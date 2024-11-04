Conference Calls
Monday, November 4th
Upcoming Call Dates: November 4th, November 18th, December 2nd, December 16th
Dial-In: (605) 313-5600
Access Code: 3174342#
Join Online: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/gijane
FCC ID: gijane
Tonight on Victory Through V2K, join host Lindsay with special guest Armando, inventor of the Silent Knight Shielding Device, as he shares his journey and insights to empower the TI community. This is an opportunity to connect with others, share personal stories, and explore strategies for overcoming V2K challenges in a supportive community.
Dial-In: +1 (205) 825-9868
Meeting ID: Victorythroughv2k5
Join Online: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/victorythroughv2k5
Hosted By: Lindsay (this week) & Melody, Officers of Targeted Justice
Tuesday, November 5th
GoGi's After Dinner J.A.M🍇 - The Justice Action Meeting📝
Special Guest: MAPP NEWS with Unusual Household Tips
Themes: TI Solutions, Real-Time Election Updates with TI Reactions
🛠 WE GOT WORK TO DO💼 – 4Real
Please bring your PEN✒ and PAD📖; PRESS PAST YOUR PAIN. Let's PREPARE, PRODUCE, AND PROGRESS✴!
Agenda
8:30 PM – It’s FIRST FRUIT TUESDAY 🤭 Special Music 🎹, then GoGi 🧚🏽♀️ Goes Gospel 🙏🏽
Welcome to THE J.A.M Everybody💥
8:50 PM – Please Announce Yourself 📣
9:00 PM – Current Events / Climate Patrol: WHAT'S GOING ON📰??
Weekly Features: TI Tips by Constance, Sir Dan – Narration/Reading, Lady T on Videos and Tranquility, Founder TI Events on Announcements
9:40 PM – SPECIAL GUEST: MAPP NEWS
10:00 PM – Please do your J.A.M. HW 👩🏿💻
FOIAs – IRB, Cease and Desist, and more
PETA
ACT NOW! Your J.A.M. HW
-Inauguration Meet Up – Join the J.A.M in DC
-National WATCHLISTED Day – Go to YOUR Capitol on 2/6/24
-Sign TI-Friendly Petitions
-Support Our NATIONWIDE Billboard Initiative
-Prepare Spare Phones for TIs in NEED
-Submit RESOURCES for The J.A.M Directory
-ACTION! – Write Letters, FOIAs, Cease and Desist
👉 Get more info & register now: https://tievents.org/gogis-j-a-m-events-initiatives/
Dial-In: (605) 313-4497
Access Code: 2832692#
Meeting ID: gogi210
Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/gogi210
Wednesday, November 6th
Join us for TI HELP NOW.
Dial-In: (605) 313-5111
Access Code: 712679#
Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408
Friday, November 8th
Ein neuer deutschsprachiger Podcast über illegale Verfolgungspraktiken und Neurotechnologie-Experimente, hosted by Harald Brems.
Die Show wird live ausgestrahlt und bietet den betroffenen Personen die Möglichkeit, ihre Geschichten zu erzählen und sich Gehör zu verschaffen. Verpasse nicht diesen wichtigen Podcast, der den Kampf gegen unsichtbare Bedrohungen beleuchtet.
STARTZEITEN: 20:00 Uhr CET (Berliner Zeit), 14:00 Uhr EST, 13:00 Uhr CST, 12:00 Uhr MST, 11:00 Uhr PST
Tritt der Show zu deiner lokalen Zeit bei.
MÖGLICHKEITEN ZUM BEITRITT
Du kannst die Live-Übertragung auf YouTube unter folgendem Link ansehen:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EsnOyICRsK8
Klicke einfach auf den Link, um direkt zum Livestream zu gelangen.
IN THE EYE OF THE STORM – NEW TI PODCAST ON YOUTUBE LIVE
A new German-language podcast that explores illegal tracking practices and experiments with neurotechnology. Harald Brems, a Targeted Individual (TI) for over 20 years, brings together people who are daily victims of these inhumane practices. Join us and learn more about the technologies being used against innocent people. We give a voice to those whose suffering is ignored by the public.
Start Times: 8:00 PM CET (Berlin Time), 2:00 PM EST, 1:00 PM CST, 12:00 PM MST, 11:00 AM PST
Join according to your local time zone.
Ways to Join
You can watch the live broadcast on YouTube via this link:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EsnOyICRsK8
Simply click the link to be taken directly to the livestream.
Saturday, November 9th
This call is for ALL Asia-Pacific countries. The times below have been revised for the summer:
Time Zones (Guideline):
Australia: 7 PM AEST (Melbourne, Sydney)
New Zealand: 9 PM
Japan, Korea: 5 PM
China, Malaysia, Philippines: 4 PM
Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia (WIB Jakarta): 3 PM
India, Sri Lanka: 1:30 PM
United States: 4 AM EST (New York)
Join Online for Video, Chat, and Screen Sharing:
FOR ALL ASIA-PACIFIC & NORTH AMERICA:
https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/tiaustralasia
Meeting ID: tiaustralasia
Dial-In Information
From inside Australia: (02) 4022-9113 Access Code: 4647797#
From outside Australia: Your country's international dial-out code, then 61 2 4022-9113 Access Code: 4647797#
