Conference Calls & Events
September 9–15, 2024
Conference Calls:
Monday, September 9
Morgellons Support Group – Hosted by GI Jane and Bobby
Time: 8:30 PM EST / 7:30 PM CST / 6:30 PM MST / 5:30 PM PST
Dial-In: (605) 313-5600 | Access Code: 3174342#
Join Online: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/gijane
FCC ID: gijane
Note: The Victory Through V2K Call is held bi-weekly. The next call will be on Monday, September 16.
Details for future reference:
Time: 9:30 PM EST / 8:30 PM CST / 7:30 PM MT / 6:30 PM PST
Dial-In: +1 (205) 825-9868
Meeting ID: Victorythroughv2k5
Join Online: https://join.freeconferencecall.com/victorythroughv2k5
Targeted Justice Newsletter is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Tuesday, September 10
GoGi's After Dinner J.A.M. 🍇
The Justice Action Meeting 📝
SPECIAL GUEST: AUTUMN MATTOX
THEME: What Are Honey Pots?
September 10, 2024
🛠 WE GOT WORK TO DO 💼 – 4Real
Please bring your PEN ✒ and PAD 📖; PRESS PAST YOUR PAIN.
Let's PREPARE, PRODUCE, AND PROGRESS ✴!
8:30 PM – Special Music 🎹
GoGi’s Message of Hope
GoGi Freestyling with TI Survivor and Advocate, Autumn Maddox 🍊
Theme: What Are Honey Pots?
Welcome to THE J.A.M., Everybody 💥
8:50 PM – Please Announce Yourself 📣
9:00 PM – CURRENT EVENTS / Climate Patrol:
WHAT'S GOING ON? 📰
Weekly Features:
TI TIPS by Constance
Sir Dan – Reading of Plaintiff #9
Lady T – Videos
Tranquility – Announcements, Founder of TI Events
9:40 PM – SPECIAL GUEST: Spotlight on AUTUMN MATTOX 🌟
WORK Continued:
FOIAs – IRB and others
Cease and Desist Letters
PETA Advocacy
Cobb-Bey Case Follow-up
9:55 PM – Please do your J.A.M. HW 👩🏿💻
10:00 PM – Q&A 🗯 / Comments 👤
10:30 PM – Announcements & Closing Remarks
Dial-In: 605-313-4497 | Access Code: 2832692#
Meeting ID: GoGi 210
Wednesday, September 11
TI HELP NOW – Hosted by Chief Daymond
Time: 9:00 PM EST / 8:00 PM CST / 6:00 PM PST
Dial-In: (605) 313-5111 | Access Code: 712679#
Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/daymond40408
Saturday, September 14
Australasia Support Group – Hosted by Helene
The Australasia support group deals with issues TIs are facing in the Asia-Pacific Region.
Time: 7:00 PM AEST (Melbourne, Sydney)
Dial-In: (02) 4022-9113 | Access Code: 4647797#
Meeting ID: Tiaustralasia
Join Online: https://www.freeconferencecall.com/wall/tiaustralasia
Find Your Local Number: https://fccdl.in/i/tiaustralasia
Stay Up to Date with New Weekly Episodes
Targeted Justice v. Garland Podcast
Catch up on any episodes you might have missed by listening on Spotify or YouTube.
TJ v. Garland on YouTube:
https://www.youtube.com/@lenbermd
TJ v. Garland on Spotify:
Follow Dr. Len Ber on Twitter:
https://x.com/psardonicus
Keep Up with GoGi Justice
Follow GoGi Justice on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@GoGisAfterDinnerJAM
TIs in Need of More Conference Calls?
For an extensive and up-to-date list of conference calls and events, visit:
https://tievents.org
Follow Us on Social Media
Stay up to date on all our events and the latest news for the targeted community:
Twitter: https://twitter.com/targetedjustice
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100093490121669
YouTube: https://youtube.com/@targetedjustice
