November 25 - December 1, 2024

Monday, November 25th

Morgellons Support Group – Hosted by GI Jane and Bobby – Next Call: 12/2

Join us for support and discussion about Morgellons, led by GI Jane and Bobby. Calls take place every other Monday.



Upcoming Call Dates: December 16th, December 30th

Time: 8:30 PM EST / 7:30 PM CST / 6:30 PM MST / 5:30 PM PST

Dial-In: (605) 313-5600

Access Code: 3174342#

Join Online: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/gijane

FCC ID: gijane

Victory Through V2K Conference Call – Canceled Tonight – Next Call: 12/2

This is an opportunity to connect with others, share personal stories, and explore strategies for overcoming V2K challenges in a supportive community.



Time: 9:30 PM EST / 8:30 PM CST / 7:30 PM MST / 6:30 PM PST

Dial-In: +1 (205) 825-9868

Meeting ID: Victorythroughv2k5

Join Online: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/victorythroughv2k5

Hosted By: Melody & Lindsay, Officers of Targeted Justice

Tuesday, November 26th

GoGi’s After Dinner J.A.M. 🍇! (Justice Action Meeting)

SPECIAL GUEST: Dave Case Pt. II

Tuesday's Theme:

Update on Dr. Black Lookoutfacharlie WHAT ARE THEY SPRAYING? IS THERE A SOLUTION!?

⚒️💪🏽 WE GOT WORK TO DO!

Please bring your PEN 🖊️ and PAD 🗓️; PRESS PAST YOUR PAIN. Let's PREPARE, PRODUCE, and PROGRESS!

Time: 8:30 PM EST / 7:30 PM CST / 6:30 PM MST / 5:30 PM PST

Dial-In: (605) 313-4497

Access Code: 2832692#

Meeting ID: gogi210

Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/gogi210

Wednesday, November 27th

TI HELP NOW

Hosted by: Chief & Pastor Daymond Jones, with Co-host Minister & Paralegal Andrea Walters

Join us for TI HELP NOW.

Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST

Dial-In: (605) 313-5111

Access Code: 712679#

Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408

Thursday, November 28th

Targeted Justice TI Support Conference Call – Netherlands (On Pause - Next Call Date to Be Announced)

TOPICS: Orwellian Entertainment Industry & Spy Society

Ways to Join:

Online for Video and Screen Sharing: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/linkteele

FCC ID: linkteele

Netherlands Dial-in: 0970 550 01887 / Access Code: 6357442#

US Dial-in: (605) 313-5597 / Access Code: 6357442#

Find your local dial-in number: https://fccdl.in/i/linkteele

Host: Teele

Friday, November 29th

Im Auge des Sturms – Deutscher TI-Podcast auf YouTube LIVE

Ein deutschsprachiger Podcast, der sich mit illegalen Verfolgungspraktiken und Experimenten mit Neurotechnologie auseinandersetzt. Harald Brems, ein Targeted Individual (TI) seit über 20 Jahren, bringt Menschen zusammen, die täglich Opfer dieser inhumanen Praktiken werden.

Hosted by: Harald Brems

Startzeiten: 20:00 Uhr MEZ (Berliner Zeit) / 15:00 Uhr EDT / 14:00 Uhr CDT / 13:00 Uhr MDT / 12:00 PM PDT

Tritt der Show zu deiner lokalen Zeit bei.

Möglichkeiten zum Beitritt:

Du kannst die Live-Übertragung auf YouTube unter folgendem Link ansehen:





Klicke einfach auf den Link, um direkt zum Livestream zu gelangen.

In the Eye of the Storm – German-Language TI Podcast on YouTube LIVE

A German-language podcast that explores illegal tracking practices and experiments with neurotechnology. Harald Brems, a Targeted Individual (TI) for over 20 years, brings together people who are daily victims of these inhumane practices.

Hosted by: Harald Brems

Start Times: 8:00 PM CET (Berlin Time) / 3:00 PM EDT / 2:00 PM CDT / 1:00 PM MDT / 12:00 PM PDT

Join according to your local time zone.

Ways to Join:

You can watch the live broadcast on YouTube via this link:



Simply click the link to be taken directly to the livestream.

Saturday, November 30th

Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene

This call is for ALL Asia-Pacific countries.

Time Zones (Guideline):

Australia: 7 PM AEST (Melbourne, Sydney) New Zealand: 9 PM Japan, Korea: 5 PM China, Malaysia, Philippines: 4 PM Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia (WIB Jakarta): 3 PM India, Sri Lanka: 1:30 PM United States: 3 AM EST (New York)

Join Online for Video, Chat, and Screen Sharing:

https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/tiaustralasia

Meeting ID: tiaustralasia

Dial-In Information:

Inside Australia: (02) 4022-9113 Access Code: 4647797#

Outside Australia: Your country's international dial-out code, then 61 2 4022-9113 Access Code: 4647797#

Find Your Local Number: https://fccdl.in/i/tiaustralasia

Sunday, December 1st

TUNE IN LIVE: "The Chosen Heroes" Podcast With Melissa Miller

Podcast Start Times: 4 PM EST / 3 PM CST / 1 PM PST

Join The Chosen Heroes podcast as host Melissa Miller shares insights on healing, empowerment, and overcoming targeting.

Tune in on Rumble to check out the show:

https://rumble.com/c/c-6927785

That Gang Stalking Show – Hosted by Douglas Jones

Start Times: 5:30 PM EST / 4:30 PM CST / 2:30 PM PST

Douglas Jones returns with That Gang Stalking Show, a podcast streaming live from Texas. The show sheds light on the illegal program known as Gang Stalking and offers guidance to Targeted Individuals to help mitigate harassment.

Join Live Here: https://m.youtube.com/@thatgangstalkingshow

New Weekly Episodes of Targeted Justice v. Garland

Catch the latest episode:

Ep. 69: "A Countdown to SCOTUS Rehearing," with Richard Lighthouse

Dr. Len Ber and Richard Lighthouse discuss the Petition for Rehearing in Targeted Justice v. Garland, filed with SCOTUS on November 1, 2024. Don’t miss their insights!

Watch it here:

https://m.youtube.com/@thatgangstalkingshow

Missed any past episodes? Catch up on YouTube or Spotify:

YouTube: TJ v. Garland on YouTube

Spotify: TJ v. Garland on Spotify

Follow Dr. Len Ber on X for updates: https://x.com/psardonicus

Follow Attorney Ana Toledo on X

X: https://x.com/AnaToledoDavila

Follow GoGi Justice

YouTube: GoGi's After Dinner J.A.M

Substack: GoGi Justice on Substack

