (TI) for over 20 years, brings together people who are daily victims of these inhumane practices. Join us and learn more about the technologies being used against innocent people. We give a voice to those whose suffering is ignored by the public.

Start Times: 8:00 PM CET (Berlin Time), 2:00 PM EST, 1:00 PM CST, 12:00 PM MST, 11:00 AM PST

Join according to your local time zone.

Ways to Join

You can watch the live broadcast on YouTube via this link:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EsnOyICRsK8

Simply click the link to be taken directly to the livestream.

Saturday, November 9th

This call is for ALL Asia-Pacific countries. The times below have been revised for the summer:

Time Zones (Guideline):

Australia: 7 PM AEST (Melbourne, Sydney)

New Zealand: 9 PM

Japan, Korea: 5 PM

China, Malaysia, Philippines: 4 PM

Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia (WIB Jakarta): 3 PM

India, Sri Lanka: 1:30 PM

United States: 4 AM EST (New York)

Join Online for Video, Chat, and Screen Sharing:

FOR ALL ASIA-PACIFIC & NORTH AMERICA:

https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/tiaustralasia

Meeting ID: tiaustralasia

Dial-In Information

From inside Australia: (02) 4022-9113 Access Code: 4647797#

From outside Australia: Your country's international dial-out code, then 61 2 4022-9113 Access Code: 4647797#

Stay Up to Date with New Weekly Episodes of Targeted Justice v. Garland Podcast

Catch up on any episodes you might have missed by listening on YouTube or Spotify:

Follow Dr. Len Ber on Twitter: https://x.com/psardonicus



Listen to Dr. Len Ber’s recent Coast to Coast interview on Havana Syndrome: https://coasttocoastam.com/show/2024-10-27-show/

Follow Attorney Ana Toledo on X

X: https://x.com/AnaToledoDavila

Follow GoGi Justice

YouTube: GoGi's After Dinner J.A.M

Substack: GoGi Justice on Substack

Need More Conference Calls?

For a comprehensive list of conference calls and events, visit: TI Events

Stay Connected

Follow us on social media for updates on events and the latest news for the targeted community:

Shop Targeted Justice Merchandise