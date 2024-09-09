Conference Calls:

Monday, September 9

Morgellons Support Group – Hosted by GI Jane and Bobby

Time: 8:30 PM EST / 7:30 PM CST / 6:30 PM MST / 5:30 PM PST

Dial-In: (605) 313-5600 | Access Code: 3174342#

Join Online: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/gijane

FCC ID: gijane

Note: The Victory Through V2K Call is held bi-weekly. The next call will be on Monday, September 16.

Details for future reference:

Time: 9:30 PM EST / 8:30 PM CST / 7:30 PM MT / 6:30 PM PST

Dial-In: +1 (205) 825-9868

Meeting ID: Victorythroughv2k5

Join Online: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/victorythroughv2k5

Tuesday, September 10

GoGi's After Dinner J.A.M. 🍇

The Justice Action Meeting 📝

SPECIAL GUEST: AUTUMN MATTOX

THEME: What Are Honey Pots?

September 10, 2024

🛠 WE GOT WORK TO DO 💼 – 4Real

Please bring your PEN ✒ and PAD 📖; PRESS PAST YOUR PAIN.

Let's PREPARE, PRODUCE, AND PROGRESS ✴!

8:30 PM – Special Music 🎹

GoGi’s Message of Hope

GoGi Freestyling with TI Survivor and Advocate, Autumn Maddox 🍊

Theme: What Are Honey Pots?

Welcome to THE J.A.M., Everybody 💥

8:50 PM – Please Announce Yourself 📣

9:00 PM – CURRENT EVENTS / Climate Patrol:

WHAT'S GOING ON? 📰

Weekly Features:

TI TIPS by Constance

Sir Dan – Reading of Plaintiff #9

Lady T – Videos

Tranquility – Announcements, Founder of TI Events

9:40 PM – SPECIAL GUEST: Spotlight on AUTUMN MATTOX 🌟

WORK Continued:

FOIAs – IRB and others

Cease and Desist Letters

PETA Advocacy

Cobb-Bey Case Follow-up

9:55 PM – Please do your J.A.M. HW 👩🏿‍💻

10:00 PM – Q&A 🗯 / Comments 👤

10:30 PM – Announcements & Closing Remarks

Dial-In: 605-313-4497 | Access Code: 2832692#

Meeting ID: GoGi 210

Wednesday, September 11

TI HELP NOW – Hosted by Chief Daymond

Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST

Dial-In: (605) 313-5111 | Access Code: 712679#

Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408

Saturday, September 14

Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene

The Australasia support group deals with issues TIs are facing in the Asia-Pacific Region.

Time: 7:00 PM AEST (Melbourne, Sydney)

Dial-In: (02) 4022-9113 | Access Code: 4647797#

Meeting ID: Tiaustralasia

Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/tiaustralasia

Find Your Local Number: https://fccdl.in/i/tiaustralasia

